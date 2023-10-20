Food

Appetizers

Fried Pickles
$8.50
Pretzel Bites
$9.00

Served with cheese

Nachos
$10.00

Served with beefy jalapeno cheese,shredded lettuce,diced tomato,sour cream

Chips and Dip
$6.00

Choose between our house Rotel or Buff chick dip

Loaded Fries
$7.50

Cheese and Bacon

Onion Rings
$8.50

Grilled Melts

Bacon Tomato Melt
$9.00

Mayo, american cheese, fresh bacon, tomato

Pizza Pie Melt
$9.00

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepporoni

Mean Cheese Melt
$9.50

Mayo, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, monterey jack

Mac and Smack Melt
$10.00

Garlic aioli, monterey jack, classic mac and cheese

Sloppy Joe Melt
$10.00

Mayo, marinara, beefy nacho cheese

BBQ Chic Melt
$10.50

BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken

Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt
$11.00

Mayo, provolone, grilled chicken, bacon, ranch

Pimento lover Melt
$10.00

Pimento mac n chz, bacon, tomato

Bacon Egg Cheddar Melt
$10.50

Macs

Chz and Broccoli Mac
$9.50+
Pimento Mac
$10.00+

Pimento cheese added to our classic mac

CBR Mac
$12.00

Grilled chicken strips with bacon crumbs drizzled with ranch over the classic mac

Buffalo vs BBQ Mac
$12.00+

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in your choice of sauce over the classic mac

Classic Mac
$9.00+

Cavatappi noodle with cheddar cheese and monterey jack

Toasted Subs

Veggie Sub
$9.00

Spinach, tomato, bell pepper, onion, avocado, oil & vinegar

Meat Lover Italiano Sub
$11.00

Ham, salami, bacon, pepporoni, swiss, LTO, red wine vinegar

Club Sub
$10.00

Turkey, bacon, provolone, LTO, garlic aioli

CBR Sub
$10.00

Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, bacon, ranch

BLT Sub
$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Smashburgers

Pimento Smash Burger
$12.00

Pimento cheese, bacon, tomato, provolone

Heating Up Burger
$14.00

Pepperjack cheese, LTO, jalapeno, grilled onion, chipotle ranch

Big BBQ Burger
$13.00

Chedder cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, fried onion ring

Good Morning Cheeseburger
$12.50

American cheese, tomato, fried egg, bacon, garlic aioli

Cheeseburger
$10.00

American cheese, LTO, mayo

Salad

House Salad
$7.50

Tomato, crouton, cheese, onion

Ceaser Salad
$7.50

Crouton, cheese

Sides

Fries
$3.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.00
Broccoli
$3.00
Mac & Chz
$4.50
Side Salad
$4.50

House or ceaser

Loaded Fries
$4.50

Cheese, bacon

N/A Drinks

Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Coke Zero
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Mellow Yellow
$3.00
Dr Pepper
$3.00
Root Beer
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Poweraide
$3.00
Sweet Tea
$3.00
Unsweet Tea
$3.00
Red Bull
$3.00

Kids

Kids Meals

Kids Mac and Chz
$6.00
Kids Chicken Tenders
$7.00