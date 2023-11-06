Latitude 44
Full Menu
Bar Menu
- Smash Burger$17.00
2 beef patties smashed over sliced onion, toasted house focaccia bun, mornay, BBQ gloss, and house pickles
- French Dip$17.00
Thin sliced prime rib, caramelized onions, and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with French onion soup au jus and choice of side
- Tacos$15.00
TBD house tortillas
- Eggplant Sandwich$15.00
Crispy fried eggplant, fresh herbs, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrot, Jalapeño, vegan sriracha aioli, and hoagie roll. Choice of side
- Mushroom Melt$16.00
Local oyster mushrooms, house vegan cheese, Texas toast
Starters
- Chicken Chicharron$16.00
Crispy chicken skins, potato, brown gravy, chile oil
- Wings$16.00
Sweet or heat you pick! Descriptions coming soon
- Scallop Crudo$16.00
Avocado mojo, orange gastrique, pickled serrano, Maldon, micros
- Jack Fruit "Crab Cake"$17.00
Kimchi remoulade, mango salsa, micros
- Charcuterie Board$30.00
3 meats and 3 cheeses, house mustard, chutney, local honey, pickled red onions, Kalamata, pecans, herbs, apple, and French bread
Salads & Soup
- French Onion$12.00
Decadent burgundy beef broth, caramelized onion, baguette, provolone, Swiss, gruyere
- Small Caeser$9.00
- Small Beet Salad$8.00
- Crab Salad$24.00
Frisée, lump crab pearls, roasted red peppers, avocado, cucumber, red onion, crostini, tarragon vin
- Buddha Bowl$18.00
Grain blend, watermelon radish, carrot, pea shoots, garbanzo, cucumber, onion
- Soup du Jour$8.00
- Caesar$17.00
Romaine hearts, creamy Caesar dressing, Parmesan, crouton, peppercorn, and anchovies. May contain raw egg
- Beet Salad$16.00
Mains
- Mushroom Risotto$24.00
Carnaroli rice, oyster mushrooms, Parmesan, micro basil, butter lemons
- Fettuccini$22.00
- Gnocchi$22.00
- Stuffed Chicken Breast$27.00
6 oz chicken breast, breaded, stuffed with boursin, mushrooms, and sundried tomatoes
- Cast Iron Ribeye$60.00
Seared, basted, and sliced. Served medium rare
- Filet$45.00
8 oz seared and basted
- Salmon$30.00
Lemon-parm crusted
- Scallops$30.00
Blackened scallops, creamy polenta, Jalapeño gastrique, lemon oll, micros
Desserts
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Wine BTG
Red
White
Rose & Champagne
Corkage Fee
Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
Call Cocktails
- Air Mail$12.00
- Amaretto Sour$12.00
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Aviation$13.00
- Bees Knees$12.00
- Boulevardier$13.00
- Bramble$11.00
- Brandy Cobbler$11.00
- Brooklyn$12.00
- Caipirinha$12.00
- Chocolate Martini$12.00
- Collins$9.00
- Corpse Reviver #1$11.00
- Cosmopolitian$12.00
- Daiquiri$12.00
- Dark and Stormy$10.00
- French 75$12.00
- Gimlet$13.00
- Godfather$11.00
- Irish Coffee$11.00
- Last Word$13.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$12.00
- Long Island$10.00
- Martini$11.00
- Manhattan$13.00
- margarita$11.00
- Mary Pickford$11.00
- Mexican Firing Squad$11.00
- Millionaire$13.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Mules$10.00
- Old Cuban$12.00
- Paloma$10.00
- Penicillin$12.00
- Pisco Sour$12.00
