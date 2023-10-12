Lava Grill 17871 BISCAYNE BLVD
Appetizers
Bread
Homemade Bread.
Samsa
Finely chopped beef, lamb, onions, and spices. Folded in homemade flaky dough. Topped with sesame seeds. Served with a side of red homemade tomato sauce.
Cheburek with Meat
Fried thin sheets of special made dough stuffed with ground meat and spices.
Manti (4pcs.)
Finely chopped beef and lamb, onions and spices, wrapped in homemade dough and steamed.
Toki-Dolma (4 pcs)
Grape leaves stuffed with minced lamb, rice, herbs and spices.
Chuchvara (Fried Dumplings)
Small deep-fried meat-filled ravioli. Served with homemade red sauce.
BBQ Pulled Brisket Fries
Crispy fries topped with BBQ pulled brisket and a sprinkle of Jalapeño or Garlic Aioli, with a choice of regular, Cajun, or sweet potato fries. Add 2.00 for Truffle fries.
Cigar Platter
Choice of Creamy Potato or Spiced Beef Cigars wrapped in a Crispy Filo with a side of Tahini
Falafel on a Platter
(6pcs.) of Falafel on a bed of Hummus with a side of Tahini served with pita.
Crispy Cauliflower
Mixed in sweet chili sauce.
Hummus Platter
Chickpeas blended with tahini & a hint of fresh garlic. Served with pita.
Baba Ganoush
Charbroiled eggplant blended with mayo & a hint of fresh garlic.
Combo Platter
Baba Ganoush, Hummus, and Tahina served with pita.
Kids Menu
Chicken Tenders (6 pcs.)
Choice of Sesame or Cornflake with a side sauce.
Chicken Poppers
Choose Buffalo, Sweet Chili, BBQ or Plain with the Sauce or Dressing on the Side
Hot Dog
Add On: Coleslaw 1.00 | Sauerkraut or Sautéed onion
Baby Burgers
(2) 2oz. Beef sliders with a choice of veggies and sauces.
Chicken Sliders
Crispy chicken sliders topped with pickles and garlic aioli.
Crispy Brisket Sliders
(2 pcs). BBQ pulled beef brisket topped with schnitzel, sautéed onion, and a choice of sauce.
BBQ Pulled Beef Sliders
(2 pcs.) Honey BBQ pulled brisket, coleslaw, served on slider buns.
Soups
Shurpa
Traditional Central Asian-made soup with vegetables and beef.
Lagman
Hand-spun noodles served inside a rich beef broth with vegetables, a special blend of herbs and spices.
Meat Dumplings
Hand-made baby dumpling with a choice of clear broth or Lagman broth.
Ukrainian Borsch
Made with beetroot, cabbage, onions, potatoes, beef, and traditional spices.
Chicken Noodle
Pulled organic chicken, fresh vegetables, and noodles in chicken broth.
Salads
Create Your Own Salad
Create your own Salad with the Choice of Greens, Toppings, Protein and choice of Dressings & Sauces inside or on the side of the Salad
Fresh Homestyle Salad
Traditional salad made with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, and greens, dressed with olive oil.
Avocado Salad
Romaine, Cucumber, Cherry & Sun-dried Tomatoes, Heart of Palm, Avocado & Lemon Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts topped with homemade focaccia croutons & Caesar dressing.
Roasted Eggplant Salad
Achik-Chuk Salad
Thinly sliced tomatoes and onion in green hot pepper and olive oil dressing.
Mediterranean Salad
Romaine hearts, cherry tomatoes, diced cucumbers, green peppers, Kalamata olives, onions, sliced pepperoncini & balsamic vinaigrette.
Assorted Pickled Vegetables
Pickled cucumbers, tomatoes, purple cabbage, green olives, and green peppers.
Spicy Carrot Salad
Thinly sliced marinated carrot with traditional Korean spices.
Lava Grill - House Salad
Charcoal Grilled Salmon fillet on the bed of green leaves dressed with Chef’s special sauce and topped with pomegranate seeds (Seasonal) or dried cranberries.
Main Dishes
Plov
The most traditional dish! A mix of beef & lamb with carrots, rice, chickpeas, and traditional spices makes it special.
Chicken Tabaka
Crispy outside, tender inside fried under pressure in a pan of chicken with garlic sauce, served with pickled cucumber.
Kazan Kebab
Kazan-kabob is a classic dish of Uzbek cuisine. Fried baby lamb with whole organic potatoes cooked in the same cast iron pot.
Schnitzel Platter
(3) pieces of Schnitzels dipped in special Israeli breading served on a platter with a choice of side dish.
Grilled Chicken Platter
(3) pieces of marinated grilled chicken served on a platter with a choice of side dish.
Pita, Laffa & Wraps
From The Grill
Beef Kebab (Rib Eye)
Skirt Steak Kebab
Lamb Kebab
Lamb Ribs Kebab
Lamb Chops (Chalagach) (3pcs.)
Lula Kebab (Lamb)
Lula Kebab (Chicken)
Chicken Kebab (Boneless)
Chicken Wings - Kebab
Classic Burger
6oz Patty (can be made spicy) with the Choice of Veggies and Sauce
Salmon Kebab
Grilled Veggies Kebab
Tomato Kebab
Meat Combo Platter
Side Dishes
Desserts
Fruit Platter
Individual Chocolate Mousse Tart
Layers of chocolate cake filled w/ rich chocolate mousse topped w/ a chocolate square.
Marshmallow Brownie Bar
Coconut Macaroon Brownie Bar
Oreo Brownie Bar
Syrian Baklava and Katafi
Truffle Dome
Rich Truffle cake with a rum zabayon