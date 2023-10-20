Last Shots Bar and Grill 1567 River Street
Food
Appetizers
Grilled Melts
Mayo, american cheese, fresh bacon, tomato
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepporoni
Mayo, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, monterey jack
Garlic aioli, monterey jack, classic mac and cheese
Mayo, marinara, beefy nacho cheese
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken
Mayo, provolone, grilled chicken, bacon, ranch
Pimento mac n chz, bacon, tomato
Macs
Pimento cheese added to our classic mac
Grilled chicken strips with bacon crumbs drizzled with ranch over the classic mac
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in your choice of sauce over the classic mac
Cavatappi noodle with cheddar cheese and monterey jack
Toasted Subs
Spinach, tomato, bell pepper, onion, avocado, oil & vinegar
Ham, salami, bacon, pepporoni, swiss, LTO, red wine vinegar
Turkey, bacon, provolone, LTO, garlic aioli
Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, bacon, ranch
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Smashburgers
Pimento cheese, bacon, tomato, provolone
Pepperjack cheese, LTO, jalapeno, grilled onion, chipotle ranch
Chedder cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, fried onion ring
American cheese, tomato, fried egg, bacon, garlic aioli
American cheese, LTO, mayo