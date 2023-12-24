Le Basil
FOOD
APPETIZER
- Vietnamese Fresh Rolls$12.95
Fresh rice paper rolls with shrimps, rice vermicelli, lettuce, mint leaves, and sprouts served with Vietnamese peanut dipping sauce
- Vietnamese Crispy Rolls$11.95
Deep fried crispy rice paper roll with pork, black mushrooms, glass noodles, onions, and carrots with fresh green lettuce, mint leaves and Vietnamese dipping sauce (nuoc cham)
- Money Bag$11.95
Rice paper ‘bag’ of minced chicken, fresh vegetables, golden fried, served with plum sauce
- Vegetable Tempura$12.95
Assorted vegetables golden fried in a light batter, served with a home made sweet and sour sauce
- Shrimps Noodle Wrap$14.95
Golden fried shrimps and seasoning chicken wrapped with yellow noodle, serving with sweet and sour sauce
- Thai Chicken Satay$13.95
Char-grilled marinated chicken on skewers, served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish
- Vietnamese Grape Leaves Rolled with Beef$14.95
Char-grilled ground meat wrapped in grape leaves with peanuts, chopped onions, and seasoning, served with fresh lettuce, mint leaves, bean sprouts, cucumbers, relish strips of carrots, served with nouc cham sauce
SOUPS
- Tom Ka Kai$6.95
Hot and sour soup w/ mushrooms, baby corn, and coconut milk
- Tom Yum$6.95
Hot and sour soup flavored with Thai spices. It comes w/ tomatoes and mushrooms
- Asparagus and Crabmeat Soup$8.95
Broth thickened with egg, asparagus, shrimp and crab meat, sprinkled with scallions and cilantro
- Wonton Soup$8.95
Wonton stuffed with minced chicken in broth and topped with chicken and shrimps
- Vegetable Tofu Soup$5.95
Assorted vegetables and tofu in vegetable broth
- POT- Tom Ka kai$17.95
Hot and sour soup w/ mushrooms, baby corn, and coconut milk
- POT- Tom Yum$17.95
Hot and sour soup flavored with Thai spices. It comes w/ tomatoes and mushrooms
- POT- Asparagus and Crabmeat Soup$17.95
Broth thickened with egg, asparagus, shrimp and crab meat, sprinkled with scallions and cilantro
- POT- Wonton Soup$17.95
Wonton stuffed with minced chicken in broth and topped with chicken and shrimps
- POT- Vegetable Tofu Soup$17.95
Assorted vegetables and tofu in vegetable broth
- POT- Poh Teak$20.95
Seafood combination hot and sour soup comes in a hot flaming pot
SALADS
- Green Papaya Salad$14.95
Shreded unripe papaya, carrot, tomatoes and cooked shrimp with palm sugar and tamarind sauce
- Crispy Fish Salad$18.95
Fresh Shredded apple, carrot, onion and cashew nuts salad with crispy white fish on top, served with lemon spicy dressing
- Chicken Larb$17.95
Minced meat tossed with spices, herbs, and lime juice severed on bed of mixed green salad
- Chicken and Shrimp Salad$17.95
Shredded chicken breast, shrimps, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, and boil egg over a bed of green lettuce, served with peanut dressing
CHAR-GRILL
CURRIES
- Yellow Curry$18.95
Thai spice yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, carrots, onions, and potatoes
- Panang Curry$18.95
Red coconut curry flavored with peanut, Thai lime leave, and bell pepper
- Le Basil Massaman Curry$21.95
Chunky tender beef cubes cooked in coconut milk, tamarind, with potatoes, onion and roasted peanuts
- Green Curry$18.95
Medium spicy green curry with bamboo shoots, sliced fresh coconut meat, eggplant, basil and bell pepper
- SHRIMP Green Curry$23.95
Medium spicy green curry with bamboo shoots, sliced fresh coconut meat, eggplant, basil and bell pepper
MEAT & POULTRY
- Bo Lulac$24.95
Cubed flank steak stir-fried with garlic, onions, butter, serving in a sizzling plate
- Chili and Basil$19.95
Stir-fried your meat choice with onions, basil leaves in chili sauce
- Pork Simmered in Caramel Sauce$19.95
Sautéed sliced pork with garlic, onions and caramel sauce sprinkled w/black pepper
- Cashew$19.95
Stir-fried chicken or beef, baby corns, celery, mushrooms, snow peas, water chestnuts, onions, and carrots in special sauce
- Ginger Chicken$19.95
Sautéed chicken with garlic, ginger, onions, and black mushroom, special sauce
- Orange Chicken$19.95
Lightly battered chicken in special homemade sauce made from fresh squeeze orange juice
- Asian Eggplant$19.95
Stir-fried choice of meat and eggplant with garlic, onions, and basil leaves in spicy sauce
- Sauteed Broccoli$18.95
Stir-fried broccoli with your choice of meat, onions, and carrots in special brown sauce
- Sauteed Vegetables$18.95
Assorted vegetables stir-fried with your meat choice in light brown sauce
SEAFOOD
- Garlic Shrimps$22.95
Deep fried salted batter shrimps pan-fried with scallions, garlic, and green chili
- Shrimp with Snow Peas$22.95
Shrimps stir-fried with snow peas, onions, and water chestnuts in special sauce
- Shrimp Asian Eggplant$22.95
Stir-fried jumbo shrimps and eggplant with garlic, onions, and basil leaves in spicy sauce
- Asparagus Scallops$24.95
Grilled scallops stir-fried with onions, scallions, asparagus, carrots, and garlic in special sauce
- Seafood with Basil$24.95
Assorted seafood stir-fried with garlic and onions in chili sauce with basil leaves
- Ginger Fish$23.95
Deep fried orange roughy fillet topped with ginger
- Spicy Fish$23.95
Crispy orange roughy topped with garlic and chili paste sauce
NOODLE / RICE
- Lad Na Noodle$18.95
Pan-fried flat rice noodle with Chinese broccoli and your choice of meat in light gravy brown sauce
- Pad Thai$18.95
World famous Thai noodle with chicken, sprouts, and green onion, topped with ground peanut
- Pad See You$18.95
Rice Noodle stir fried with your choice of meat, egg, broccoli, and sweet soy sauce
- Spicy Noodle$18.95
Choice of chicken, beef, pork or tofu stir-fried with garlic, onions, scallions, bell pepper, and basil leaves in chili sauce with pan-fried rice noodles
- Vietnamese Vermicelli Noodles (Bun)
Rice vermicelli, fresh cucumbers, sprouts, lettuces, mint leaves, ground peanuts, served with special Vietnamese sauce on the side and your choice of the following. (It is a room temp dish)
- Fried Rice$17.95
- Spicy Fried Rice$18.95
- Seafood Fried Rice$22.95
- Pineapple Fried Rice$22.95
Fried rice with pineapple chunks, combination of chicken, shrimps, and cashew nuts