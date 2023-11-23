Leena's Place 330 Chauncey Walker St
Food Menu
Desserts
Entrée
- Vegetable Teriyaki Stir Fry$14.00
Broccoli, Zucchini, Bell Peppers, Carrots, and Onions in Teriyaki Sauce on top of White Rice
- Mofongo With Shrimp a la Criolla$18.00
Mashed Green Platains with sauteed Shrimp, Topped with Traditional Spanish Red Sauce
- Chimichurri Flank Steak$22.00
Flank Steak topped with chimichurri Sauce; Served with Rice and Sweet Platains
- Rattlesnake Pasta$17.00
Rotini Pasta with chicken, Jalapenos, Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Corn; Tossed in a Cajun Alfredo Sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese.
- Build your Own Pasta$12.00
Penne Pasta Served with your choice of sauce (Mmarinara, Alfredo, Vodka, Garlic Oil or Pesto) Add Choice of Protein for additional
- Fish and Chips$17.00
Fried Haddock, Served with Coleslaw and Tartar Sauce
- Grilled Salmon$23.00
Grilled Salmon with a Mango Habanero Glaze, Topped with a Pineapple Salsa, served with Rice and Asparagus
- Chicken Tenders$16.00
- Grilled BBQ Chicken$17.00
Two Grilled BBQ chicken Breast topped with Pineapple Salsa, served with Mashed Potato and Broccoli
Grilled/Sandwiches
- The Birdie$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on a Grilled Brioche Bun
- The Drive$13.00
Sliced Turkeuy Breast, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard on Grilled Rye
- Philly Cheesesteak$17.00
Shaved Steak; Grilled Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Provolone cheese on a Toasted Sub Roll
- The Bunker$16.00
Slow Cooked Pork, Tossed with BBQ Sauce and Coleslaw on a Grilled Brioche Bun
- Hole In One Burger$15.00
Angus Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Mayo on a Grilled Brioche Bun
- Cold Spring Burger$16.00
Angus Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ Ranch on a Grilled Brioche Bun
- The Bogey$15.00
Fried Haddock, Lettuce, Tomato on a Grilled Brioche Bun; Served with Coleslaw
- Tuna Melt$12.00
Tuna, American Cheese, and Tomato
- BLT$11.00
- Chicken Salad Wrap$13.00
Chicken Salad, Lettuce and Tomato on a Grilled Wrap
- The Eagle$15.00
Sliced Corn Beef, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, and Sauerkraut on Grilled Rye
- Black Bean Burger$15.00Out of stock
Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Avocado
- 1 Hot Dog$4.00
- 2 Hot Dog Combo No Side$7.00
- 2 Hot Dog Combo with Side$12.00
- Grilled Cheese$10.00
- Build A Burger$12.00
- Pre-Made Sandwich n Chips$10.00
Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Brioche Bun
- Cuban Melt$15.00
Kids
sides
Snacks
Soup/Salad
- Classic Caesar Salad$9.00
Hearts of Romaine, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons;served with Caesar Dressing
- House Salad$9.00
Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Shredded Carrots, Tomato, Cucumber
- Chef Salad$9.00
House Salad with Hard Boiled Egg, Ham, and Bacon Bits
- Southwestern Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Tomato, Avocado, Torilla Strips, monterrey cheese
- Cup of Soup$5.00
- Bowl of Soup$9.00
- 1/2 Sandwich and Soup$13.00
Starters
- Chips and Salsa$9.00
- Chips and Queso$12.00
- Garlic Bread with Oil$7.00
- Cheese Quesadilla$13.00
- Chicken Wings
- Queso Frito$9.00
Fried Cheese served with Guava Sauce
- Fried Brussell Sprouts$13.00
Served with Chipotle Ranch
- Coconut Shrimp$13.00
Crispy Coconut Shrimp; served with a pineapple sauce
- Leenas Sampler$16.00
Fried Cheese, Coconut Shrimp, and Chicken wings; served with guava and pineapple sauce
- Roasted garlic Hummas Platter$12.00
- Nacho bucket$8.00