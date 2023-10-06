Lavish Coffee Bar - Jasper Mall 300 Highway 78
Drinks
Coffee
Espresso
Americano
Hot water and espresso
Cafe Latte
Steamed milk and espresso
Cafe Mocha
Gourmet milk chocolate, swirls of chocolate, steamed milk, and espresso
Cappuccino
Traditional Italian cappuccino
Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla, swirls of caramel, steamed milk, and espresso
Espresso Shot
Flavor Latte
Your choice of flavor, steamed milk, and espresso
Lavish Mocha
Gourmet white chocolate, swirls of caramel, steamed milk, and espresso
Monthly Feature
White Mocha
Gourmet white chocolate, steamed milk, and espresso
Retail
Gifts
Lavish Coffee Mug
Lavish T-Shirt
Sleeve
Universal sleeve for all sizes of cup, hot or cold
Spark Bag
Spark Single
12oz Bulk Coffee
Cup
Glass Coffee Jar
Flower Pot Mug
Card
Grab N Go
20oz Soft Drink
3 for 4 Cookie
Cake Loaf
Cheesecake
Chips
Kettle Chip
Cinnamon Roll
Cookie
Juice
Muffins
Water
Sweet Tea
Yogurt Parfait
Greek Nonfat Yogurt
Monster Original
Low Carb Monster
Sugar Free Monster
Monster Pipeline Punch
Oatmeal
Chocolate Chip Cake
Blueberry Scone
Raspberry Scone
Apple Cinnamon Scone
Loaded Teas
Teas
All American
Blue Blast + Cherry
Blue's Clues
Blue Blast + Raspberry Lemonade
Crowd Surfer
Tropical Mango, Pineapple + Orange
Daylily
Pina Colada + Peach
Flourish
Banana, Mango + Pina Colada
Hawaiian Blast
Pina Colada + Blue Blast
Jolly Rancher
Sour Cherry + Sour Green Apple
Lemon Drop
Limeade + Margarita
Magic Cat
Strawberry + Limeade
Main Street Sunset
Pineapple + Pina Colada
Rock Star
Mango, Mellon + Pineapple
Shantini
Cotton Candy, Cranberry + Margarita
Sour Mermaid
Margarita + Sour Green Apple
The Oneill
Pineapple Fandango, Strawberry + Pina Colada
The Vernet
Pineapple Fandango + Limeade
Yes Queen
Banana, Orange + Blue Raspberry