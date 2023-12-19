Leftys Irish Pub
Appetizers
- chicken fingers$7.79
5 fingers; regular or buffalo
- mozzarella sticks$6.99
5 sticks and marinara
- beer battered onion rings$4.99
- breaded mushrooms$5.99
10 piece
- broccoli bites$5.99
8peice
- quesadilla$8.99
lettuce, monterrey & mozz cheese, salsa, sour cream, jalepenos
- Buffalo Chicken Cheese Dip$10.49
shredded chicken, award winning wing sauce, and a blend of three cheeses; served with warm torilla chips
- Nacho Special$9.49
tortilla chips covered with ground beef, cheese, jalepenos, and sour cream
- Mac Sampler$9.99
2 chicken fingers, 2 mozz sticks, 2 wings, onion rings and fries
- Jalapeno Poppers$5.99
6 poppers
- Fried Pepperoni and Cheese$6.99
Fried pep with cubed cooper sharp cheese served with yellow mustard to dip
- Bavarian Pretzels & Craft Beer Cheese$7.99
- cheesesteak eggrolls$7.99
w marinara
- Buffalo chicken eggrolls$7.99
w ranch or blue cheese
- italian style eggrolls$8.99
Italian sausage,chopped long hots and creamy mixed cheeses; served with marinara
Soup
Fries and Tots
Salads
Wings
Steaks
Burgers
Specialty Sandwich
- meatball parm sandwich$10.49
mozzarella or prov
- chicken parm sandwich$10.99
served on a 12" roll
- hot sausage&peppers sandwich$8.99
served on a 12" roll
- 2 Dogs and Sauce$6.49
w/ onions, mustard and meat sauce; served with chips
- grilled cheese$4.59
served with chips and a pickle spear
- pretzel sandwich$7.49
thin sliced ham,bacon,tomato and Swiss cheese
Hoagies
Club Sandwich
Mcginley Sandwichs
Irish Delight
Small Pizza
Medium Pizza
Large Pizza
- large pizza$12.50
- large reversal$12.50
- large supreme$12.50
- large meat supreme$14.99
- large veggie supreme$15.99
- large bacon cheeseburger pizza$19.99
- large cheesesteak pizza$19.99
- large buff chix pizza$19.99
- large bbq chix pizza$19.99
- large white pizza$19.99
- large doubledown$22.50
half pizza, half boli
- inside out$7.49
- buff inside out$9.49
Monster Pizza
Slices
Stromboli
Calzone
Pasta
Lunch Specials
Sandwichs n wraps
Take Out/Delivery Promotions
Soft Drink
- Can Pessi$1.00
- Can Diet Pessi$1.00
- Can Starrey$1.00
- Can Ginger Ale$1.00
- Can Mountain Dew$1.00
- Can Brisk$1.00
- 20oz Pessi$1.75
- 20oz Diet Pessi$1.75
- 20oz Starrey$1.75
- 20oz Ginger Ale$1.75
- 20oz Mountain Dew$1.75
- 20oz Brisk$1.75
- 2L Pessi$2.75
- 2L Diet Pessi$2.75
- 2L Starrey$2.75
- 2L Ginger Ale$2.75
- 2L Mountain Dew$2.75
- 2l Brisk$2.75
Beer Bottles
- Angry orchard$5.25
- blue moon$5.50
- budlight$3.75
- bud light lime$4.00
- budweiser$3.75
- coors light$3.75
- corona$4.75
- corona light$4.75
- dirtwolf$7.25
- dogfish$6.00
- gold monkey$6.75
- guiness$6.00
- heineken$4.75
- heineken light$4.75
- hop devil$5.75
- McUltra$4.25
- miller high life$3.75
- miller light$3.75
- Odouls$3.50
- rolling rock$3.75
- sour monkey$7.25
- stella artois$5.00
- Troegs$6.75
- twisted tea$5.25
- yuengling$3.75
- Merry monkey$7.00