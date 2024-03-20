Latin Fusion 1520 S Main St
Food
Appetizers
- Small Queso$4.25
- Large Queso$8.75
- Small Guacamole$4.25
- Large Guacamole$8.75
- Choridip$9.50
Queso with chorizo
- Bean Dip$7.75
- Fusion Dip$9.25
Blend of queso dip, ground beef, and pico de gallo
- Dipping Trio$10.50
Queso, guacamole, & bean dip
- Half Basket - 6 Pieces Boneless Chicken Wings$8.75
Choice of plain, BBQ, sweet Asian chili, or buffalo sauce with celery, carrots, and house-made ranch
- Full Basket - 12 Pieces Boneless Chicken Wings$14.25
Choice of plain, BBQ, sweet Asian chili, or buffalo sauce with celery, carrots, and house-made ranch
- Sweet Plantain Chips$6.75
sweet fried plantain slices served with sour cream
- Cheese Quesadilla$6.75
With pico and sour cream
- Loaded Mexican Fries$12.75
Steak or chicken topped with pico and avocado slices served with queso dip and chipotle sauce on the side
- Chicken Rolls$11.25
4 fried, rolled flour tortillas filled with chicken, topped with queso and a side of homemade chipotle and ranch
Lunch
Combination Plates
Honduran Dishes
- Fried Chicken$15.50
Honduran-style fried chicken on a bed of green banana chips, coleslaw,and pico topped with our homemade sauce
- Parillada$22.50
Steak, chicken, chorizo, and 4 shrimp. Served with coleslaw, pico, cheese, banana chips, and rice & beans. (3 tortillas)
- Papusas$9.25
Three stuffed corn tortillas with choice of cheese, chicken, chicharron, jalapeño, or bean
- Pastelitos$9.25
Three fried corn pastries filled with rice, potatoes, & choice of chicken or beef
- Baleada$4.25
One flour tortilla with beans, honduran cream, scrambled eggs, feta cheese, & avocado
- Baleada Supreme$5.25
- Honduran Tamale$5.75
Honduran spiced corn masa filled with rice, potatoes, and chicken wrapped in banana leaves
- Tajadas Con Carne$11.75
Green banana chips loaded with ground beef. Topped with house-made sauce, cabbage, pico, and honduran dressing
Bowls & Salads
- Tortilla Soup$8.75
Shredded chicken, tomato broth, topped with avocado, fried tortilla strips, onion, cilantro and feta cheese
- House Salad$7.50
Choice of grilled chicken or steak on a bed of mixed greens with tomato, bell pepper, cucumber, onion, black olives, shredded cheese, and croutons with choice of house-made ranch or Italian dressing
- Fajita Taco Salad$10.75
Fried tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak, onions, peppers, and tomatoes topped with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, and sliced avocados
- Taco Salad$8.75
Fried tortilla bowl filled with beans, choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, and queso topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and sour cream
- Fajita Bowl$9.75
Choice of grilled steak, chicken, or shrimp, with fajita style bell peppers, onions, & tomatoes
- Veggie Bowl$8.50
Grilled mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, corn on the cob, bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions
Nachos
- Nacho Combo$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with steak, chicken, al pastor, and carnitas. Topped with lettuce, pico, and sour cream
- Fajita Nachos$11.25
Tortilla chips topped with choice of grilled chicken or steak, grilled bell peppers, tomato, and onion
- Half Nachos Supreme$7.50
Tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken, ground beef, beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño, & smothered in queso
- Full Nachos Supreme$9.75
Tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken, ground beef, beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño, & smothered in queso
Quesadillas
- House Quesadilla$8.75
Choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp
- Half Fajita Quesadilla$8.50
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp or Texas style (mix) with bell pepper, tomato, and onion
- Full Fajita Quesadilla$11.25
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp or Texas style (mix) with bell pepper, tomato, and onion
- Quesadilla Combo$13.75
one grilled chicken and one grilled steak
- Spinach Quesadilla$10.75
Spinach, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes smothered in queso
- Quesabirria$12.50
Stuffed with juicy birria style. Served with rice and salad
Tacos
- Street Tacos$11.75
Three corn tortillas, choice of chicken, steak, pork, al pastor, chorizo, or birria topped with onion and cilantro
- Choripollo Tacos$12.50
Three corn or flour tortillas with grilled chicken and chorizo and topped with pico & avocado
- Shrimp Tacos$12.75
Three flour tortillas with shrimp, topped with cabbage and cilantro, pico, and side of homemade cilantro and garlic sauce
- Fish Tacos$12.75
Three flour tortillas with fish topped with cabbage and cilantro, pico, and a side of homemade cilantro and garlic sauce
- Taco Combo$14.75
5 corn tortillas 1 each of steak, chicken, al pastor, chorizo and birria
Fajitas
- Half Chicken Fajita$9.75
- Full Chicken Fajita$15.00
- Half Steak Fajita$9.75
- Full Steak Fajita$15.00
- Half Shrimp & Fish Fajita$10.25
- Full Shrimp & Fish Fajita$16.50
- Half Texas (Mix) Fajita$10.25
- Full Texas (Mix) Fajita$15.75
- Half Carnitas (Pork) Fajita$9.75
- Full Carnitas (Pork) Fajita$14.75
- Half Veggie Fajita$8.50
Grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, squash, zucchini, and corn on the cob
- Full Veggie Fajita$12.50
Grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, squash, zucchini, and corn on the cob
Steak
Chicken
- Santa Fe Chicken$15.50
Sliced grilled chicken breast, with queso, on a bed of mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, and onions
- Half Chipotle Chicken$9.25
Grilled chicken smothered in house-made chipotle sauce topped with cilantro
- Full Chipotle Chicken$12.75
Grilled chicken smothered in house-made chipotle sauce topped with cilantro
- A La Crema Chicken$13.75
Grilled chicken with onion, mushroom, and jalapeño topped with our creamy sauce
- Fusion Chicken$12.75
Grilled or fried chicken breast served with garlic-cilantro and house-made ranch
- Full Choripollo$12.75
Sliced chicken breast topped with chorizo smothered in queso
Seafood
- Shrimp Cocktail$11.25
Cooked shrimp mixed in our cocktail juices and topped with pico and avocado slices. Served cold and accompanied with crackers
- Grilled Shrimp$13.75
Grilled shrimp tossed in our garlic sauce
- Tilapia and Shrimp$15.25
Flame-grilled tilapia and shrimp smothered in queso
- Ceviche$11.75
Chunks of fish and shrimp marinated in lime juice. Topped with sliced onions, cilantro, jalapeño, and tomato. Served with crackers or tostada shells
Enchiladas
- Cheesy Shrimp Enchiladas$13.50
3 corn tortillas filled with cheese and topped with 6 shrimp, Mexican corn, onion, and cilantro
- Enchilada Supreme$11.75
Four corn tortillas filled with (1 cheese, 1 ground beef, 1 chicken, and 1 bean) topped with enchilada sauce or queso
- Pork Enchiladas$11.75
2 or 3 corn tortillas filled with cheese and pico and topped with queso and pork chunks
- ChoriPollo Enchiladas$12.25
3 corn tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken and chorizo topped with queso
- Veggie Enchiladas$10.75
Three corn tortillas filled with sautéed spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions topped with green sauce and queso
Specialty Plates
- Toriado$13.50
Grilled chicken, bacon and shrimp,mixed with broccoli. Served over a bed of rice and topped with a jalapeño and queso. Served with 3 flour or corn tortillas
- Half Cheesy Chicken$8.25
Grilled chicken on a bed of rice smothered in queso and served with 3 corn or flour tortillas
- Full Cheesy Chicken$11.75
Grilled chicken on a bed of rice smothered in queso and served with 3 corn or flour tortillas
- Half Cheesy Steak$8.25
Steak on a bed of rice smothered in queso and served with 3 corn or flour tortillas
- Full Cheesy Steak$11.75
Steak on a bed of rice smothered in queso and served with 3 corn or flour tortillas
- Half Chimichanga$8.25
Two crispy flour tortillas filled with a choice of shredded chicken or beef, topped with queso, and served with a side of lettuce, pico, sour cream, and guacamole
- Full Chimichanga$11.75
Two crispy flour tortillas filled with a choice of shredded chicken or beef, topped with queso, and served with a side of lettuce, pico, sour cream, and guacamole
- Chilaquiles$11.75
Traditional Mexican dish. Fried corn tortilla smothered in green enchilada sauce and topped with queso, red onions, lettuce, sour cream & two eggs of choice (scrambled, fried, or over easy)
- La Mexicana Eggs$11.75
2 scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo and onions. Served with side of lettuce, pico, sour cream and guacamole
- Carnitas$13.50
Pork chunks grilled with onion and bell pepper
- Half Mexican Taquitos$8.25
4 deep fried corn tortillas (two chicken, two beef) smothered in queso, topped with pico, homemade ranch and chipotle dressing
- Full Mexican Taquitos$11.50
4 deep fried corn tortillas (two chicken, two beef) smothered in queso, topped with pico, homemade ranch and chipotle dressing
- Tamales Rancheros$10.75
2 chicken tamales topped with chorizo, green sauce and queso and served with a side of lettuce, pico, sour cream and guacamole
- Torta$11.75
Burritos
- Half Fajita Burrito$9.25
Choice of grilled chicken, steak or mixed, sautéed with bell pepper, tomatoes, onions and served with rice and a side of lettuce, pico, sour cream and guacamole
- Full Fajita Burrito$11.75
Choice of grilled chicken, steak or mixed, sautéed with bell pepper, tomatoes, onions and served with rice and a side of lettuce, pico, sour cream and guacamole
- Fusion Burrito$12.25
Chicken, steak or mixed. Filled with black beans, rice and pico. Topped with Mexican sausage and queso. Served with salad
- Dom's Favorite$11.75
Large burrito filled with steak, rice, and beans. Smothered in queso
- Burrito Loco$12.50
Large flour tortilla filled pork, grilled with onion. Topped with pico de gallo, cheese dip, red and green sauce. Served with salad
- Veggie Burrito$10.75
Flour tortilla with cheese, beans, grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, & mushroom, smothered in queso. Sour cream and guacamole on the side
Kids Zone
Additional Sides
- Side: Rice$2.25
- Side: Refried Beans$2.25
- Side: Black Beans$2.50
- Side: Rice & Beans$3.25
- Side: French Fries$3.50
- Side: Mixed Veggies$3.25
- Side: Grilled Veggies$3.25
Bell pepper, onion, tomato, spinach, and mushrooms
- Side: Chiles Toriados$4.25
- Side: Sliced Avocado$2.75
- Side: Chorizo$2.25
- Side Queso$1.25
- Side: Sour Cream$1.25
- Side: Guacamole$1.25
- Side: Pico De Gallo$1.25