- Rickys$8.00
- Rusty Nail$11.00
- Sours$11.00
- Southside$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- White Russian$11.00
- Wisconsin Style OF$12.00
Wine BTB
Red BTB
- BTL Cab TerraNoble$40.00
- BTL Cab Hendry HRW$52.00
- BTL Cab Cline$64.00
- BTL P.N. King Estate$52.00
- BTL P.N. Nielson$44.00
- BTL Malbec Bodegas Bianchi$36.00
- BTL Merlot Clos La Chance$40.00
- BTL Zinfandel Three Zinfandel$36.00
- BTL Odd Bird GSM$48.00
- BTL Austin Cab$65.00
- BTL Ferrari Carano Cabernet$95.00
- BTL L'Ecole No. 41 Cabernet$75.00
- BTL Stone Street Cabernet$100.00
- BTL Robert Craig Affinity Cabernet$140.00Out of stock
- BTL Chateau Montelena$170.00
- BTL Austin Hope 21$160.00
- BTL Brandlin Cab 18$205.00
- BTL Nickel & Nickel Yountville$260.00
- BTL The Paring PN$60.00
- BTL Falia PN$65.00
- BTL Cline Fog Swept PN$70.00
- BTL Domaine Drouhin PN$100.00
- BTL The Prisoner PN$105.00
- BTL Domaine Serene PN$135.00
- BTL Paul Hobbs PN$150.00
- BTL Lapostolle Cuvee Merlot$60.00
- BTL Domaine Eden$84.00
- BTL Mollydooker Scooter$65.00
- BTL Buona Notte Andiamo$72.00
- BTL Frogs Leap Merlot$104.00
- BTL Catena Zapata Malbec$58.00
- BTL Colome Authentico Malbec$79.00
- BTL Bramare Malbec$99.00
- BTL Seghesio Zin$60.00
- BTL Chateau Montelena Zin$78.00
- BTL Ridge Zin$105.00
White
- BTL Chard Pike Road$36.00
- BTL Chard Catena Zapata$48.00
- BTL Chard Free Mark Abbey$60.00
- BTL S.B. Better Half$44.00
- BTL S.B. Olema$40.00
- BTL Reisling Ravines Dry$40.00
- BTL Reisling August Kesseler$36.00
- BTL P.G. Tiefenbrunner$36.00
- BTL Argyle Chard$50.00
- BTL De Wetshof Chard$63.00
- BTL Drouhin Vaudon Chablis$75.00
- BTL Hook & Ladder$58.00
- BTL Orin Swift Mannequin$80.00
- BTL Albert Bichot Puilly Fuisse$85.00
- BTL Frogs Leap Chard$95.00
- BTL Shaw and Smith S.B.$50.00
- BTL Villa Maria Reserve S.B.$60.00
- BTL Marco Felluga P.G.$50.00
- BTL Elk Cove P.G.$45.00
- BTL Kuentz Bas P.G.$60.00
- BTL Schloss Gobelsburg Gruner-Veltliner$44.00
- BTL Yalumba Viognier$50.00
- BTL Muga Rioja Blanco$55.00
- BTL L'Ecole No. 41 Chenin Blanc$55.00
- BTL Nisia Rueda Verdejo$55.00
- BTL Weinbach Gewertztraminer$84.00
- BTL Donhoff Estate Riesling$62.00
Rose & Bubbles
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
- Bacardi$7.00
- Captain$9.00
- Malibu$8.00
- Angostura$9.00
- Myers$9.00
- Saison Pale$9.00
- Wray & Nephew Overproof$10.00
- Misguided Red Sky$12.00
- Trois Rivieres Cuvee De Moulin$19.00
- RL Seale$19.00
- DBL Bacardi$11.00
- DBL Captain$14.00
- DBL Malibu$12.00
- DBL Angostura$14.00
- DBL Myers$14.00
- DBL Saison Pale$14.00
- DBL Wray & Nephew Overproof$15.00
- DBL Trois Rivieres Cuvee De Moulin$28.00
- DBL RL Seale$28.00
- DBL Misguided Red Sky$18.00
Tequila
- exotico blanco$7.00
- cimarron blanco$9.00
- espolon blanco$10.00
- Espolon Reposado$12.00
- misguided Reposado$12.00
- patron Blanco$12.00
- Casamigos Blanco$14.00
- clase Azul$30.00
- DBL exotico blanco$11.00
- DBL cimarron blanco$14.00
- DBL espolon blanco$15.00
- DBL Espolon Reposado$18.00
- DBL misguided Reposado$18.00
- DBL patron Blanco$18.00
- DBL Casamigos Blanco$21.00
- DBL Tequila Ocho$27.00
- DBL clase Azul$45.00
Bourbon
