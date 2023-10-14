BRUNCH

Fresh Fruit & Greek Yogurt

$12.00

Housemade Granola & Tupelo Honey

Artisanal Oatmeal

$13.00

Seasonal Fruit, Cinnamon Pralines, Sweet Cream, and Maple Syrup.

The Kirkwood

$16.00

Scrambled Eggs, Wheat Toast, a choice of Grits, or Potatoes, a choice of Neuske's Bacon, Vegetable Sausage, or Chicken Sausage.

The Grit Stack

$18.00

Creamy Grit, Gulf Shrimp, Nueske's Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, and Wheat Toast.

Confit Chicken Biscuit

$16.00

Brown nutter Fig Jam, Aged White Cheddar, and Sage.

Vanilla- Rum French Toast Sandwich

$17.00

Scrambles Eggs, Warm Syrup, choice of Neuske's Bacon, Vegetable Sausage or Chicken Sausage, and Maple Syrup.

Seafood Gumbo

$19.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Pesto Chicken Panini

$16.00

Portobello Patty Melt

$16.00

Salmon Cream Cheese Bagel

$18.00

Baby Spinach Salad

$15.00

LPM Burger

$17.00

Brioche Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Confit Taco

$12.00

Mushroom Taco

$12.00

A LA CARTE

Fresh Fruit

$7.00

Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Wheat Toast

$2.00

Scrambled Eggs

$4.00

Chicken Sausage

$4.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Marinated Heirloom Tomatoes

$7.00

Geehi Boy Creamy Grits

$4.00

Parmesan Biscuits

$3.50

French Toast

$6.00

Nueske’s Bacon

$5.00

Vegetable Sausage

$4.00

Herb Parmesan Fries

$6.00

Maple Syrup

$2.00

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$12.00

ABC Hot Sauce

$1.00

ABC Hot Sauce 5oz

$18.00

Avocado Puree

$2.50

Basil Pesto

$2.50

Herb Cream

$2.50

Sautéed Mushrooms

$7.00

Egg White

$6.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Pickled Red Onion

$1.00

Cheese

$1.50

Praline

$1.50

Confit Chicken

$7.00

5oz Salmon

$9.00

KIDS MENU

French Toast

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

DESSERTS

Beignets

$11.00

Drinks

Aqua Pana Still

$5.00

Natalie’s Tangerine Juice

$7.00

Panamanian Roast Coffee

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

San Pelligrino Sparkling

$6.00

Natalie’s Lemonade

$7.00

Tazo Tea

$4.00

Coca Cola

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Mimosas

$13.00