Legacy's Bar and Grill 107 Main Street
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Bruschetta$11.00
Flat Bread Topped W/Diced Tomato, Basil, Red Onion, Mozzerella Topped with Balsamic Drizzle
- Bone-in Chicken Wings$8.00+
Bone-in Chicken Wings Tossed with Choice of Sauce
- Boneless Chicken Wings$8.00+
Pretzel Bites W/ Dipping Sauces
- Jalapeno Bacon Bombs$10.00
Jalapenos Stuffed with a Spiced Cream Cheese, Wrapped in Crispy Bacon
- Cheese Curds$9.00
Fried Cheese Curds With Ranch or Blue Cheese
- Margherita Flat Bread Pizza$9.50
Flat Bread Topped with Olive Oil, Tomatoes,Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, and Balsamic Drizzle
- Poutine$9.50
Crispy Fries Topped with Beef Gravy and Melted Mozzarella Cheese
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.00
- Bacon Cheese Bites$9.00
- Onion Rings$8.00
Salads
Sandwiches
- BLT$9.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Toasted Bread
- Club House$12.00
Triple Decker with Ham, Turkey, Bacon,Cheese, Lettuce,Mayo on Toasted Bread
- Grown Up Grilled Cheese$11.00
Grilled Parmesan Focaccia Bread with Tomato, Bacon,Cheddar, Swiss and Provolone Cheese
- Monte Cristo$12.00
French Toast Dipped Grilled Bread W/ Ham, Turkey, Swiss and Provolone Cheese With Strawberry Dipping Sauce
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Grilled Chicken Breast W/Baccon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
Burger
Dinner
- Pork Chop Dinner$16.00
CharBroiled 12oz Iowa Chop Includes Salad Bar and Choice of Potato
- Ribeye Steak$25.00
CharbBoiled 12oz Ribeye Includes Salad Bar and Choice of Potato
- Sirlion Steak$20.00
CharBroiled 10oz Sirloin Steak Includes Salad Bar and Choice of Potato
- Salmon Dinner$18.00
CharBroiled 8oz Salmon Glazed with a Bacon Habanero Jam. Includes Salad Bar and Choice of Potato
- Hamburger Steak$14.00
10oz Hamburger Steak Includes Salad Bar and Choice of Potato
- Ribeye Special$22.00
Pasta
Chicken
- 2 Piece Broasted Chicken$11.50
Broasted Chicken 2 Piece- Breast & Leg- Includes Salad Bar and Choice of Potato
- 3 Piece Broasted Chicken$12.50
Broasted Chicken 3 Piece- Breast, Leg, and Thigh Includes Salad Bar and Choice of Potato
- 4 Piece Broasted Chicken$14.50
Broasted Chicken 4 Piece Breast, Leg, Thigh, and Wing Includes Salad Bar and Choice of Potato
- Single Chicken Pieces$2.50+
Kids Menu
Chicken To Go
N/A Beverages
Soda
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Coke Zero$2.00
- Mellow Yellow$2.00
- Mr. Pibb$2.00
- Root Beer$2.00
- Ice Tea$2.00
- Lemonade$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
