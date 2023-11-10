Lee Bar and Grill
Full Menu
Apps
- MI Sticks$10.00
Cheese-filled bread sticks cut into bite-sized pieces, served with ranch and pizza sauce
- G'Notz$8.00
A traditional pizzeria favorite, served with pizza sauce, pesto, or garlic cream cheese
- Pep-Pin Wheels$10.00
Pepperoni and cheese pin wheels
- Onion Rings$7.50
Served with a smokey ranch
- Popcorn$1.50
- Stuffed Cheese Bread$8.50
Bread stuffed and topped with feta, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Midland's Best Nachos$12.00
House-made tortilla chips, with our housemade Texas chili, housemade cheese sauce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and lettuce
- Loaded Fries$12.00
Fries, fresh cooked burger, housemade cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and pickle
- Steak Tips$13.50
Blackened fillet medallions served on top of our Cajun cream sauce served with brioche toast
- Chicken Wings$15.00
12 bone in wings spun in your choice of sauce
- Chippies and Dippies$5.50
A bowl of housemade potato chips served with aioli, garlic cream cheese, French onion dip
Soups & Salads
- Chef Salad$11.00
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, turkey, ham, cheese, side of dressing
- MI Salad$12.00
Lettuce, onion, apple, craisins, walnuts, side of dressing
- Greek Salad$12.00
Lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, beets, kalamata olives, feta, side of dressing
- Fattoush$11.00
Lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, pita chips, side of dressing
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
- Antipasta$12.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, mozzarella cheese, salami, pepperoni, ham, and Italian dressing
- Frito Pie$6.00
Saffron rice, frito corn chips, Texas chili, cheese, and onions
- Texas Chili$4.00
Good ole bowl of red served with cheese and onions! All meat, no beans
- Soup of the Day$4.00
Kiddos
- Kids Breadza$6.00
10" pizza, 1/2 2 topping pizza, 1/2 breadstick or cheese bread
- Kids Tendies$6.00
3 chicken tenders, fries, and apple slices, with choice of dipping sauce
- Kids Mac & Cheese$6.00
Blue box at it's best! Served with fried apple slices
- Kids FFF-PBJ$6.00
Frosted flake, French toast peanut butter & jelly. It’s a PB&J turned to 11! Includes fries and apple slices
- Kids Pasta and Meatballs$6.00
Cavatappi pasta, house made marinara, and our house made meatballs
- Kids Sundae$3.00
Moo-ville vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, and a dollop of whipped cream
Sides
- Fries$2.50
- Onion Rings$3.50
- Side Salad$4.50
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion and shredded cheese, and your choice of dressing
- Side Caesar Salad$4.50
Lettuce, Parmesan cheese, crotons, and Caesar dressing
- Veggies$3.00
Seasonal veggies
- Mashed Potatoes$2.50
Mashed Potatoes served with butter and Gravy
- Baked Potatoes$2.50
Baked potato served loaded or with butter and sour cream
- Saffron Rice$2.50
Housemade basmati rice infused with saffron
- Aioli Potatoes$3.00
Fried chunked potatoes spun in our house made aioli
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Smash Burger Single$8.50
1/4 lb. patty served on brioche with your choice of toppings, condiments and cheese
- Smash Burger Double$12.00
1/4 lb. patty served on brioche with your choice of toppings, condiments and cheese
- Turkey Burger$10.50
- Cod Sandwich$9.00
Hand-battered cod, served on a brioche bun with, lettuce, pickles, and our house-made tartar sauce
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Grilled chicken breast, served on a brioche bun with, lettuce, pickles, onions, tomatoes, and mayo
- FFF-PBJ$4.00
Frosted flake, French toast peanut butter & jelly. It’s a PB&J turned to 11!
