ice cream

Vanilla

$4.99+

Chocolate

$4.99+

Coffee

$4.99+

Coffee Oreo

$4.99+

Chocolate chip

$4.99+

Butter pecan

$4.99+

Oreo

$4.99+

Toucan Treat

$4.99+

Muddy River

$4.99+

Rainforest Crunch

$4.99+

Cotton Candy

$4.99+

Vanilla Peanut Butter

$4.99+

Orange Sherbet

$4.99+

Cookie Dough

$4.99+

Mint oreo

$4.99+

Mint M&M

$4.99+

Chocolate M&M

$4.99+

Vanilla M&M

$4.99+

Watermelon Ice

$4.99+

Vanilla Grapenut

$4.99+

Cappuccino chip

$4.99+

Mint chip

$4.99+

Chocolate oreo

$4.99+

Tsunami

$4.99+

Ice cream

$4.99+

watermelon ice

$4.99+

orange sherbet

$4.99+

maple grapenut

$4.99+

banana chip

$4.99+

north end

$4.99+

strawberry chip

$4.99+

minty mudslide

$4.99+

banana oreo

$4.99+

black raspberry

$4.99+

tsunami

$4.99+

dorchester campfire

$4.99+

strawberry cheesecake

$4.99+

pineapple ice

$4.99+

lemonade ice

$4.99+

white chocolate chip

$4.99+

chocolate chocolate chip

$4.99+

black raspberry chip

$4.99+

specials

ice cream sandwich

$5.99

brownie sundae

$8.99+

single brownie/cookie

$2.50

sm sundae

$6.99

fudge

$4.00

quart

$13.50

lg sundae

$7.99

pint

$7.99

half pint of sauce

$8.99

ice cream pie

$19.99

8 inch ice cream cake

$39.99

6 ice cream sandwiches

$32.95

12 ice cream sandwiches

$59.95

drinks

Frappe

$7.99

xtra thick frappe

$8.99

water

$1.25

coke

$1.25

add malt

$1.00

add sauce

$1.50

root beer float

$5.99

gaterade

$1.99

merch

T-shirt

$25.00

sweatshirt

$40.00

hats

$25.00

stuffed sloth

$15.00

bucket hat

$35.00

catering

200 cookie sandwiches

$1,000.00