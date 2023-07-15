SHAREABLES

GARLIC TOSTONES

$12.00

Handmade tostones tossed in garlic served with guac and hogao (Colombian creole sauce)

PICADERA for 4

$52.00

assortment of empanadas, papa rellena, fried Dominican salami, fried cheese, handmade garlic tostones, maranitas & choice of sauces

BRISKET BURNT ENDS

$15.00

1/2LB brisket burnt ends, tossed in house bbq sauce and served with homemade garlic tostones

1/2 LB CHICHARRON

$17.00

1/2lb of crispy pork belly served with limes, aji verde and guac

PAPA RELLENA

$9.00

handmade potato ball stuffed with rice, pork and egg. served with aji verde

COLOMBIAN EMPANADAS (2)

$9.00

choice of traditional beef, chicken, cheese or bbq brisket. served with aji verde

ALITAS (WINGS)

$11.00

half dozen smoked then fried wings. choice of mild, hot, house bbq, jerk bbq, mojo bbq, picante bbq, mango habanero, hot honey garlic or carolina gold. served with ranch or blue cheese

PICADERA for 2

$29.00

assortment of empanadas, papa rellena, Dominican fried salami, fried cheese, handmade garlic tostones, marranitas and choice of sauces

MARRANITAS

$9.00

mashed plantain balls stuffed with chicharrones and cheese. served with mojo bbq

MEATS by the 1/2 LB

LECHON W/ CUERITO

$13.00

1/2 lb of our signature lechon with cuerito (crispy skin) served with potato bread, sauce and pickled veggies

BRISKET

$17.00

1/2 lb smoked brisket served with sauce, potato bread and pickled veggies

CHICKEN

$13.00+

smoked chicken, choice of half of whole. served with potato bread, sauce and pickled veggies

PORK RIBS

$14.00

1/2lb smoked pork ribs served with sauce, potato bread and pickled veggies

SMOKED SAUSAGE

$7.00

homemade smoke sausage by the link

PLATES

1 MEAT & 2 SIDES

$19.00

your choice of 1 meat and 2 home made sides, served with sauce, potato bread & pickled veggies

2 MEATS & 2 SIDES

$25.00

choice of 2 meats and 2 home made sides. served with sauce, potato bread and pickled veggies

EL JEFECITO

$59.00

1/2lb smoked brisket, 1/2lb Lechon, 1/2lb hand made sausage, 2 medium sides, sauce, potato bread & pickled veggies

EL JEFE

$100.00

1/2lb brisket, 1/2lb Lechon, 1/2lb homemade sausage, 1/2lb ribs, 1/2 chicken, 4 medium homemade sides, sauce, potato bread & pickled veggies

BANDEJA PAISA

$26.00

loaded plate with chicharron, steak, sausage, white rice, beans, arepa, fried egg, maduros and avocado

TACOS

LECHON TACOS

$15.00

signature lechon, salsa verde, pickled onions, cilantro with flour tortillas (3)

AL PASTOR TACOS

$15.00

al pastor pork, pineapple, cilantro slaw on flour tortilla (3)

SHRIMP TACOS

$16.00

chipotle shrimp, shredded cheese, pico, chipotle ranch on flour tortillas (3)

VEGGIE TACOS

$15.00

crispy cauliflower, shredded cheese, pickled slaw, aji verde, cotija on flour tortillas (3)

POLLO PICANTE TACOS

$14.00

hot honey breaded chicken, cilantro slaw, ranch on flour tortilla (3)

BRISKET TACOS

$15.00

smoked brisket, house bbq, pickled slaw, aji verde, cotija on flour tortilla (3)

STEAK TACOS

$16.00

seasoned flank, shredded cheese, pico, avocado on flour tortillas (3)

SANDWICHES

TRIPLETA SANDWICH

$18.00

smoked brisket, ham, signature lechon, Swiss cheese, crispy onions, pickled slaw, ketchup-mayo on toasted Cuban bread with choice of side

GUAVATE SANDWICH

$16.00

signature Lechon, pickled onions, garlic mayo, ajo verde on toasted with choice of side

BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

smoked chicken smothered in bbq sauce, cilantro slaw on toasted potato bun served with choice of side

