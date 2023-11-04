The Just LeDoux It Saloon & Steak Out Big Horn, WY
Popular Items
Daily Menu
Appetizers
- Le Doux - Chos$10.00
Hand fried tortilla chips piled high with diced jalapenos, tomatoes, red onions, and black olives. Served with sour cream and melted cheese on the side.
- Chicken Wings$16.00
One dozen wings in your choice of traditional spicy buffalo, garlic parmesan, sesame ginger soy, or Just LeDoux It Whiskey BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
- Fried Olives/Pickles$10.00
Green manzanillo olives and dill pickle spears lightly battered and fried to perfection, served with croutons, bacon, and our signature honey buffalo aioli.
- Quesadilla$11.00
Large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, grilled peppers, and onions. Served with sour cream and salsa.
- Horse Shoe Onion Rings$12.00
- Shrimp Cocktail$19.00
6 large shrimp chilled on a bed of greens and served with our house made cocktail sauce.
- Beef Skewers$19.00
- Mug of Chili$8.00
House made western style chili with ground beef, polish sausage, and chorizo, simmered in spices to give the perfect punch of flavor.
- Seafood Bisque$18.00Out of stock
- Bone Marrow$26.00
- Chips & Salsa$6.00
- Mug French Onion Soup$8.00
Salads
- Steak Out Salad$10.00
Your choice of sliced prime rib, grilled chicken breast, grilled salmon filet, shrimp, or lump lobster on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, carrots, red peppers, black olives, and white cheddar. Served with your choice of ranch, blue cheese, blood orange vinaigrette or balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Wedge Salad$11.00
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes with your choice of dressing.
- PokeBowl$22.00
- Arugula Peach Salad$19.00
Sides
Sandwiches
- Lobster Roll$25.00
Chopped lobster in mixed mayonnaise, fresh squeezed lemon juice, diced celery, fresh tarragon, and a hint of hot sauce on a new England style bun.
- BBQ Prime Steak Sandwich$18.00
Shaved Prime New York grilled and tossed with Just LeDoux it bourbon BBQ sauce and topped with house made cilantro slaw on a brioche bun.
- S&V Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Home made salt & vinegar breaded chicken, garlic aioli, and pickles served on a brioche bun.
- Legerski Roll$16.00
Legerski award winning Polish sausage served with grilled red peppers, caramelized onions, Stoneground mustard, and swiss cheese, served on a brioche bun.
- Southwest Veggie Melt$15.00
Avocado, tomatoes, red peppers, onions, cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts with chili-lime sauce, whit cheddar cheese on grilled Texas toast.
- Philly Steak Roll$18.00
Prime New York grilled with onions, peppers, topped with swiss cheese, horseradish aioli, on a new England style bun.
Cowboy Cuisine
- Bareback Jack Spare Ribs$29.00
Non-corn, non GMO raised baby back ribs smoked and slathered with our house made Just LeDoux It Whiskey BBQ sauces and served with Texas toast.
- Bronco Burger$18.00
8oz juicy burger, crispy bacon, and white cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, and red onion served on a brioche bun.
- Salt & Vinegar Chicken Strips$16.00
3 of our house made specialty salt & vinegar chicken strips served with malt vinegar aioli for dipping.
- Chicken Fried Steak$21.00
- Double Cut Pork Chop$47.00Out of stock
Seafood
- Lobster Mac N Cheese$26.00
tender cavatappi pasta mixed with creamy béchamel cheese sauce, and lump crab meat topped with panko bread crumbs.
- Caribbean Cowboy Coconut Shrimp$19.00
5 large 16-20 shrimp butterflied and battered with coconut then fried. Served with our house made cocktail and pineapple colada sauces and Texas toast.
- Lobster Tail$29.00Out of stock
2 5-6 oz. battered butterflied lobster tail fried or grilled to perfection. Served with clarified butter or cocktail sauce and Texas toast.
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops$29.00
- Mussels$26.00
- Atlantic Salmon Filet$32.00
Sustainably wild caught salmon filet, flash frozen on the boat and hand cut locally, seasoned with your choice of sesame ginger soy or traditional lemon seasoning, then grilled to temperature of your liking. Served with sautéed peppers and onions and Texas toast.
- Chilean Seabass$42.00
8 oz sea bass filet pan seared and topped with avocado salsa.
- Fish N Chips$21.00
Dessert
Prime Steaks
Ribeye
New York
Tenderloin
Baseball Cut Sirloin
Prime Rib
Kids Menu
Kid’s Menu
Beverages
Beverage
- Coke$3.00
- Ice Tea$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Hot Cocoa$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Rasberry Tea$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Soda / San Peligrino etc$2.00
- Dr Pepper$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Soda water$2.00
- Can Coke$2.00
- Can Sprite$2.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Can Diet Coke$3.00
- Mellow Yellow$3.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Bottle Sweet Tea$3.00
- Bottle Iced Tea
- Powerade$3.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- Roy Rogers$3.00
- Can Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Decaf
- Apple Cider$3.00
Merch
Glasses
- Shot Glass$6.00
- Rocks Glass$12.00
- Wine Glass$12.00
- Coffee Mug$18.00
- Steak Knife$15.00
- Pint Glass$12.00
- Black Shirt XS$35.00
- Black Shirt S$35.00
- Black Shirt M$35.00Out of stock
- Black Shirt L$35.00Out of stock
- Black Shirt XL$35.00Out of stock
- Black Shirt XXL$35.00Out of stock
- Black Shirt XXXL$35.00
- Red Shirt XS$35.00
- Red Shirt S$35.00
- Red Shirt M$35.00Out of stock
- Red Shirt L$35.00Out of stock
- Red Shirt XL$35.00Out of stock
- Red Shirt XXL$35.00
- Pink Hat$30.00
- Black Hat$30.00
- Charcoal Gray Hat$30.00
- Face Painting$14.00