- Old Grandad$7.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Traditionalist Wheat Run$12.00
- Traditionalist Classic$12.00
- Larceny$12.00
- Elijah$12.00
- Makers$12.00
- Jefferson$16.00
- Angels Envy$18.00
- Basil$18.00
- Old Elk Wheated$26.00
- DBL Old Grandad$11.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$15.00
- DBL Larceny$18.00
- DBL Elijah$18.00
- DBL Makers$18.00
- DBL Jefferson$24.00
- DBL Angels Envy$27.00
- DBL Basil$27.00
- DBL Blantons$45.00
- DBL Old Elk$39.00
- DBL Traditionalist Wheat Run$18.00
- DBL Traditionalist Classic$18.00
Rye/Candian/Irish
- Overholt$7.00
- Rittenhouse$10.00
- High West Double$15.00
- Michters$18.00
- Rabbit Hole Boxer$21.00
- Old Elk Rye$28.00
- Powers$9.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Teeling$16.00
- Green Spot$22.00
- Crown$11.00
- Jp Wiser$19.00
- DBL Overholt$12.00
- DBL Rittenhouse$16.00
- DBL High West Double$25.00
- DBL Michters$29.00
- DBL Rabbit Hole Boxer$35.00
- DBL Old Elk$47.00
- DBL Powers$15.00
- DBL Jameson$20.00
- DBL Teeling$26.00
- DBL Green Spot$39.00
- DBL Crown$18.00
- DBL Jp Wiser$31.00
Scotch
Brandy/Cognac
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Brovo Vermouth- Jammy$10.00
- Brovo Vermouth- Pretty$10.00
- Brovo Vermouth- Witty$10.00
- Angostura Amaro-$10.00
- Amaro nonino$19.00
- Licor 43$11.00
- Licor 43- Chocolate$11.00
- Campari$11.00
- Gran Marnier$12.00
- Chartreuse- Green$21.00
- Chartreuse- Yellow$21.00
- Massanez- Peach$11.00
- Massanez- Raspberry$11.00
- Messanez- Blackberry$11.00
- Massanez- Crème de Cassis$11.00
- Massanez- Crème de banana$11.00
- Don Cicio & Figli Ambrosia$13.00
- Wild Moon- lavender$15.00
- Wild moon- Dandelion$16.00
- Wild Moon- Cucumber$15.00
- Brovo Orange$10.00
- Brovo Falernum$12.00
- Lazzaroni Amaretto$14.00
- Gabriel Boudier Maraschino$11.00
Brunch
To Share
Lite Bite
- Smoothie Bowl$12.00
Yogurt, seasonal fruit, granola, honey, micros, pollen
- Croissant Sandwich$12.00
House-made croissant, over easy egg, onion, roasted peppers, hollandaise, and choice of protein
- Cheese Omelet$12.00
Cheese stuffed omelet served with breakfast potatoes
- Avocado Toast
Thick-cut toast, mashed avocado, grilled heirloom tomato, over easy egg, creme fraiche and chives
- Crispy Rice$12.00
Crisped sushi rice, sliced avocado, kimchi, cucumber, green onion, unagi, sesame, poached egg
Griddle
- Pancakes$10.00
Fluffy house-made pancakes topped with berry compote served with syrup and butter
- French Toast$10.00
Classic thick-cut French toast served with breakfast potatoes
- Cereal Coated French Toast$10.00
Thick-cut French toast tossed in a cereal coating served with breakfast potatoes
- Brown Sugar French Toast$10.00
French toast with a brown sugar crust served with breakfast potatoes
Hearty
- Steak N' Eggs$24.00
8 oz ribeye, poached eggs, and breakfast potatoes served with our creamy hollandaise sauce
- Eggs Benedict$14.00
Classic eggs benedict warm English muffin, ham, poached egg, hollandaise
- Biscuits and Gravy$14.00
Fresh buttermilk biscuits, choice of egg, chorizo gravy, and breakfast potatoes
- Breakfast Skillet$14.00
Rotating will always include fried potatoes, eggs, and cheese