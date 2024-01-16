Lazy Moon Maitland
Food
Build Your Own Slice
- Slice - Tomato Base (Includes Mozzarella)$6.75
Made with Italian San Marzano tomatoes, garlic, basil, oregano and extra virgin olive oil
- Slice - Ricotta Base (Includes Mozzarella)$7.64
Whipped ricotta with asiago and garlic
- Slice - Pesto Base (Includes Mozzarella)$7.64
A classic pesto made with pine nuts, Parmesan, garlic and olive oil
- Slice - Mustard Base (Includes Mozzarella)$7.64
Our 'Mustard base' is made with whole grain mustard & a creamy emulsified olive oil
- Slice - BBQ Base (Includes Mozzarella)$7.64
Our 'BBQ base' is made with inhouse-smoked San Marzano tomatoes, molasses, brown sugar, mustard and BBQ spices
Build Your Own 20"
- 20" Tomato Base (Includes Mozzarella)$30.00
- 20" Ricotta Base (Includes Mozzarella)$34.00
- 20" Pesto Base (Includes Mozzarella)$34.00
- 20" Mustard Base (Includes Mozzarella)$34.00
- 20" BBQ Base (Includes Mozzarella)$34.00
Build Your Own 30"
- 30" Tomato Base (Includes Mozzarella)$39.75
- 30" Ricotta Base (Includes Mozzarella)$44.75
- 30" Pesto Base (Includes Mozzarella)$44.75
- 30" Mustard Base (Includes Mozzarella)$44.75
- 30" BBQ Base (Includes Mozzarella)$44.75
Lazy Faves Slice
- Slice - Meaty McMeatface Pizza$12.00
Tomato Sauce, Birria Beef, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Mozzarella
- Slice - Cuban Pizza$10.25
Mustard Sauce, Dill Pickles, Ham, Mojo Pork, Mozzarella
- Slice - Down Home Pizza$10.25
Homemade BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Bacon, House-Smoked BBQ Chicken, Mozzarella
- Slice - Jason's Mom's Pizza$11.00
Tomato Sauce, Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Tomatoes, Baked Ranch, Jason's Mom's Sauce, Mozzarella
- Slice - The Buff Pizza$10.75
Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Sauce, Baked Ranch, Mozzarella
- Slice - Treehugger Pizza$9.50
Tomato Sauce, You Pick 2 Vegan toppings, Vegan Mozzarella
- Slice - Garden Grazer Pizza$9.75
Tomato Sauce, Artichokes, Spinach, Broccoli, White Onions, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Mozzarella
- Slice - Uptown Pizza$11.00
Vegan BBQ Sauce, Vegan BBQ Chicken, Red Onions, Vegan Mozzarella
- Slice - Chili Pizza$10.25
Homemade Beef & Bean Chili, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream
- Slice - The Vegetarian Chili Slice$10.25
Homemade Hearty Vegetable Chili, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Sour Cream
- Slice - The Saganaki Slice$7.50
Ricotta, Fontina, Aged Cheese Blend, Lemon Zest, Parsley, Shredded Mozzarella, Lemon Wedge Side
Lazy Faves 20"
- 20" Meaty McMeatface Pizza$49.75
Tomato Sauce, Birria Beef, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Mozzarella
- 20" Jason's Mom's Pizza$45.00
Tomato Sauce, Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Tomatoes, Baked Ranch, Jason's Mom's Sauce, Mozzarella
- 20" Uptown Pizza$45.00
Vegan BBQ Sauce, Vegan BBQ Chicken, Red Onions, Vegan Mozzarella
- 20" The Buff Pizza$44.00
Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Sauce, Baked Ranch, Mozzarella
- 20" Down Home Pizza$43.50
Homemade BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Bacon, House-Smoked BBQ Chicken, Mozzarella
- 20" Cuban Pizza$43.50
Mustard Sauce, Dill Pickles, Ham, Mojo Pork, Mozzarella
- 20" Chili Pizza$43.50
Homemade Beef & Bean Chili, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream
- 20" The Vegetarian Chili Pizza$43.50
Homemade Hearty Vegetable Chili, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Sour Cream
- 20" Garden Grazer Pizza$41.50
Red Sauce, Artichokes, Spinach, Broccoli, White Onions, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Mozzarella
- 20" Treehugger Pizza$39.00
Tomato Sauce, You Pick 2 Vegan toppings, Vegan Mozzarella
- 20" The Saganaki Pizza$37.50
Ricotta, Fontina, Aged Cheese Blend, Lemon Zest, Parsley, Shredded Mozzarella, Lemon Wedge Side
- 20" H&H Lazy Fave$30.00
Go ahead! Split 2 of those Lazy Faves on the same pie!
Lazy Faves 30"
- 30" Meaty McMeatface Pizza$80.00
Tomato Sauce, Birria Beef, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Mozzarella
- 30" Jason's Mom's Pizza$66.50
Tomato Sauce, Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Tomatoes, Baked Ranch, Jason's Mom's Sauce, Mozzarella
- 30" Uptown Pizza$66.50
Vegan BBQ Sauce, Vegan BBQ Chicken, Red Onions, Vegan Mozzarella
- 30" The Buff Pizza$65.00
Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Sauce, Baked Ranch, Mozzarella
- 30" Cuban Pizza$64.50
Mustard Sauce, Dill Pickles, Ham, Mojo Pork, Mozzarella
- 30" Down Home Pizza$64.50
Homemade BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Bacon, House-Smoked BBQ Chicken, Mozzarella
- 30" Chili Pizza$64.50
Homemade Beef & Bean Chili, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream
- 30" The Vegetarian Chili Pizza$64.50
Homemade Hearty Vegetable Chili, Cheddar and Mozzarella, Sour Cream
- 30" Garden Grazer Pizza$61.50
Tomato Sauce, Artichokes, Spinach, Broccoli, White Onions, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Mozzarella
- 30" Treehugger Pizza$58.00
Tomato Sauce, You Pick 2 Vegan Toppings, Vegan Mozzarella
- 30" The Saganaki Pizza$44.50
Ricotta, Fontina, Aged Cheese Blend, Lemon Zest, Parsley, Shredded Mozzarella, Lemon Wedge Side
- 30" H&H Lazy Fave$39.75
Go ahead! Split 2 of those Lazy Faves on the same pie!
