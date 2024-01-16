Last Call Bar and Grill
Food
Burgers
Nachos
- Half Pork Nacho$7.00
- Half Beef Nacho$7.00
- Pork Nacho$8.00
Pork, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, sour cream.
- Beef Nacho$8.00
Beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, sour cream.
- Chili Nachos$16.00
Chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, sour cream.
- Original Nacho$11.00
Cheese, jalapenos.
- Super Pork Nacho$16.00
- Super Beef Nacho$16.00
Appetizers
- Tsunami Fries$16.00
Fries topped with crab, shrimp, sushi sauces.
- Tater Tots$8.00
- Waffle Fries$8.00
- Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
- Hot Dog w/ Fixing & Chips$10.00
- Taquitos w/ Waffle Fries$10.00
- Chili Dog w/ Chips$10.00
- Musabi$6.00
Deep fried spam, wrapped in seaweed wrap and rice, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Specials
NA Beverages
NA
Last Call Bar and Grill Location and Ordering Hours
(801) 888-5453
Closed • Opens Friday at 5PM