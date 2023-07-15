Lechon SmokeHouse 11 Merwin Street
SHAREABLES
GARLIC TOSTONES
Handmade tostones tossed in garlic served with guac and hogao (Colombian creole sauce)
PICADERA for 4
assortment of empanadas, papa rellena, fried Dominican salami, fried cheese, handmade garlic tostones, maranitas & choice of sauces
BRISKET BURNT ENDS
1/2LB brisket burnt ends, tossed in house bbq sauce and served with homemade garlic tostones
1/2 LB CHICHARRON
1/2lb of crispy pork belly served with limes, aji verde and guac
PAPA RELLENA
handmade potato ball stuffed with rice, pork and egg. served with aji verde
COLOMBIAN EMPANADAS (2)
choice of traditional beef, chicken, cheese or bbq brisket. served with aji verde
ALITAS (WINGS)
half dozen smoked then fried wings. choice of mild, hot, house bbq, jerk bbq, mojo bbq, picante bbq, mango habanero, hot honey garlic or carolina gold. served with ranch or blue cheese
PICADERA for 2
assortment of empanadas, papa rellena, Dominican fried salami, fried cheese, handmade garlic tostones, marranitas and choice of sauces
MARRANITAS
mashed plantain balls stuffed with chicharrones and cheese. served with mojo bbq
MEATS by the 1/2 LB
LECHON W/ CUERITO
1/2 lb of our signature lechon with cuerito (crispy skin) served with potato bread, sauce and pickled veggies
BRISKET
1/2 lb smoked brisket served with sauce, potato bread and pickled veggies
CHICKEN
smoked chicken, choice of half of whole. served with potato bread, sauce and pickled veggies
PORK RIBS
1/2lb smoked pork ribs served with sauce, potato bread and pickled veggies
SMOKED SAUSAGE
homemade smoke sausage by the link
PLATES
1 MEAT & 2 SIDES
your choice of 1 meat and 2 home made sides, served with sauce, potato bread & pickled veggies
2 MEATS & 2 SIDES
choice of 2 meats and 2 home made sides. served with sauce, potato bread and pickled veggies
EL JEFECITO
1/2lb smoked brisket, 1/2lb Lechon, 1/2lb hand made sausage, 2 medium sides, sauce, potato bread & pickled veggies
EL JEFE
1/2lb brisket, 1/2lb Lechon, 1/2lb homemade sausage, 1/2lb ribs, 1/2 chicken, 4 medium homemade sides, sauce, potato bread & pickled veggies
BANDEJA PAISA
loaded plate with chicharron, steak, sausage, white rice, beans, arepa, fried egg, maduros and avocado
TACOS
LECHON TACOS
signature lechon, salsa verde, pickled onions, cilantro with flour tortillas (3)
AL PASTOR TACOS
al pastor pork, pineapple, cilantro slaw on flour tortilla (3)
SHRIMP TACOS
chipotle shrimp, shredded cheese, pico, chipotle ranch on flour tortillas (3)
VEGGIE TACOS
crispy cauliflower, shredded cheese, pickled slaw, aji verde, cotija on flour tortillas (3)
POLLO PICANTE TACOS
hot honey breaded chicken, cilantro slaw, ranch on flour tortilla (3)
BRISKET TACOS
smoked brisket, house bbq, pickled slaw, aji verde, cotija on flour tortilla (3)
STEAK TACOS
seasoned flank, shredded cheese, pico, avocado on flour tortillas (3)
SANDWICHES
TRIPLETA SANDWICH
smoked brisket, ham, signature lechon, Swiss cheese, crispy onions, pickled slaw, ketchup-mayo on toasted Cuban bread with choice of side
GUAVATE SANDWICH
signature Lechon, pickled onions, garlic mayo, ajo verde on toasted with choice of side
BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH
smoked chicken smothered in bbq sauce, cilantro slaw on toasted potato bun served with choice of side
BBQ CHANCHO SANDWICH
signature lechon smothered in house bbq, cilantro slaw on toasted potato bun served with choice of side
BBQ BRISKET SANDWICH
chopt or sliced brisket, smothered in house bbq, cilantro slaw, crispy onions on toasted potato bun served with choice of side
BIG PAPI SANDWICH
signature lechon, dominican fried salami, fried cheese, madras (sweet plantains), garlic mayo on toasted potato bun served with choice of side
LA HABANA SANDWICH
traditional cuban, tender roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard on toasted potato bun served with choice of side
JAMAICAN ME HUNGRY SANDWICH
jerk chicken, onions, peppers, Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, crispy onions, ketchup-mayo, garlic mayo on toasted Cuban bread. served with choice of side
TRES ESTRELLAS
a South American staple, 1/2lb homemade sausage sliced and smothered in chimichurri on toasted Cuban bread. served with choice of side
BOWLS/SOUP/SALAD
BBQ MAC DADDY
abuelita's Mac & cheese, bbq brisket, crispy onions, jalapeños, taki dusting
SANCOCHO COLOMBIANO
traditional short rib soup with yuca, corn, plantains and potato. served with white rice
GRANDE PAPA
loaded baked potato stuffed with shredded cheese, sour cream, brisket, bbq sauce, crispy onions and jalapeños
SALCHI CON TODO
seasoned fries topped with dominican fried salami, brisket, Mexican street corn, shredded cheese, ketchup-mayo and bbq sauce
EL GAUCHO
romaine, bbq chicken, Colombian red beans, Mexican street corn, shredded cheese, pico, avocado and chipotle ranch
COLOMBA-RICAN RICE BOWL
white rice, Colombian red beans, lechon, madras (sweet plantains), pickled onions, aji verde
MEXI-CUE
lechon yellow rice, lechon, cilantro slaw, Mexican street corn, crispy onions, jalapeños, picante bbq
CAESAR SALAD
classic Caesar salad topped with avocado
AREPAS
FRITADITO AREPA
crispy pork belly chunks, fried cheese, aji verde
MARITIME AREPA
shrimp, shredded cheese, cilantro slaw, avocado
BBQ CHICKEN AREPA
bbq chicken, cilantro slaw, pickles, shredded cheese
BURNT ENDS AREPA
brisket burnt ends, shredded cheese, aji verde, pickled onions
STEAK AREPA
seasoned flank, shredded cheese, aji verde, pickled onion
LA REINA
house-made chicken salad, avocado, shredded cheese
CHANCHITO REINA AREPA
signature lechon, colombian red beans, maduros (sweet plantains), cotija, mojo bbq
JUANITO AREPA
colombian red beans, maduros (sweet plantains), shredded cheese, pico, aji verde