BBQ CHANCHO SANDWICH

$16.00

signature lechon smothered in house bbq, cilantro slaw on toasted potato bun served with choice of side

BBQ BRISKET SANDWICH

$17.00

chopt or sliced brisket, smothered in house bbq, cilantro slaw, crispy onions on toasted potato bun served with choice of side

BIG PAPI SANDWICH

$16.00

signature lechon, dominican fried salami, fried cheese, madras (sweet plantains), garlic mayo on toasted potato bun served with choice of side

LA HABANA SANDWICH

$17.00

traditional cuban, tender roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard on toasted potato bun served with choice of side

JAMAICAN ME HUNGRY SANDWICH

$17.00

jerk chicken, onions, peppers, Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, crispy onions, ketchup-mayo, garlic mayo on toasted Cuban bread. served with choice of side

TRES ESTRELLAS

$16.00

a South American staple, 1/2lb homemade sausage sliced and smothered in chimichurri on toasted Cuban bread. served with choice of side

BOWLS/SOUP/SALAD

BBQ MAC DADDY

$18.00

abuelita's Mac & cheese, bbq brisket, crispy onions, jalapeños, taki dusting

SANCOCHO COLOMBIANO

$19.00

traditional short rib soup with yuca, corn, plantains and potato. served with white rice

GRANDE PAPA

$16.00

loaded baked potato stuffed with shredded cheese, sour cream, brisket, bbq sauce, crispy onions and jalapeños

SALCHI CON TODO

$21.00

seasoned fries topped with dominican fried salami, brisket, Mexican street corn, shredded cheese, ketchup-mayo and bbq sauce

EL GAUCHO

$18.00

romaine, bbq chicken, Colombian red beans, Mexican street corn, shredded cheese, pico, avocado and chipotle ranch

COLOMBA-RICAN RICE BOWL

$17.00

white rice, Colombian red beans, lechon, madras (sweet plantains), pickled onions, aji verde

MEXI-CUE

$17.00

lechon yellow rice, lechon, cilantro slaw, Mexican street corn, crispy onions, jalapeños, picante bbq

CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

classic Caesar salad topped with avocado

AREPAS

FRITADITO AREPA

$12.00

crispy pork belly chunks, fried cheese, aji verde

MARITIME AREPA

$12.00

shrimp, shredded cheese, cilantro slaw, avocado

BBQ CHICKEN AREPA

$11.00

bbq chicken, cilantro slaw, pickles, shredded cheese

BURNT ENDS AREPA

$11.00

brisket burnt ends, shredded cheese, aji verde, pickled onions

STEAK AREPA

$12.00

seasoned flank, shredded cheese, aji verde, pickled onion

LA REINA

$10.00

house-made chicken salad, avocado, shredded cheese

CHANCHITO REINA AREPA

$12.00

signature lechon, colombian red beans, maduros (sweet plantains), cotija, mojo bbq

JUANITO AREPA

$10.00

colombian red beans, maduros (sweet plantains), shredded cheese, pico, aji verde

DESSERTS

APPLE PIE EMPANADA

$10.00

2 apple pie empanadas served with blue bell vanilla ice cream

SMORES EMPANADA

$10.00

2 stores empanadas served with blue bell vanilla ice cream

SIDES

CILANTRO COLESLAW

$5.00+

WHITE RICE

$5.00+

LECHON YELLOW RICE

$7.00+

COLOMBIAN RED BEANS

$5.00+

MADUROS (Sweet Plantains)

$5.00+

TOSTONES

$5.00+

BATTERED YUCA FRIES

$5.00+

MEXICAN STREET CORN

$5.00+

ABUELITA'S MAC & CHEESE

$5.00+

FRIES

$5.00+

SIDE SALAD

$5.00+

SIDE SAUCE

SIDE MILD SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE HOT SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE HOUSE BBQ SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE BBQ JERK SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE MOJI BBQ SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE PICANTE BBQ SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE MANGO HABANERO SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE HOT HONEY GARLIC SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE CAROLINA GOLD SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE RANCH SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE BLEU CHEESE SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE AJI VERDE SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE HOGAO SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE CHIPOTLE RANCH SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE KETCHUP MAYO SAUCE

$0.75