Appetizers

Bread

Bread

$5.00

Homemade Bread.

Samsa

Samsa

$7.00

Finely chopped beef, lamb, onions, and spices. Folded in homemade flaky dough. Topped with sesame seeds. Served with a side of red homemade tomato sauce.

Cheburek with Meat

Cheburek with Meat

$6.00

Fried thin sheets of special made dough stuffed with ground meat and spices.

Manti (4pcs.)

Manti (4pcs.)

$16.00

Finely chopped beef and lamb, onions and spices, wrapped in homemade dough and steamed.

Toki-Dolma (4 pcs)

Toki-Dolma (4 pcs)

$12.00

Grape leaves stuffed with minced lamb, rice, herbs and spices.

Chuchvara (Fried Dumplings)

Chuchvara (Fried Dumplings)

$14.00

Small deep-fried meat-filled ravioli. Served with homemade red sauce.

BBQ Pulled Brisket Fries

$17.00

Crispy fries topped with BBQ pulled brisket and a sprinkle of Jalapeño or Garlic Aioli, with a choice of regular, Cajun, or sweet potato fries. Add 2.00 for Truffle fries.

Cigar Platter

Cigar Platter

$11.00

Choice of Creamy Potato or Spiced Beef Cigars wrapped in a Crispy Filo with a side of Tahini

Falafel on a Platter

Falafel on a Platter

$12.00

(6pcs.) of Falafel on a bed of Hummus with a side of Tahini served with pita.

Crispy Cauliflower

Crispy Cauliflower

$14.00

Mixed in sweet chili sauce.

Hummus Platter

Hummus Platter

$11.00

Chickpeas blended with tahini & a hint of fresh garlic. Served with pita.

Baba Ganoush

Baba Ganoush

$11.00

Charbroiled eggplant blended with mayo & a hint of fresh garlic.

Combo Platter

$19.00

Baba Ganoush, Hummus, and Tahina served with pita.

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders (6 pcs.)

$14.00

Choice of Sesame or Cornflake with a side sauce.

Chicken Poppers

$15.00

Choose Buffalo, Sweet Chili, BBQ or Plain with the Sauce or Dressing on the Side

Hot Dog

$6.00

Add On: Coleslaw 1.00 | Sauerkraut or Sautéed onion

Baby Burgers

$16.00

(2) 2oz. Beef sliders with a choice of veggies and sauces.

Chicken Sliders

$15.00

Crispy chicken sliders topped with pickles and garlic aioli.

Crispy Brisket Sliders

$16.00

(2 pcs). BBQ pulled beef brisket topped with schnitzel, sautéed onion, and a choice of sauce.

BBQ Pulled Beef Sliders

$15.00

(2 pcs.) Honey BBQ pulled brisket, coleslaw, served on slider buns.

Soups

Shurpa

Shurpa

$12.00

Traditional Central Asian-made soup with vegetables and beef.

Lagman

Lagman

$14.00

Hand-spun noodles served inside a rich beef broth with vegetables, a special blend of herbs and spices.

Meat Dumplings

Meat Dumplings

$13.00

Hand-made baby dumpling with a choice of clear broth or Lagman broth.

Ukrainian Borsch

Ukrainian Borsch

$12.00

Made with beetroot, cabbage, onions, potatoes, beef, and traditional spices.

Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle

$12.00

Pulled organic chicken, fresh vegetables, and noodles in chicken broth.

Salads

Create Your Own Salad

$12.00

Create your own Salad with the Choice of Greens, Toppings, Protein and choice of Dressings & Sauces inside or on the side of the Salad

Fresh Homestyle Salad

$14.00

Traditional salad made with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, and greens, dressed with olive oil.

Avocado Salad

$17.00

Romaine, Cucumber, Cherry & Sun-dried Tomatoes, Heart of Palm, Avocado & Lemon Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine hearts topped with homemade focaccia croutons & Caesar dressing.

Roasted Eggplant Salad

$14.00

Achik-Chuk Salad

$14.00

Thinly sliced tomatoes and onion in green hot pepper and olive oil dressing.

Mediterranean Salad

$16.00

Romaine hearts, cherry tomatoes, diced cucumbers, green peppers, Kalamata olives, onions, sliced pepperoncini & balsamic vinaigrette.

