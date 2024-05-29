Last Chance Soda Co. 15 N Main St
Favorite Flavors
- Red Devil
Dr. Pepper + Raspberry Puree + Coconut Cream$1.59+
- The Gem
Mountain Dew + Mango Puree + Strawberry$1.59+
- Shooting The Flume$1.59+
- Down & Dirty
Dr. Pepper+Vanilla+Coconut Cream$1.59+
- Bear River Floating
Coke+Coconut+Fresh Lime$1.59+
- Brent's Beverage
Orange Fanta +Vanilla+Cream$1.59+
- Fairground Fun
Mountain Dew + Mango Puree$1.59+
- Fizzy Grizzy
Mountain Dew+Grape+Fresh Lime$1.59+
- Caribou Classic
Coke+Vanilla+Vanilla Cream+Fresh Lime$1.59+
- Ice Cave Cold
Sprite+Cherry+Fresh Lime$1.59+
- To Di For
Dr. Pepper+Peach+Vanilla$1.59+
- Black Canyon Crush
Dr.Pepper+Raspberry Puree+Black Berry+Fresh Lime$1.59+
- Going Baldy
Sprite+Green Apple+Watermelon$1.59+
- Rodeo Ridin'
Coke+Strawberry+vanilla+Coconut Cream$1.59+
- Cool Cowboy
Dr. Pepper+Strawberry + Vanilla +Coconut Cream$1.59+
- Grizzly Gulp
Mountain Dew + Pomegranate +Grapefruit +Fresh Lime$1.59+
- Black Ice
Coke+ blackberry+ vanilla cream$1.59+
- The Utah Mom
Coke+ coconut cream+ lime$1.59+
- Calvin and Hobbes
coke+ coconut+ raspberry$1.59+
- The Idahoan
Dr. Pepper+Huckleberry+Vanilla Cream$1.59+
- Dirty Doo
Dr.Pepper+ coconut cream$1.59+
- Grease Monkey
Dr.Pepper+ vanilla+ strawberry puree+ coconut cream$1.59+
- Doctor Colada
Dr.Pepper+ pineapple+ coconut cream$1.59+
- Nailed It
Dr.Pepper+blackberry, coconut cream$1.59+
- Tongue Tied
Mountain Dew+ guava+ strawberry+ coconut cream$1.59+
- Footloose
Mountain Dew+ blackberry+ raspberry+ vanilla cream$1.59+
- Root Beer Float
Root Beer+ vanilla+ root beer syrup+ vanilla cream+ caramel+ whipped cream$1.59+
- Twilight's Last Gleaming
Red Cream Soda+ blue curaçao+ vanilla cream$1.59+
- Lime in the Coconut
Lemonade+ coconut+ coconut cream+ lime$1.59+
- Blue Lagoon
Lemonade+ blue curaçao+ coconut cream$1.59+
- Strawberry lemonade
Lemonade+ strawberry+ strawberry puree$1.59+
- Crantastic
Sprite+ vanilla+ cranberry$1.59+
- Cloud Nine
Sprite+ raspberry puree+ pomegranate+ coconut cream$1.59+
- Kermit$1.59+
- Bear Cub$1.59+
- Shark Bite$1.59+
- Fizzy Mai Tai$1.59+