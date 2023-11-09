Latitude Zero 269 Broadway St
COMIDA
Antojitos / Appetizer
- Bolon de Chicharron$10.95
- Bolon de Queso$9.95
Tasty green plantain fried, then mashed with your choice of crispy pork, tropical cheese, or both
- Bolon Latitude$13.95
- Bolon Mixto$12.95
- Calamares Fritos$14.95
Fried calamari
- Corviche$9.95
Pastry made from green plantain with peanut butter sauce and albacore
- Corviche Latitude$14.95
Pastry made from green plantain with peanut butter sauce, albacore, and shrimps on the top
- Empanadas De Verde$11.95
Crispy green plantain turnover stuffed with delicious tropical cheese. Served warm
- Hayacas$7.95
Moist and sweet cornmeal cake stuffed with slow-cooked chicken and vegetables, wrapped in banana leaf. Served warm
- Humitas$5.95
Fresh homemade style moist corn cake wrapped in corn leave
- Maduros Con Queso$10.95
Sweet plantains with tropical cheese
- Muchines De Yuca$12.95
Cassava croquettes stuffed with fresh mozzarella cheese
- Patacones Latitud$15.95
Crunchy plantains with guacamole and shrimp
- Picada Latitud$40.95
A delicious platter of crispy chicken, fried pork chunks, and flavor-packed sausage served with crunchy plantain chips and sized to share
- Salchicha Seca$18.95
- Tostones con Queso$7.95
Sopas / Soups
- Caldo De Bola$18.95Out of stock
Beef-stuffed plantain soup served with white rice
- Caldo De Salchicha$22.95Out of stock
Traditional homestyle Ecuadorian sausage soup. Saturday & Sunday only
- Caldo Marinero$25.95
Seafood soup served with white rice
- Caldo de Gallina$15.95Out of stock
- Caldo de Pata$16.95
- Caldo de Dia$6.95
- Especial del dia$12.95
- Especial del día C/ Quacker$13.95
- Segundo de Dia$8.95
Cangrejos / Ecuatorianos
Ceviches / Encebollados
- Ceviche De Camaron$19.95
Shrimp ceviche served with white rice or chifles
- Ceviche De Cangrejo$32.95
Crab meat ceviche served with fried green plantains and rice
- Ceviche De Concha$22.95
Black clam ceviche served with white rice or chifles
- Ceviche De Pescado$19.95Out of stock
Fish ceviche served with white rice or chifles
- Ceviche Mixto$24.95
Fish, shrimp, and calamari ceviche served with white rice or chifles
- Encebollado De Albacora$17.95
Albacore soup served with white rice or chifles
- Encebollado Mixto$21.95
Albacore soup with shrimp and calamari served with white rice or chifles
Platos / Tipicos
- Bandera$25.95
A tour around Ecuador (guatita, seco de chivo, and ceviche served with yellow rice and sweet plantains)
- Chaulafan$23.95
Ecuadorian fried rice made with pork, chicken, shrimp, and eggs
- Don Moro Carne Asada$25.95
- Don Moro Chuleta$23.95
- Don Moro Costilla de Res$35.95
- Don Moro Entrana$34.95
Ecuadorian-style rice with lentils and melted cheese on top
- Don Moro Pechuga$21.95
- El Mañanero$23.95
Bolon mixto served with pepper steak and fried eggs
- Fritada$23.95
Pork ribs Ecuadorian styled seasoned served with white corn, sweet and green plantains, yapingacho, and onions
- Guatita$18.95
Ecuadorian beef tripe cooked with peanut butter and potato served with yellow rice and sweet plantains
- Seco De Chivo$20.95
Traditional goat stew served with yellow rice and sweet plantains
- Seco De Gallina$18.95
Traditional hen stew served with yellow rice and sweet plantains
- Yapingachos$24.95
Potato patties over peanut butter sauce with steak, sausage, sweet plantains, fried eggs, rice, and onions
Carnes Y Aves
- Bandeja Paisa$24.95
We include in our menu one of the most popular Colombian dishes which include grilled steak, fried pork belly, fried eggs, avocado, arepa, white rice, and beans
- Carne Asada$18.95
Marinated sirloin steak served with two sides of your choice
- Chuletas a La Parrilla$17.95
Premium marinated pork chops served with two sides of your choice
- Churrasco Ecuatoriano$20.95
Steak prepared with a base of onions, tomato, and green peppers served with white rice, french fries, and fried eggs
- Costillas De Res$28.95
Grilled beef ribs seasoned with our homemade sauce served with two sides of your choice
- Entrana a La Parrilla$32.95
12 oz grilled skirt steak served with our homemade chimichurri sauce and two sides of your choice
- Mar Y Tierra$38.95
12 oz grilled skirt steak topped with garlic shrimp served with our homemade chimichurri sauce and two sides of your choice
- Milanesa De Pollo$19.95
Breaded chicken breast served with two sides of your choice
- Milanesa De Res$21.95
Breaded beef steak served with two sides of your choice
- Pechuga a La Parrilla$17.95
Traditional chicken breast served with two sides of your choice
Mariscos / Seafood
- Arroz Con Camarones$23.95
Ecuadorian-style shrimp with rice served with a small portion of ceviche and sweet plantains
- Arroz Con Concha$28.95Out of stock
Ecuadorian-style shell with rice served with a small portion of ceviche and sweet plantains
- Arroz Marinero$30.95
Ecuadorian-style seafood rice served with a small fish ceviche, fried fish, and sweet plantains
- Bollo De Pescado$19.95
Cooked and grated green plantains with fish and peanut sauce wrapped in banana leaf
- Camarones Al Ajillo$20.95
Garlic shrimp served with two sides of your choice
- Camarones Empanizados$20.95
Breaded shrimp with two sides of your choice
- Cazuela De Pescado$20.95
Albacore casserole made from green plantains with a homemade peanut butter sauce with our secret sofrito served with white rice and our amazing "Curtido
- Cazuela Mixta$25.95
Albacore casserole with shrimp and calamari made from green plantains with our homemade peanut butter sauce with our secret sofrito served with white rice and our amazing curtido
- Don Bollo$23.95
Cooked and grated green plantains with fish and peanut sauce wrapped in banana leaf served with mixed ceviche on the top
- Filete De Pescado Frito$17.95
Sea bass fried filet served with two of our sides
- Pargo Frito Entero$30.95
Pargo red snapper served with two sides of your choices
- Tres Sin Sacar$30.95
Seafood stew made with a creamy peanut butter sauce served with white rice