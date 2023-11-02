Lea Lake Street 70 East Lake Street
Popular Items
FOOD
Baguette Sandwiches
- Le Vendôme ( Chicken Avocado)$12.00
Local seasoned chicken, avocado, and local bacon on a freshly baked baguette with homemade aioli. Served with chips.
- Le Parisien (Ham Swiss)$9.50
Parisian sandwich is made with Beelers ham, swiss, and local butter. Comes with a side of chips.
- Le Bastille ( Turkey Cheddar)$11.00
Local Oven-Roasted turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato on a freshly baked baquette with dijon mustard.. Comes with kettle chips
- Le Rivoli ( Tomato Mozzarella)$9.50
Local mozzarella, tomato slices, and fresh basil leaves on a freshl baked baguette with olive oil.. Comes with kettle chips.
- Le Saint Michel ( Turkey Melt)$11.50
Local oven roasted turkey, cheddar and local bacon on a freshly baked baguette with butter. Served wam and with chips.
- Le Saint Germain ( Brie )$9.50
french brie, lettuce, and walnut butter on a housemade baguette
- Le Marais ( Breakfast)$9.50
Bacon, egg, cheddar and butter on a freshly baked baguette. Served warm and with chips.
- Le Marais Veggie ( Veggie Breakfast)$9.50
Avocado, egg, cheddar and butter on a freshly bakes baguette. Served warm and with chips.
Croissant Sandwiches
- Le Orsay$9.00
Local bacon, avocado, lettuce , tomato, and mayo on a housemade croissant. Comes with kettle chips.
- Le Lafeyette Veggie$8.50
Egg, cheddar, and avocado on a housemade croissant.
- Le Opéra$9.00
Local chicken, local bacon, lettuce , tomato, and mayo on a housemade croissant. Comes with kettle chips.
- Le Pompidou$9.00
Local ham, cheddar, lettuce , tomato, and mayo on a housemade croissant. Comes with kettle chips.
- Le Louvre$9.00
Local oven roasted turkey, swiss, lettuce , tomato, and mayo on a housemade croissant. Comes with kettle chips.
- Le LaFayette$8.50
Local bacon, egg, and cheddar on a housemade coissant.
Salades
Croques and Tartines
- Croque Madame$11.50
Local ham, swiss, egg, béchemel sauce on housemade pain de mie ( fluffy, white bread), served warm. Comes with chips.
- Croque Monsieur$11.50
Local ham, swiss, bacon, béchemel sauce on housemade pain de mie ( fluffy, white bread, served warm. Comes with chips.
- Croque Avocat$11.50
Avocado, swiss, egg, and béchemel sauce on housemade pain de mie ( fluffy, white bread), served warm. Comes with chips.
- Chèvre Tartine$11.00Out of stock
Goat cheese, avocado, tomatoes, and soft boiled egg on housemade baguette. Served with chips.
Quiches
Soups
- Pistou Soup ( Bowl)$8.50
white beans, pasta, zucchini, leeks, green beans, tomatoes, carrots, celery, onions and basil ( VEGAN). Served with baguette slices.
- Carrot Curry Soup ( Bowl)$8.50Out of stock
Carrots, sweet potato, onion, curry, coconut milk. Topped with housemade croutons and served with baguette slices.
- Broccoli Cheddar ( Bowl)$9.00
broccoli, cheddar, beef broth, milk, butter, onion, and carrots. Served with baguette slices.
Pastries & Breads
- Baguette$3.50
- Butter Croissant$3.80
housemade from scratch
- Pain au Chocolat$3.95
housemade from scratch
- Apple Tartelette$3.80Out of stock
- Almond Pain au Chocolat$4.95Out of stock
housemade from scratch
- Bowl of Overnight Oats$5.95Out of stock
Oats, Hazulnuts, raisins, sunflower seeds, honey with milk. 16 oz.
- Pain Aux Raisins$3.80Out of stock
- Almond Croissant$4.80
housemade from scratch
- Dan's Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
DRINKS
Cold Drinks
- Fresh Squeezed Lemonade$4.00
- Lavender Lemonade$4.75
- Iced Tea$2.50
unsweetened Kilogram iced tea
- Half and Half$3.75
iced tea and lemonade
- Peachy Half and Half$4.25
iced tea, lemonade, with peach syrup.
- Mango Lemonade$4.75
- Raspberry Iced Tea$3.25
- Perrier Sparkling Water$2.75
- Spindrift Lemon Sparkling Water$2.95
Sparkling water & real squeezed fruit
- Spindrift Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water$2.95Out of stock
Sparkling water and real squeezed fruit
- Spindrift Orange Mango Sparkling Water$2.95
Sparkling water & real squeezed fruit
- San Pellegrino Orange$2.75
- Still Water- ecofriendly$2.95
Open Water purified still water
- Orange Juice Tropicana$3.95
- San Pellegrino Lemon$2.75
- Spindrift Grapefruit Sparkling Water$2.95
Coffee, Tea and Warm Drinks
- Caffe Latte$4.50
12 oz Metropolis Redline Espresso with whole milk
- Cappucino$4.50
12 oz Metropolis Redline Espresso with foamed whole milk
- Double Espresso$2.50
Metropolis Redline Espresso
- Espresso Macchiato$3.00
double espresso with a spoonful of foam milk
- Americano$2.75
Metropolis redline Espresso double shot with hot water
- Brewed Coffee$3.00
Metropolis Spice Island, 16 oz
- Cafe au lait$3.25
Warm milk with filtered Metropolis Spice Island coffee , 16 oz.
- Hot Tea$2.50
Choice of Kiogram tea, 16 oz
- Chai tea Latte$4.50
Richi chai tea with whole milk
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Sweet Matcha Latte$5.00
Richi tea sweet matcha green tea latte
- Iced Latte$4.50
12 oz Metropolis Redline Espresso with whole milk
- Iced Americano$2.75
Metropolis redline Espresso double shot with water
- Pumpkin Chai Tea Latte$5.00