Grinders
- Italian Grinder$12.00
Pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato, red wine vinegar, oil, oregano
- Club Grinder$11.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- BLT Grinder$11.00
Bacon, lettuce tomato, mayo and your choice of cheese
- Veggie Grinder$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, cucumber, mushroom, mayo, green pepper, your choice of cheese
- Meat & Cheese Grinder$11.00
Your choice of meat and cheese, dressed the way you like it
- Cheesesteak Grinder$11.00
Shaved steak and onions with our house-made cheese sauce
- Mama' Meatball Grinder$11.00
Housemade meatballs, marinara, and mozzarella cheese
- Po'Boy Grinder$13.00
Grilled shrimp or fried chicken served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and our housemade aioli
- Beef Tacos Grinder$13.00
Housemade Tex mex beef, lettuce, cheese. Pico de gallo and sour cream available on request
- Chorizo Tacos Grinder$13.00
Chorizo, lettuce, onion, cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream available on request
- Fish Tacos Grinder$14.50
Onion, slaw, crema, and house battered cod
Entrée
- Cod Dinner$16.00
House-battered cod fillets, served with housemade tartar sauce, lemon, and two sides
- Salmon Dinner$16.50
Grilled salmon served on a bed of saffron rice, with a savory butter sauce, served with one side
- Brick Chicken Dinner$16.00
Seasoned chicken breast cooked under a brick served with two sides
- Steak Bowl$16.00
A bed of aioli potatoes topped with filet medallions and onions, served with one side
Desserts
- Brownie Supreme$8.00
Delicious fresh baked brownie from our friends at enjoy! Bakery, topped with moo-ville vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and whipped cream!
- Funnel Fries$6.00
Housemade funnel fries, served with moo-ville vanilla ice cream, Carmel and hot fudge
- Root Beer Float$3.50
Barq’s root beer with a heaping helping of moo-ville vanilla ice cream
BYO Pizza
10'' Pizza
14'' Pizza
Specialty Pizza
10'' Specialty Pizza
- 10'' Chorizo and Shrimp Pizza$14.00
Chorizo, shrimp, feta, and pesto
- 10'' Lee Deluxe Pizza$14.00
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, pizza sauce
- 10'' BLT Pizza$14.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo drizzle
- 10'' Cheeseburger Pizza$14.00
Burger, pickles, onion, Cheddar cheese, ketchup, and mustard drizzle
- 10'' Cordon Bleu Pizza$14.00
Chicken tenders, ham, onion, garlic, artichoke, and olive oil
- 10'' Granny Pie$14.00
Apple, bacon, walnuts, and pizza sauce
14'' Specialty Pizza
- 14'' Chorizo and Shrimp Pizza$19.00
Chorizo, shrimp, feta, and pesto
- 14'' Lee Deluxe Pizza$19.00
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, pizza sauce
- 14'' BLT Pizza$19.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo drizzle
- 14'' Cheeseburger Pizza$19.00
Burger, pickles, onion, Cheddar cheese, ketchup, and mustard drizzle
- 14'' Cordon Bleu Pizza$19.00
Chicken tenders, ham, onion, garlic, artichoke, and olive oil
- 14'' Granny Pie$19.00
Apple, bacon, walnuts, and pizza sauce
NA Drinks
Soda
Energy & Hydration
Bar Drinks
Draft Beer
Cans & Bottles
- Blake's$3.75
- Bud Light Bottle$3.25
- Budweiser$3.25
- Busch Light$3.25
- Coors Light$3.25
- Corona$3.75
- Dirty Blonde$3.75
- Founders All Day$3.75
- High Noon - Peach$5.00
- High Noon - Pineapple$5.00
- Kuhnhenn Dripa$3.75
- Labatt Blue$3.25
- Labatt Blue Light$3.25
- Locals Light$3.75
- Long Drink - Blue$5.00
- Long Drink - White$5.00
- Michelob Ultra$3.25
- Miller Light$3.25
- Modelo$3.75
- Oktober Fest$3.75
- PBR$3.25
- Sake Bomb$5.00
- Voodoo Ranger$3.75
Whiskey
Vodka
Tequila
Scotch
Cordial & Liqueur
- Disarono
- Aquavit
- Bailey's Irish Cream
- Campari
- Chambord
- Arrow - Peach Schnapps
- Dr. McGillicutty's
- Dekuyper Blue Curacao
- Fireball
- Frangelico
- Goldschläger
- Jackson Morgan - Brown Sugar
- Jackson Morgan - Orange
- Jägermeister
- Kahlua
- Liquor 43
- Luxardo Triplum Triple Sec
- RumChata
- Sour Apple Pucker
- St. Germaine
- Watermelon Pucker
- Dorda - Chocolate
- Long Road - Orange Liqour