Calzones
- Classic Calzone$10.50
Tomato Sauce, You Pick 1 Topping, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Includes 1 Dipping Side
- Birria Calzone$11.50
Cilantro, White Onions, Slow Simmered Pulled Beef, Feta, Pickled Red Onions, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, -Includes Birria Dipping Jus
- Hawaiian Calzone$11.25
Mojo Pork, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon, Jason's Mom's Sauce, Mozzarella
- Veggie Calzone$10.50
White Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Baked Ranch, Luvin' Seasoning, Asiago, Mozzarella
Soup
- Tomato Bisque Soup$6.50
Vine-Ripened Tomaotes Simmered in Homemade Broth with Fresh Basil, Parmesan and a Dash of Cream. Includes Saltine Crackers
- Beef Chili$6.50
Ground Beef & Kidney Beans Stewed with Vine-Ripe Tomatoes and a Hefty Medley of Chili Spices. Garnished with Cheddar Cheese and Served with Saltine Crackers
- Vegan Chili$6.50
Zucchini, Squash and a Medley of Beans Simmered with Mild Chili Spices and Served with Saltine Crackers
Salad
- Large Caesar Salad$10.50
Romaine, Asiago, Croutons, Homemade Caesar Tossed
- Large Goats in Modena$10.50
Artisan Greens, Toasted Barley, Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Beets and Goat Cheese tossed in Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Large Brussels and Broccoli Salad$10.50
Roasted-Chilled & Chopped. Dates, Pecorino, Toasted Cashews, Maple-Mustard Vinaigrette Tossed
- Large Greek Salad$10.50
Artisan Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Roasted Red Peppers, Pepperoncini, Feta, Black Olives, Homemade Greek Dressing Side
- Small Bowl Caesar Salad$6.50
Romaine, Asiago, Croutons, Homemade Caesar Tossed
- Small Brussels and Broccoli Salad$6.50
Roasted-Chilled & Chopped. Dates, Pecorino, Toasted Cashews, Maple-Mustard Vinaigrette Tossed
- Small Goats in Modena$6.50
Artisan Greens, Toasted Barley, Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Beets and Goat Cheese tossed in Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Small Greek Salad$6.50
Artisan Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Roasted Red Peppers, Pepperoncini, Feta, Black Olives, Homemade Greek Dressing Side
- Catering Caesar Salad - 15 to 20 ppl$58.50
Romaine, Asiago, Croutons, Homemade Caesar Feeds Approx 15 to 20 people. Call store to order
- Catering Brussels and Broccoli Salad - 15 to 20 ppl$70.00Out of stock
Roasted-Chilled & Chopped. Dates, Pecorino, Toasted Cashews, Maple-Mustard Vinaigrette Dressing Feeds Approx 15 to 20 people. Call store to order
- Catering Greek Salad - 15 to 20 ppl$58.50
Artisan Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Roasted Red Peppers, Pepperoncini, Feta, Black Olives, Homemade Greek Dressing Feeds Approx 15 to 20 people. Call store to order
- Catering Goats in Modena - 15 to 20 ppl$70.00Out of stock
Artisan Greens, Pickled Beets, Toasted Barley, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Vinegrette Feeds Approx 15 to 20 people. Call store to order
- Catering Garden Salad - 15 to 20 ppl$50.00
Aritsan Greens, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions, Croutons, Ranch or Balsamic Feeds Approx 15 to 20 people.
Sides
- Side Ranch$0.89
Made in house with classic ranch spices, buttermilk & sour cream
- Side Blue Cheese$0.89
Made in house with loads of fresh blue cheese & creamy sourcream
- Side Marinara$0.89
As good as your Grandma's recipe
- Side Marinara 4oz$1.78
As good as your Grandma's recipe
- Side Jason's$0.89
A sweet-spicy sauce that's great on anything
- Side Ranch & Jason's Mom MIx$0.89
Two item we love blended in harmony
- Side Caesar Dressing$0.89
Made in house with whole grain mustard, anchovies & EVOO
- Side Greek Dressing$0.89
Oregano, basil & rosemary whisked harmoniously with red & balsamic vinegars
- Side Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.89
The balance of Dijon mustard and aged balsamic elevated & enhanced with local Orlando honey
- Side BBQ Sauce$0.89
Smoked in house tomatoes, simmered with mustard & brown sugar
- Side Birria Jus$0.89
Guajillo peppers make for a smokey & warm dipping broth
- Side Buffalo Sauce$0.89
Made in house hot sauce
- Side Sour Cream$0.89
- Side Extra Virgin Olive Oil$0.89
European grown olives, cold pressed
- Side Honey$0.89
Local bees producing top notch goodness
- Hot Honey Side$1.50
Our own blend of peppers steeped in local Orlando honey