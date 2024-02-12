Le Peep Boulder
Breakfast Menu (online)
Breakfast Beginnings
- Gooey Buns$6.99
An English muffin broiled with brown sugar, cinnamon and almonds. Served with cream cheese and Mom's Sassy Apples
- Aspen Fruit Blintz$9.99
- Breakfast Banana Split$9.99
Bananas, strawberries, blueberries, granola and vanilla Greek yogurt.
- Le Egg Sandwich$11.99
- Cinnamonster$7.49
- Smokin "Salmon n" Eggs$15.99
- Avocado Toast$8.99
Smashed avocado lightly seasoned and spread across a toasted wheat bread with a sprinkle of chives and red pepper flakes.
- Eclaire Crepe$6.49
Breakfast Combos
- Hen Pen$12.99
Two eggs made your way. Choice of meat with an English muffing and Peasant Potatoes.
- Trout & Eggs$16.99
- Bonfire Biscuits & Gravy$14.49
Two freshly baked biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy. Served with two eggs, Peasant Potatoes and choice of meat.
- Lumberjack Breakfast$14.99
Two eggs served with a choice of meat alongside Peasant Potatoes and a short stack of plain cakes.
- Belgian Waffle Combo$14.99
A Belgian waffle served with two eggs and a choice of meat. Served with Peasant Potatoes.
- Eighteen Wheeler$14.99
Two slices of French toast, a pair of eggs and a choice of meat and Peasant Potatoes.
Panhandled Skillets
- Hobo Skillet$11.99
- Drifter$12.99
Peasant Potatoes with fresh veggies, mushrooms, onions and topped with melted cheese and two basted eggs.
- Gypsy$13.99
Peasant Potatoes, diced ham, onions and mushrooms topped with combo cheese and two basted eggs.
- Wanderer$14.99
Peasant Potatoes, crisp bacon, onions, tomatoes and white cheddar topped with two basted eggs.
- Desperado$14.99
Peasant Potatoes, chorizo sausage, green chilies, jalapenos and onions all covered with homemade pork green chili. Capped with combo cheese and two basted eggs.
Omelets & Scrambles
- Veggie Omelet$12.95
An egg white omelet filled with diced tomatoes, green peppers, onions broccoli and combo cheese.
- Greek Goddess Omelet$13.25
An egg white omelet with fresh spinach, tomatoes, artichokes, Kalamata olives and feta cheese.
- Colorado Omelet$13.85
An egg white omelet filled with lean turkey, avocado, diced tomatoes and bacon. Finished with melted mozzarella cheese.
- White Lightning Omelet$13.85
An egg white omelet with lean diced chicken, onions, green chilies and blended cheese topped with avocado, diced tomatoes and a side of pork green chili
- Spinnaker Omelet$13.85
An egg white omelet filled with fresh spinach, mushrooms, crisp bacon and blended cheese. Topped with combo cheese, tomato wheel and green onion.
- Omni Omelet$14.95
Ham, sausage and bacon with a blend of veggies, mushrooms, combo cheese, sour cream and green onions.
- Bacon Avocado Omelet$14.95
Fresh avocado, crisp bacon and combo cheese covered with tomatillo-avocado sauce, a sprinkle of diced tomatoes and sour cream.
- Southwestern$14.95
Chorizo, green chilies and combo cheese with a touch of onion, covered with homemade pork green chili and finished with sour cream and green onions.
- Dawn Breaker$12.95
Three eggs scrambled together with mushrooms and crisp bacon. Top it with melted jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bacon and green onions. Served with Peasant Potatoes and an English muffin.
- Colorado Dreaming$13.45
Three eggs scrambled with ham and red onion, topped with melted white cheddar, av0cado and our sour cream. Served with a side of tomatillo-avocado sauce, Peasant Potatoes and an English muffin.
- Spinach Scramble$12.95
Three eggs lightly scrambled with spinach, tomato, and combo cheese. Served with Peasant Potatoes and an English muffin.
Famous Benedicts
- Eggs Benedict$14.99
Poached eggs stacked on a ham steak on top of an English muffin smothered in a creamy hollandaise.
- Salmon Benedcit$16.99
Chilled Honey Smoked Salmon placed on top of cream cheese and a toasted English muffin, poached eggs, hollandaise, a sprinkle of dill and tomatoes. Served on the cooler side.
- Jack Benny$15.99
A parmesan crusted English muffin topped with shaved ham, arugula, tomato, mozzarella, two poached eggs and homemade hollandaise.
- Benny Goodman$14.99
A parmesan crusted English muffin topped with two poached eggs, arugula, tomato, mozzarella and our homemade hollandaise.
- Harvest Benedict$14.99
An English muffin topped with cream cheese, sautéed spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, peppers and onions. Finish with poached eggs, Hollandaise and a sprinkle of green onions. Served with Peasant Potatoes®
Griddle Goods
- Plain Cakes$9.99
Two cakes made with Le Peep’s homemade batter.
- Blueberry Granola$11.99
- Pancake of the Month$11.99
- French Toast$10.49
Our French toast bread dipped in our rich custard batter and grilled golden with a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
- Stuffed French Toast$12.99
Custard dipped French toast stuffed with a vanilla ricotta and cream cheese filling with a touch of orange and lemon zest. Topped with strawberries and powdered sugar.
- Le Petit Toast$10.49
Two pieces of french toast topped with a sprinkle of powdered sugar and served with two strips of bacon.
- Belgian Waffle$9.99
A crisp waffle made for you, topped with a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
Breakfast Sides
Lunch Menu (online)
Crafted Sandwiches & Burgers
- Grilled Chicken & Avocado$14.49
Avocado, bacon, tomato, lettuce and white cheddar with grilled chicken on sourdough with an aioli mayonnaise. Served with Chips.
- California Turkey$13.99
Turkey, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese all nestled in a grilled flatbread with mayonnaise, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with Chips.
- Classic BLT$12.99
Bacon, lettuce and tomato piled high on grilled sourdough with mayonnaise. Served with chips.
- Cheeseburger$13.49
A 1/2 pound burger grilled your way with a choice of cheese. Served on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle. Also, served with chips.
Signature Crusty Melts
- Crusty Turkey$14.49
Turkey, fresh avocado, bacon, tomato and chipotle mayonnaise. Served with chips
- Crusty Tuna$14.49
Albacore tuna with celery, onions and mayonnaise with a splash of lime. Served with chips.
- Crusty Rueben$14.49
Shaved corned beef stacked high with sauerkraut, melted Swiss and 1000 island dressing. Served with chips.
Salads
- Le Cobb Salad$13.49
Mixed greens topped with diced bacon, grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, avocado, boiled egg and homemade croutons. Served with a toasted breadstick.
- Greek Lemon Chicken Salad$13.49
Mixed greens tossed with Kalamata olives, red onions, artichoke hearts and feta cheese. Topped with a lemon seasoned grilled chicken breast and served with a toasted breadstick.