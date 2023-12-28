Skip to Main content
Lawrence’s Soulfood 18348 Pulaski Rd
Lawrence’s Soulfood 18348 Pulaski Rd
dinner
seafood dinner
sandwiches
tacos
sides
dessert
drinks
Catering
Extra
dinner
Baked chicken
$15.99
1/4 fried chicken
$17.99
bbq jerk tip
$16.99
4 wings
$17.99
6 wing
$21.99
fish and chicken combo
$18.99
chop steak
$15.99
fried pork chop
$16.99
smothered pork chop
$16.99
meatloaf
$15.99
pot roast
$15.99
short rib
$28.99
turkey wing
$23.99
lamb chop
$28.99
Veggie
$14.99
Soul food bowl
$16.99
seafood dinner
catfish
$19.99
grilled catfish
$19.99
salmon
$23.00
shrimp
$14.99
fish and shrimp
$19.99
shrimp and grits
$15.99
sandwiches
Big Mo fish sandwich w/fries
$8.99
chicken philly w/fries
$8.99
chop steak deluxe w/fries
$8.99
tacos
jerk chicken taco
$3.00
salmon taco
$5.99
catfish taco
$5.99
shrimp taco
$5.99
steak taco
$4.99
3 jerk tacos
$8.00
sides
mac
$5.00
cabbage
$5.00
greens
$5.00
dressing
$5.00
yams
$5.00
green beans
$5.00
rice
$5.00
potato salad
$5.00
red beans
$5.00
Potato salad
$5.00
Mash potatoes
$5.00
dessert
peach cobbler
$6.00
banana pudding
$6.00
german chocolate cake
$6.00
red velvet cake
$6.00
lemon cake
$6.00
caramel cake
$6.00
drinks
Ruby's drink
$3.00
pepsi
$3.00
sprite
$3.00
ginger ale
$3.00
diet pepsi
$3.00
Water
$1.00
Catering
Full yam
$80.00
Full mac
$80.00
Full greens
$80.00
Full dressing
$80.00
Full cabbage
$80.00
Full potato salad
$80.00
Full pan red beans
$80.00
1\2 mac
$45.00
1\2 yams
$45.00
1\2 greens
$45.00
Extra
Wings/leg/thigh
$2.00
Corn muffin
$0.75
Turkey wing
$9.00
Smothered pork chop
$4.00
Lawrence’s Soulfood 18348 Pulaski Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(708) 527-8930
18348 Pulaski Rd, Country Club Hills, IL 60478
Open now
• Closes at 8PM
All hours
