Late August 4201 main st
BREAKFAST
- Bacon Taco$3.00
- Potato Taco$3.00
- Chorizo Taco$3.00
- Oxtail Taco$3.00
- Fruit Bowl$9.00
Coconut Yogurt - Spiced Granola - Fresh Berries
- Houston Hash$11.00
Crispy Potatoes - Peppers - Onions - Broccoli - 2 eggs - Spiced Hollandaise
- SOS$11.00
Chorizo Gravy over Hot Rolls, topped with 2 Eggs
- The Common$13.00
2 eggs any style - Hash - Toast or Hot Roll - Chorizo or Turkey Sausage
Brkfst Sides
LUNCH
- Philly$15.00
Shaved Ribeye - Peppers - Refried Black Eye Peas - Chile con Queso - Toasted Hoagie
- SmashBurger$13.00
Hot Roll - Ribeye Burger - Shredded Lettuce - Onion Cheese - Comeback Sauce
- Hot Chicken Sand$12.00
Crispy Chicken Breast - Lucille's Hot Sauce - CIlantro Slaw - Housemade Pickles
- Oxtail Taco$5.00
Braised Oxtail Barbacoa
- Carne Asada Taco$5.00
Citrus Marinade Steak
- Chicken Pibil Taco$5.00
Braised Chicken in Banana Leaf
- Carnitas Taco$5.00
Crispy Pork
- Baja Taco$5.00
Crispy Catfish
- Smoked Chicken Salad Sand$12.00
Smoked Dark Meat - Celery - Shallots - Pickled Okra - Garlic Aioli
- Fried Tomatillo Po'Boy$12.00
Crispy Tomatillo - Arugula - Queso Fresco - morita Aioli
- Catfish Po'Boy$15.00
Crispy Catfish - Lettuce - Tomato - Comeback Sauce
- Chopped Salad$12.00
Pickled Veg - Radish - Avocado - Egg - Fresh Cut Greens - Tajin Vinaigrette
- Smoked Chicken Salad$13.00
Smoked Dark Meat - Mixed Leaves - Red Beans - Rasted Corn Pico - Chicken Chicharron - Chile Morita Dressing
- Gumbo$12.00
Collards - Mustards - Kale - Cactus - Red Rice
- Dim Sum Soft Opening$15.00
- Mansa Musa$13.00
- Plantain Old Fashioned$14.00
- The Eldorado$15.00
- Elixir of the Gods$14.00
- Highway to Hell$13.00
- The Sundowner$14.00
- Toasted Coconut Mojito$14.00
- Sparkling Water$7.00
- Still Water$7.00
- GL La Spineta Biancospino Moscato D'asti$10.00
- Coke$7.00
- Sprite$7.00
- Woodford neat$15.00
- Gin & Tonic$12.00
- GL Westside Crossing Cab$11.00
- GL tonic water$3.00
- Cadillac Margarita$16.00
- Vodka Cranberry$12.00
- Moles Anniversary Luncheon$45.00
SECOND DRAUGHT
- Smash Slider$6.00
Lettuce - Tomato - Provolone
- Mexican Philly$10.00
Shaved Ribeye - Roasted Poblano - Chile con Queso - Refried Black Eye Peas - Toasted Hoagie
- Mole Wings$10.00
Smoked Chicken Drumettes - Mole Poblano - Chicken Cracklings
- Mac & Cheese$8.00
Herbed Béchamel - Oaxacan Cheese - Spiced Bread Crumbs
- Fried Roots$6.00
Crispy Yucca - Potato Fries - Dipping Sauces
- Fresh Ceviche$12.00
Gulf Shrimp & Fish - Fried Green Tomatoes
- Grilled Oysters$3.50+
Seasonal Preparation
- Fresh Oysters$3.00+