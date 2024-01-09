Lefty's Place
Starters
- French Fries
Tossed in our house seasoning and served with a side of our ranch$6.00
- Onion Rings
Sprinkled with our house seasoning and served with a house made onion ring sauce$6.00
- Fried Mozzarella
Four hand cut and breaded mozzarella wedges, served with red sauce$8.00
- Cheesy Breadsticks
Our Detroit-style dough topped with garlic butter, pizza cheese, cheddar jack, and parmesan cheese, served with a side of pizza sauce$12.00
- Lil' Niko's Pepperoni Balls
Crispy pepperoni and cheese, stuffed in our fresh dough and baked. Six per order, served with a side of pizza sauce$10.00
- Knotty Boys
Eight garlic knots, made with fresh dough and tossed in garlic, parmesan, and spices, served with a side of pizza sauce$10.00
Salads
- Garden Salad
Spring Mix, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, and dressing on side
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Spring Mix, Buffalo Chicken, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Blue Cheese Crumbles, 4 oz dressing on side$13.00
- Lefty's Cobb Salad
Spring Mix, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, 4oz Ranch Vinaigrette on side$13.00
- Fry Salad
Spring Mix, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Cheddar Jack Cheese, and Ranch Seasoned Fries, 4oz Ranch on side$13.00
- Crispy Pepperoni Salad
Spring Mix, Crispy Pepperoni, Banana Pepper, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Pizza Cheese Blend, and Croutons, 4oz Italian on side$12.00
Sandwiches
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Ranch Dressing on an 8" fresh sub roll, served with a pickle and chips$11.00
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Fried Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, and Red Sauce on an 8" fresh sub roll, served with a pickle and chips$11.00
- Turkey Sandwich
Hand Carved Turkey Breast, Pizza Cheese Blend, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, and Mayo, baked on an 8" fresh sub roll, served with pickles and chips$11.00
- Italian Sandwich
Italian Meats, Pizza Cheese Blend, Banana Pepper, Red Onion, Lettuce, and Mayo baked on an 8" fresh sub roll, served with pickles and chips$11.00
- Veggie Sandwich
Red Onion, Green Pepper, Musroom, Spinach, Pizza Cheese Blend, and Pizza sauce baked on an 8" fresh sub roll, served with pickles and chips$11.00
Wings
- Six Wings
Six bone in or boneless wings, one flavor only$8.00
- Twelve Wings
Twelve bone in or boneless wings, up to two flavors$15.00
- Small Wing Combo
Six bone in or boneless wings, one flavor, includes a side of fries and small dip$10.00
- Large Wing Combo
Twelve bone in or boneless wings, up to two flavors, includes a side of fries and small dip$18.00
- 50 Wings
50 bone in wings, up to two flavors$60.00
Calzones
- Build Your Own Calzone
Starts with a base of pizza cheese blend, ricotta, and garlic, served with side of pizza sauce$12.00
- Popeye Calzone
Spinach, garlic, pizza cheese, ricotta, served with side of pizza sauce$14.00
- Swanson Calzone
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, pizza cheese, ricotta, and garlic, served with side of pizza sauce$14.00
- Abe Froman Calzone
Italian sausage, sweet pepper, red onion, garlic, pizza cheese, and ricotta, served with side of pizza sauce$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Buffalo chicken, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, and cheddar jack cheese, served with side of ranch$14.00
- Chicken Parmesan Calzone
Fried chicken, red sauce, shaved parmesan, pizza cheese, ricotta, and garlic, topped with fresh basil, served with side pizza sauce$14.00
Detroits
- Build Your Own Detroit Pizza
Detroit-Style 8x10, four square pizza with sauce served on top$13.00
- Fully Loaded Detroit
Detroit-Style 8x10, four square pizza with sauce served on top. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion, green pepper, and mushroom. No substitutions.$15.00
- Notorious P.I.G. Detroit
Detroit-Style 8x10, four square pizza with sauce served on top. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and bacon. No substitutions$15.00
- The Nucky Detroit
Detroit-Style 8x10, four square pizza with sauce served on top. Italian sausage, red onion, cherry peppers, garlic. No substitutions$15.00
- House Special Detroit
Detroit-Style 8x10, four square pizza with sauce served on top. Pepperoni, bacon, red onion, sweet peppers, and blue cheese crumbles. No substitutions$15.00
- Capo Detroit
Detroit-Style 8x10, four square pizza with sauce served on top. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, ricotta, and garlic. No substitutions$15.00
- Margherita Detroit
Detroit-Style 8x10, four square pizza. Pizza sauce on pizza topped with fresh mozzarella, fresh basil. No substitutions$15.00
- The Betty White Detroit
Detroit-Style 8x10, four square pizza. Spinach, ricotta, garlic, olive oil (no red sauce). No substitutions$15.00
- Mother Teressa Detroit
Detroit-Style 8x10, four square pizza. Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, and ranch dressing. No substitutions$15.00
Taverns
- Build Your Own Tavern
Tavern-Style pizza, 16" thin crust, cut into 16 pieces.$18.00
- Fully Loaded Tavern
Tavern-Style pizza, 16" thin crust, cut into 16 pieces. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion, green pepper, mushroom. No substitutions$22.00
- Notorious P.I.G. Tavern
Tavern-Style pizza, 16" thin crust, cut into 16 pieces. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon. No substitutions$22.00
- The Nucky Tavern
Tavern-Style pizza, 16" thin crust, cut into 16 pieces. Italian sausage, red onion, cherry pepper, garlic. No substitutions$22.00
- House Special Tavern
Tavern-Style pizza, 16" thin crust, cut into 16 pieces. Pepperoni, bacon, red onion, sweet pepper, blue cheese crumbles. No substitutions$22.00
- Capo Tavern
Tavern-Style pizza, 16" thin crust, cut into 16 pieces. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, ricotta, and garlic. No substitutions$22.00
- Margherita Tavern
Tavern-Style pizza, 16" thin crust, cut into 16 pieces. Fresh mozzarella and basil. No substitutions$22.00
- The Betty White Tavern
Tavern-Style pizza, 16" thin crust, cut into 16 pieces. Spinach, ricotta, garlic, and olive oil (no pizza sauce). No substitutions$22.00
- Mother Teressa Tavern
Tavern-Style pizza, 16" thin crust, cut into 16 pieces. Fried chicken, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing. No substitutions$22.00