Assorted Pickled Vegetables

$16.00

Pickled cucumbers, tomatoes, purple cabbage, green olives, and green peppers.

Spicy Carrot Salad

$13.00

Thinly sliced marinated carrot with traditional Korean spices.

Lava Grill - House Salad

$19.00

Charcoal Grilled Salmon fillet on the bed of green leaves dressed with Chef’s special sauce and topped with pomegranate seeds (Seasonal) or dried cranberries.

Main Dishes

Plov

Plov

$17.00

The most traditional dish! A mix of beef & lamb with carrots, rice, chickpeas, and traditional spices makes it special.

Chicken Tabaka

$23.00

Crispy outside, tender inside fried under pressure in a pan of chicken with garlic sauce, served with pickled cucumber.

Kazan Kebab

$39.00

Kazan-kabob is a classic dish of Uzbek cuisine. Fried baby lamb with whole organic potatoes cooked in the same cast iron pot.

Schnitzel Platter

$25.00

(3) pieces of Schnitzels dipped in special Israeli breading served on a platter with a choice of side dish.

Grilled Chicken Platter

$23.00

(3) pieces of marinated grilled chicken served on a platter with a choice of side dish.

Pita, Laffa & Wraps

Schnitzel

$16.00

Baby Chicken (Pargiyot)

$17.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Beef Kebab

$18.00
Lula Kebab (Lamb)

Lula Kebab (Lamb)

$16.00

Lula Kebab (Chicken)

$15.00

Falafel in a Pita

$12.00

Hummus, Tehini & Israeli Salad Served on a Pita Bread

From The Grill

Beef Kebab (Rib Eye)

Beef Kebab (Rib Eye)

$13.00

Skirt Steak Kebab

$16.00

Lamb Kebab

$13.00

Lamb Ribs Kebab

$12.00
Lamb Chops (Chalagach) (3pcs.)

Lamb Chops (Chalagach) (3pcs.)

$47.00
Lula Kebab (Lamb)

Lula Kebab (Lamb)

$10.00
Lula Kebab (Chicken)

Lula Kebab (Chicken)

$9.00

Chicken Kebab (Boneless)

$11.00

Chicken Wings - Kebab

$13.00

Classic Burger

$18.00

6oz Patty (can be made spicy) with the Choice of Veggies and Sauce

Salmon Kebab

Salmon Kebab

$14.00

Grilled Veggies Kebab

$10.00

Tomato Kebab

$8.00

Meat Combo Platter

$230.00

From The Sea

Branzino

$40.00

Chilian Sea Bass

$48.00

Grilled Salmon Fillet

$35.00

Red Snapper

$36.00

Side Dishes

French Fries

$8.00

Choice of Coated Crispy Fries, Sweet Potato, or Cajun Fries.

Basmati Rice

$7.00

Rice & Beans

$10.00

Mashed Potato

$9.00

Home-Made Onion Rings

$9.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$10.00

Home-Made Coleslaw

$8.00

Homestyle Potato w/Mushrooms

$12.00

Baked Veggies

$11.00

Desserts

Fruit Platter

$14.00
Individual Chocolate Mousse Tart

Individual Chocolate Mousse Tart

$7.00

Layers of chocolate cake filled w/ rich chocolate mousse topped w/ a chocolate square.

Marshmallow Brownie Bar

Marshmallow Brownie Bar

$4.50

Coconut Macaroon Brownie Bar

Oreo Brownie Bar

Oreo Brownie Bar

$4.50

Oreo Brownie Bar

Syrian Baklava and Katafi

Syrian Baklava and Katafi

$6.50
Truffle Dome

Truffle Dome

$7.50

Rich Truffle cake with a rum zabayon

White Choolate Chip Brownie

$4.50

Beverages

Can Soda

Can Soda

$2.25

Choose from Variety of Can Soda

20oz. Bottles Soda

20oz. Bottles Soda

$3.25
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Sparkling & Premium Still Water

Sparkling & Premium Still Water

$4.00+
Snapple

Snapple

$3.50

Israeli Juice

$3.50
Gatorade

Gatorade

$3.50