Le Petit Marche
BRUNCH
Fresh Fruit & Greek Yogurt
$12.00
Housemade Granola & Tupelo Honey
Artisanal Oatmeal
$13.00
Seasonal Fruit, Cinnamon Pralines, Sweet Cream, and Maple Syrup.
The Kirkwood
$16.00
Scrambled Eggs, Wheat Toast, a choice of Grits, or Potatoes, a choice of Neuske's Bacon, Vegetable Sausage, or Chicken Sausage.
The Grit Stack
$18.00
Creamy Grit, Gulf Shrimp, Nueske's Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, and Wheat Toast.
Confit Chicken Biscuit
$16.00
Brown nutter Fig Jam, Aged White Cheddar, and Sage.
Vanilla- Rum French Toast Sandwich
$17.00
Scrambles Eggs, Warm Syrup, choice of Neuske's Bacon, Vegetable Sausage or Chicken Sausage, and Maple Syrup.
Seafood Gumbo
$19.00
Avocado Toast
$15.00
Pesto Chicken Panini
$16.00
Portobello Patty Melt
$16.00
Salmon Cream Cheese Bagel
$18.00
Baby Spinach Salad
$15.00
LPM Burger
$17.00
Brioche Breakfast Sandwich
$12.00
Confit Taco
$12.00
Mushroom Taco
$12.00
A LA CARTE
Fresh Fruit
$7.00
Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
$4.00
Wheat Toast
$2.00
Scrambled Eggs
$4.00
Chicken Sausage
$4.00
Jasmine Rice
$4.00
Marinated Heirloom Tomatoes
$7.00
Geehi Boy Creamy Grits
$4.00
Parmesan Biscuits
$3.50
French Toast
$6.00
Nueske’s Bacon
$5.00
Vegetable Sausage
$4.00
Herb Parmesan Fries
$6.00
Maple Syrup
$2.00
Seafood Gumbo Cup
$12.00
ABC Hot Sauce
$1.00
ABC Hot Sauce 5oz
$18.00
Avocado Puree
$2.50
Basil Pesto
$2.50
Herb Cream
$2.50
Sautéed Mushrooms
$7.00
Egg White
$6.00
Shrimp
$8.00
Pickled Red Onion
$1.00
Cheese
$1.50
Praline
$1.50
Confit Chicken
$7.00
5oz Salmon
$9.00
KIDS MENU
DESSERTS
Le Petit Marche Location and Ordering Hours
(404) 371-9888
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM