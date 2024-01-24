Leafy LA 434 N Camden Dr
Salads
- CHICKEN AVOCADO RANCH$15.00
Blackened chicken, avocado, pickled onions, apples, tortilla chips, white rice, chopped romaine, green goddess ranch.
- ELOTE BOWL$20.00
Roasted corn + fajita veg, shredded cabbage, tomatoes, cilantro, goat cheese, tortilla chips, organic warm quinoa, arugula, lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette.
- HARVEST BOWL$20.00
Roasted chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, apples, goat cheese, roasted almonds, wild rice, shredded kale, balsamic vinaigrette.
- CRISPY RICE BOWL$20.00
Blackened chicken, raw carrots, shredded cabbage, cucumbers, cilantro, roasted almonds, crispy rice, wild rice, arugula, lime squeeze, spicy cashew.
- CHICKEN PESTO PARM$20.00
Roasted chicken, spicy broccoli, tomatoes, shaved parmesan, za’atar breadcrumbs, herbed quinoa, baby spinach, sweetgreen hot sauce, pesto vinaigrette.
- SHROOMAMI$20.00
Roasted tofu, warm portobello mix, cucumbers, basil, shredded cabbage, roasted almonds, wild rice, shredded kale, miso sesame ginger dressing.
- ZA'ATAR CRUNCH
Blackened chicken, olives, shredded cabbage, za’atar breadcrumbs, chickpeas, goat cheese, wild rice, shredded kale, balsamic vinaigrette.
- FISH TACO$20.00
Miso glazed salmon, avocado, shredded cabbage, cilantro, tortilla chips, herbed quinoa, arugula, sweetgreen hot sauce, lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette.
- BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
Blackened chicken, shredded cabbage, red onions, tomatoes, apples, tortilla chips, chopped romaine, shredded kale, honey BBQ sauce, green goddess ranch.
- ITALIAN CHOPPED
Salami, spicy banana peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, red onions, shaved parmesan, chopped romaine, shredded kale, red wine vinaigrette.
- KALE CAESAR
Roasted chicken, tomatoes, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan, shredded kale, chopped romaine, lime squeeze, caesar.
- GUACAMOLE GREENS
Roasted chicken, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cabbage, tortilla chips, spring mix, chopped romaine, lime squeeze, lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette.
- SUPER GREEN GODDESS
Chickpeas, roasted sweet potatoes, raw carrots, spicy broccoli, shredded cabbage, roasted almonds, baby spinach, shredded kale, green goddess ranch.
- BUFFALO CHICKEN
Blackened chicken, pickled onions, tomatoes, raw carrots, cilantro, blue cheese, za’atar breadcrumbs, shredded kale, chopped romaine, sweetgreen hot sauce, caesar.
- HUMMUS CRUNCH
Hummus, olives, chickpeas, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cabbage, red onions, basil, za’atar breadcrumbs, chopped romaine, shredded kale, pesto vinaigrette.
- GARDEN COBB
Avocado, hard boiled egg, roasted sweet potatoes, tomatoes, red onions, blue cheese, roasted almonds, spring mix, chopped romaine, balsamic vinaigrette.
- HARVEST BOWL HOUSTON
Roasted chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, apples, goat cheese, raw pecans, warm wild rice, shredded kale, balsamic vinaigrette.
- Classic Caesar Salad$22.00
persian cucumber, baby artichoke, english radish, red onion, tomato, french feta, dill dressing
- Fig and Farro Salad$26.00
wagyu salami, market greens, mozzarella, avocado, tomato, cucumber, crispy chickpeas, dijon vinaigrette
- Chopped Salad$26.00
whole leaf romaine, rustic croutons