TRADICIONEZ 1004 Main St, Suite 1
FOOD
APPETIZER
- PICADA TRADICIONEZ$31.95
Grilled steak, chicken, pork chop and chorizo served with potatoes and curtido
- TOSTONES RELLENOS$15.95
Cryspy tostones filled with garlic shrimp and guacamole
- FRIED CALAMARI$15.95
Served with our Delicious sauce.
- CHICKEN WINGS$15.95
6 tossed chicken wings with delicious sauces of your choice.
- EMPANADAS DE POLLO$12.95
3 empanadas de mote filled with chicken
- TACOS DE CARNE$14.95
SOUPS AND CEVICHES
- SOPA DE MARISCOS$23.95
A combination of seafood flavors, shrimps, mussels, clams, squid accompanied with fried plantain
- CEVICHE ECUATORIANO$17.95
Shrimp cocktail with onions, tomato and lime juice
- CEVICHE PERUANO MIXTO$23.95
Seafood cured with famous leche de tigre. Fish and shrimp
- SOPA DE POLLO LARGE$14.95
Traditional chicken soup served with white rice
SALADS
BURGERS
- BACON CHEESEBURGER$15.95
Char-Grilled hamburger, topped with bacon,american cheese served lettuce, tomato, pickles with rustic potatoes
- VEGAN BURGER$14.95
House made blackened brown lentil patty topped with red onion, lettuce, avocado and mustard
- CUBANO$15.95
Pernil, ham, swiss, pickles and mustard on a pressed hero with delicious garlic butter
MAIN MENU
- GRILLED STEAK$14.95
Grilled steak served with white rice, beans, sweet plantain and a side salad
- GRILLED CHICKEN$14.95
Grilled chicken served with white rice, beans, sweet plantain and a side salad
- GRILLED PORK CHOP$14.95
Grilled pork chopserved with white rice, beans, sweet plantain and a side salad
- POLLO AL HORNO$14.95
1/4 Baked chicken served with white rice , potatoes, side salad and our delicious sauce for the chicken
- PERNIL$14.95
Served with white rice, beans, sweet plantain and a salad side
SPECIALTY
- BANDEJA PAISA$25.95
Grilled Steak, colombian chorizo, chicharron, fried eggs, arepa served with white rice and beans
- LOMO SALTADO PERUANO$28.95
Strip of tenderloin stir fried with tomato, onions and peppers tossed with fries and accompanied with white rice
- CHURRASCO$28.95
Skirt Steak, house salad, chimichurri served with white rice and rustic potatoes
- ROPA VIEJA$20.95
Shredded beef, white rice, black beans, fried sweet plantains and sunny side eggs
- ARROZ CON MARISCOS$28.95
Seafood rice
KIDS MENU
SIDE ORDERS
COMBO
DESSERTS
LUNCH MENU
