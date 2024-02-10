Leandro's Cucina Italiana 8525 Madison ave suite 127
Antipasti
- Antipasto Toscano$28.00
- EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA TOWER$13.00
Fried eggplant slices, baked in oven with Marinara sauce, Mozzarella and Pecorino cheese
- PANNA COTTA SALATA$15.00
Savory panna cotta with zafferan, served with smoked salmon and tomato mayo
- CARPACCIO DI BRESAOLA$15.00
- CAPRESE DOCG$14.00
Organic Buratta cheese, with fresh Heirloom tomatoes, and Homemade Pesto sauce
- Bruschetta$11.00
Bread heated on the grill served with cherry tomatoes marinated for 12 hours with garlic, chilli oil and basil.
Paste
- CASARECCI MARGHERITA$24.00
Unique-twisted pasta with shrimp, salmon and homemade pesto sauce
- AMBRA$24.00
Chestnut flour pappardelle with sausage and mushrooms sauce
- PICI ALLA BOLOGNESE$17.00
Classic Tuscan pasta Classic Bolognese sauce stewed for 8 hours
- FETTUCINE FRUTTI DI MARE$26.00
Shrimp, , clamps, calamari and salmon over fettuccine in red sauce
- GNOCCHI AL ROSSO$20.00
Potato gnocchi served in pressed beetroot sauce and finished with gorgonzola
- RAVIOLI AL TARTUFO$25.00
handmade ravioli filled with porcini mushrooms served with a light truffle sauce
- FETTUCINE ALLA ARAGOSTA$45.00
black ink fettuccine served with half a live lobster, cherry tomato sauce
Main course
- NAPOLETANA MIA$24.00
Fried chicken breast served with Parma ham, mozzarella & marinara souce
- PORCHETTA ROMANA$34.00
Pork belly cooked in the oven for 8 hours marinated with its herbs served with asparagus and Roman-style roast potatoes
- L'Abbacchio$38.00
- FILETTO AI FRUTTI ROSSI$30.00
Pork fillet in a honey-lacquered bacon crust and red fruits,Service with Smash potatoes
- TONNO ALL'ARANCIA$32.00
Grilled tuna fillet with sesame seeds and orange mayo
- MAHI-MAHI AL LIMONE$35.00
- BRANZINO AL CARTOCCIO$40.00
Fresh See Bass pre-marinated with its herbs, olives, capers and wrapped in aluminum foil and baked with its potatoes and asparagus