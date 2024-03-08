Lava Kitchen - Westlake Village
Online Ordering
APPETIZERS
- Crispy Saffron Rice$9.95
Crispy golden rice prepared with eggs and yogurt, infused with the aromatic essence of saffron and rose water.
- Beef Samosas 3 Pieces$10.95
Crunchy fried lavash filled with seasoned ground beef, mushrooms, bell peppers, parsley, and oregano.
- Beef Samosas 5 Pieces$15.95
Crunchy fried lavash filled with seasoned ground beef, mushrooms, bell peppers, parsley, and oregano.
- Veggie Samosas 3 Pieces$10.95
Crunchy fried lavash filled with seasoned potatoes, bell peppers, and mushrooms.
- Veggie Samosas 5 Pieces$15.95
Crunchy fried lavash filled with seasoned potatoes, bell peppers, ,mushrooms parsley, and oregano.
- Falafels$9.95
6 Crispy, herb-infused chickpea patties, seasoned with Middle Eastern spices. Served with a side of hummus and pita.
- Eggplant Delight Dip$12.95
Savory combination of roasted eggplants, sautéed onions, garlic, and a hint of tangy fermented whey. *Contains Dairy
- Homemade Hummus$9.95
Chickpea-based dip with tahini(Sesame spread) , lemon juice, olive oil, and garlic
- Creamy Cucumber Dip$9.95
Refreshing dip made with yogurt, cucumber, dill, and seasonings. *Contains Dairy
- Creamy Shallots Dip$10.95
Tasty dip made with yogurt, shallots, and seasonings. *Contains Dairy
- Herb Olives Tapenade$9.95Out of stock
Marinated olives elevated with walnuts, garlic, dried mint, and pomegranate molasses.
SALADS
- Mediterranean Salad$10.95
Finely diced cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions.
- Lava Special Salad$14.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, avocados, raisins, walnuts.
- Quinoa Salad$13.95
Freshly boiled quinoa, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and chickpeas.
- Lentil Salad$13.95
Lentils, cucumbers, red onions, pomegranates, and feta cheese.
- Greek Salad$11.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
- Caesar Salad$13.95
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese served with creamy Caesar dressing.
- Garden Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots.
- Mediterranean Bowl$15.95
Choice of quinoa or lentil salad, cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy chickpeas, hummus, creamy cucumber dip.
SOUPS
SANDWICHES
- Ground Beef Sandwich$15.95
Ground beef or chicken kabob on toasted baguette with grilled tomatoes, sprinkle of mixed chopped fresh parsley and onions, smothered with Lava’s special sauce.
- Ground Chicken Kabob Sandwich$15.95
Ground chicken kabob on toasted baguette with grilled tomatoes, sprinkle of mixed fresh parsley and onions, smothered with Lava’s special sauce. Served with a side of French fries or garden salad.
- Boneless Chicken Kabob Sandwich$17.95
Boneless chicken kabob on toasted baguette with grilled tomatoes, sprinkle of mixed fresh chopped parsley and onions, mothered with Lava’s special sauce.
- Salmon Kabob Sandwich$18.95
Salmon kabob on toasted baguette, mixed shredded cabbages, smothered with creamy Saffron mayo.
KABOBS
- Ground Beef Kabob$21.95
Two skewers of charbroiled seasoned ground beef served with basmati rice topped with saffron and charbroiled Tomato. Comes with a side of mixed fresh onions and parsley.
- Steak Kabob$31.95
Our premium filet mignon, thinly sliced and marinated, charbroiled to perfection served with basmati rice topped with saffron and charbroiled Tomato. Comes with a side of mixed fresh onions and parsley. *Contains Dairy.
- Shish Kabob$29.95
Charbroiled marinated fine pieces of filet mignon skewered with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers served with basmati rice topped with saffron and charbroiled Tomato. Comes with a side of mixed fresh onions and parsley. *Contains Dairy
- Sultani Kabob$34.95
Combination of one skewer of steak kabob and one skewer of ground beef or chicken kabob served with basmati rice topped with saffron and charbroiled Tomato. Comes with a side of mixed fresh onions and parsley. *Contains Dairy
- Ground Chicken Kabob$19.95
Two skewers of charbroiled seasoned ground chicken served with basmati rice topped with saffron and charbroiled Tomato. Comes with a side of mixed fresh onions and parsley.
- Boneless Chicken Kabob$24.95
Charbroiled marinated pieces of chicken tenders served with basmati rice topped with saffron and charbroiled Tomato. Comes with a side of mixed fresh onions and parsley. *Contains Dairy
- Ground Kabob Combo$23.95
1 one skewer ground beef and one skewer ground chicken kabob served with basmati rice topped with saffron and charbroiled Tomato. Comes with a side of mixed fresh onions and parsley.
- Lava Combo$31.95
Combination of one skewer Boneless chicken kabob and one skewer of ground beef or chicken kabob served with basmati rice topped with saffron and charbroiled Tomato. Comes with a side of mixed fresh onions and parsley. *Contains Dairy
- Rack of Lamb$37.95
Charbroiled tendered and marinated rack of lamb served with basmati rice topped with saffron and charbroiled Tomato. Comes with a side of mixed fresh onions and parsley.
- Salmon Kabob$32.95
Charbroiled marinated pieces of fresh salmon fillet served with basmati rice topped with saffron and charbroiled Tomato. Comes with a side of mixed fresh onions and parsley. *Contains Dairy
STEWS
- Split Peas and Beef$18.95
Slow-cooked beef chunks and yellow split peas in a tomato sauce with dried lime and spices, garnished with shoestring potato chips.
- Beef and Eggplant$20.95
Beef chunks and yellow split peas with sautéed eggplants, simmered slowly in a spiced tomato sauce with dried limes.
- Pomegranate Walnut Chicken$20.95
Sweet and tangy stew made with chicken tenders, slow cooked in a blend of fresh ground walnuts and pomegranate sauce.
- Herbs and Beef Stew$18.95
Aromatic mix of sautéed fresh herbs, red kidney beans, beef chunks, slow-cooked with dried limes and spices.
- Veggie Pomegranate Walnut$18.95
FAMILY PLATTERS
- Plate One$59.95
3 Skewers of ground chicken kabob, 3 skewers of ground beef kabob.
- Plate Two$79.95
1 Boneless chicken kabob, 1 shish kabob, and 1 salmon kabob
- Plate Three$89.95
2 Boneless chicken kabob, 2 skewers of ground chicken kabob, 2 skewers of ground beef kabob
- Plate Four$149.95
2 Boneless chicken kabob, 2 skewers of ground chicken kabob, 2 skewers of ground beef kabob, 2 salmon kabob
SIDE ORDERS
DESSERTS
DRINKS
Online Lunch Menu
LUNCH MENU 11:00-3:00 ONLY (MON-FRI)
- Lunch Ground Beef Kabob$14.95
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned ground beef and tomato, served with basmati rice.
- Lunch Ground Chicken Kabob$12.95
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned ground chicken and tomato.
- Lunch Boneless Chicken Kabob$16.95
Charbroiled marinated pieces of chicken tenders and tomato.
- Lunch Salmon Kabob$18.95
Charbroiled marinated pieces of fresh salmon filet and tomato.
- Lunch Shish Kabob$22.95