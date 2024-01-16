Legacy BBQ 2443 US Hwy 301 N Suite C
Burgers, Desserts & Kids
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Not-A-Basic Burger
1/4 pound In-House ground premium beef (Brisket, Ribeye, and Sirloin blend) char-grilled or on the flat-top. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, onions, pickles and one side.$13.99
- Grown-Up Grilled Cheese
Perfectly grilled Texas Toast Grilled Cheese with your choice of meat inside, served with 1 side.$13.49
- Captain Cory's Combo
A 1/2 pound Pulled Pork or Brisket sandwich with 2 sides.$18.29
Kids
Desserts
Chicken, Ribs & Pizza
Chicken & RIbs
Pizza
Jumbo Wings
For the Truly Hungry & Family Meals
For The Truly Hungry!
- Loaded Tots
A mountain of tots piled with your choice of a 1/2 pound of meat and toppings (lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, olives, sour cream)$21.99
- The Pit Pile
Pulled Pork, Brisket, a 1/4 chicken (White or Dark), a Sausage Link and 3 bones of St. Louis or Baby Back Ribs, served with 2 sides and a cornbread muffin.$29.99
- The Notorious P.I.G.
A Full Pound of your choice of Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Brisket on a bun, or Texas Toast, topped with our Brisket Baked Beans and Mac & Cheese. Served with 2 sides.$23.99
Family Meals
- Family Mac & Cheese
A whole 5 pound tray of our amazing smoked mac & cheese with your choice of 1 1/2 pounds of Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Brisket served on top of the mac.$45.79
- Dinner for 4
1.5 Lbs. of your choice of Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Brisket, Smoked Turkey or Smoked Sausage, served with 2 Family size sides and 4 cornbread muffins.$43.99
- There's Teenagers at Home!
We all know how teenagers eat! Fill them up with 3 Pounds of meat (Your choice of Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Brisket, Smoked Turkey or Smoked Sausage ) 4 Family size sides and 8 cornbread muffins.$81.65
A La Carte Sides
Ala Carte Sides
- Smoked Mac & Cheese
This is Ridiculous!$2.59
- Green Beans$2.29
- Brisket Baked Beans
Smoked with Brisket - Come-On Now!$2.49
- Vegetarian Baked Beans$2.29
- Corn$2.29
- Potato Salad
Original or Spicy$2.59
- Cole Slaw$1.99
- Macaroni Salad$2.29
- Tots$2.29
- Onion Rings *DF$2.99
- Fried Okra$2.99
- Baked Potato$3.99
- Baked Sweet Potato$3.99
- Cornbread Muffin *DF$0.99
By the Pound
- Pulled Pork LB
Smoked for 14-16 Hours$14.99
- Pulled Chicken LB
Lightly seasoned and smoked$13.99
- Brisket LB
Seasoned with our rub and smoked for 12-14 hours!$17.49
- Smoked Sausage LB
Smoked and grilled on the CharBroiler to order$12.29
- St. Louis Ribs - Whole Slab
Seasoned with our rub and smoked to perfection!$22.49
- Baby Back - Whole Slab
Seasoned with our rub and smoked to perfection!$24.99
- Smoked Salmon LB$26.49
- Smoked Turkey LB$15.99
- Burnt Ends LB
It's like Meat Candy!$32.99