Lavish Coffee Bar College 805 14th Street East
Drinks
Coffee
Espresso
- Americano$3.25+
Hot water and espresso
- Cafe Latte$0.25
Steamed milk and espresso
- Cafe Mocha$0.25
Gourmet milk chocolate, swirls of chocolate, steamed milk, and espresso
- Cappuccino$3.00+
Traditional Italian cappuccino
- Caramel Macchiato$0.25
Vanilla, swirls of caramel, steamed milk, and espresso
- Espresso Shot$1.25
- Flavor Latte$0.25
Your choice of flavor, steamed milk, and espresso
- Lavish Mocha$0.25
Gourmet white chocolate, swirls of caramel, steamed milk, and espresso
- White Mocha$0.25
Grab N Go
- 20oz Soft Drink$2.00
- 3 for 4 Cookie$3.75
- Cake Loaf$3.50
- Cake Pop$2.00
Vanilla Birthday Cake
- Cheesecake$4.00
- Chips$2.00
Kettle Chip
- Cinnamon Roll$2.99
- Cookie$1.80
- Juice$3.00
- Monster$3.00
- Muffins$3.50
- Water$2.00
- Yogurt Parfait$6.95
Greek Nonfat Yogurt
- Core Power$3.50
- Fruit Tray$30.00Out of stock
- 5 Gal Bulk$60.00
- Oatmeal$3.50
- Chocolate Chip Cake$4.50
- Scone$3.00
Lavish Coffee Bar College 805 14th Street East Location and Ordering Hours
(205) 295-6392
Closed