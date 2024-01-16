Latuff's Pizzeria 10820 Highway 55
Appetizers
- Chicken Tenders
Breaded chicken tenders$10.95
- Garlic Bread$5.80
- Italian Wings
Deep-fried chicken wings with our secret Italian spice$13.95
- Meatball Dip
Two homemade meatballs in sauce with garlic bread$9.70
- Cheese Bread
Toasted garlic bread topped with mozzarella. Served with pasta sauce$9.45
- Onion Rings
Freshly sliced onions dipped in our specialty batter deep fried golden brown$9.25
- Pickle Fries
Deep fried served with ranch$8.00
- French Fries$4.95
- Steak House Fries$4.50
Specialty Pizza
- 10" Latuffs Special
Sausage, pepperoni, green & black olives, onion, mushrooms, & green peppers$20.95
- 14" Latuffs Special
Sausage, pepperoni, green & black olives, onion, mushrooms, & green peppers$28.15
- 10" Marlies-Rita
Mozzarella, pepperoni, tomato, & fresh basil$14.70
- 14" Marlies-Rita
Mozzarella, pepperoni, tomato, & fresh basil$19.90
- 10" Meatlover's
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger & salami$16.45
- 14" Meatlover's
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger & salami$22.15
- 10" Italian Favorite
Sausage, salami, & pepperoncini peppers$14.70
- 14" Italian Favorite
Sausage, salami, & pepperoncini peppers$21.60
- 10" Peppadew Pizza
White sauce, Canadian bacon, peppa pineapple$17.20
- 14" Peppadew Pizza
White sauce, Canadian bacon, peppa pineapple$22.90
- 10" Brent's Pizza
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni, pineapple, pepperoncini, & onion$19.20
- 14" Brent's Pizza
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni, pineapple, pepperoncini, & onion$25.90
- 10" Pineapple Chicken
White sauce, chicken, pineapple, & onion$17.20
- 14" Pineapple Chicken
White sauce, chicken, pineapple, & onion$22.90
- 10" Vegetarian
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, & feta$16.45
- 14" Vegetarian
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, & feta$22.15
- 10" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese$19.45
- 14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese$25.45
- 10" Veggie Supreme
Broccoli, onion, mushroom, pineapple & sun-dried tomatoes$18.15
- 14" Veggie Supreme
Broccoli, onion, mushroom, pineapple & sun-dried tomatoes$24.40
- 10" Bacon Cheese
Hamburger, breakfast bacon, pickles, onion & Cheddar cheese$18.95
- 14" Bacon Cheese
Hamburger, breakfast bacon, pickles, onion & Cheddar cheese$25.15
Build Your Own Pizza
Pasta Dinners
- Lasagna Dinner
Voted best pasta dish by Plymouth magazine$17.90
- Spaghetti & Meatballs Dinner
Spaghetti served with two beef meatballs$17.10
- 1/2 Spaghetti & 1/2 Ravioli Dinner
Spaghetti with one meatball and your choice of beef or cheese ravioli$17.50
- Cheese Ravioli
Served with one meatball$17.50
- Spaghetti & Sausage
Spaghetti served with our spicy Italian sausage$17.90
- Baked Rigatoni
Rigatoni with one meatball covered in mozzarella cheese; baked to perfection$17.50
- Rigatoni & Meatballs
Rigatoni served with two meatballs$17.10
- Latuffs Sampler
Can't decide, try it all. Rigatoni, beef ravioli, & spaghetti served with two meatballs$17.50
- Veal Parmesan
Lightly breaded veal served with spaghetti topped with mozzarella$17.50
- Chicken Parmesan
Broiled hormone free chicken breast topped with mozzarella served with spaghetti$17.90
- Fettuccine Alfredo
Rich cream sauce served over fettuccine noodles$15.50
- Beef Ravioli
Served with two meatballs$17.50
Soup and Salads
- Chef Salad
Crisp lettuce, ham, turkey, cheese, egg, black olives, tomatoes, & seasoned croutons$13.75
- Greek Salad
Salami, sundried tomatoes, feta cheese, black olives, crisp lettuce, & croutons$14.40
- Italian Salad
Dry pepperoni, pepperoncini pepper, tomatoes, olives, green pepper, lettuce, & croutons$14.90
- Chicken Salad
Broiled or crispy chicken, pineapple, mandarin oranges, egg, tomatoes, black olives, lettuce, croutons, & chow mein noodles$14.90
- Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine tossed with seasoned croutons, Parmesan cheese, & Caesar dressing$11.75
- Dinner Salad
Mixed lettuce, grape tomatoes, & croutons$5.40
- Cup Soup of the Day$4.35
- Bowl Soup of the Day$5.70
- Shrimp Salad$15.25
Sandwhich & Burgers
- Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato & fries$11.45
- Hot Dago Sandwich
Italian sausage patty on french bread with red sauce & mozzarella cheese$12.10
- Chicken Breast Sandwich
Broiled hormone free chicken topped with mayo, swiss cheese, bacon, tomato & coleslaw$13.10
- Italiano Burger
Ground sirloin beef covered in sauce & mozzarella$10.20
- Mushroom Burger
Ground sirloin beef with Swiss cheese & mushroom$11.30
- California Burger
Ground sirloin beef with mayo, lettuce, & tomato$11.30
- Deluxe Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground sirloin beef with mayo, cheese, lettuce & tomato$12.25
- Classic B.L.T$11.40
- Grilled Cheese$6.20
Fried Chicken
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Soda
Juice
