Legends Pub & Grill
Appetizers
- Pub Fries$6.00
House garlic seasoned french fries served with ketchup
- Chili Cheese Fries$10.00
Basket of garlic seasoned french fries served with chili, nacho cheese and sour cream
- Loaded Fries$9.50
Basket of garlic seasoned french fries served with bacon crumbles, nacho cheese and sour cream
- Pepper Jack Cheese Bites$8.00
Spicy pepper jack fried cheese, served with housemade ranch, marinara or legends sauce
- Fried Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Five breaded mozzarella cheese sticks served with a side of housemade ranch, marinara or legends sauce
- Fried Shrimp Basket$11.00
Fried shrimp served with flour tortilla chips and salsa on a bed of lettuce with cocktail sauce
- Beer-Battered Onion Rings$8.00
Onion fresh housemade Yuengling beer-battered onion rings served with legends sauce, housemade ranch, or ketchup
- Quesadilla$9.00
Warm flour tortilla with mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend mixed with bell peppers and onions with a side of sour cream and salsa
- Nacho Plate$11.00
Tortilla chips topped with taco beef, nacho cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, lettuce blend, black olives, onions and jalapeños with a side of salsa or sour cream
- Breadsticks$6.00
Three garlic butter brushed breadsticks topped with a housemade Italian and grated parmesan seasoning, served with nacho cheese or marinara sauce
- Pretzel Breadsticks$8.00
Three delicious pretzel breadsticks with salt served with your choice of new beer cheese or marinara
- Chicken Tenders$9.00
Basket of crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of housemade ranch, BBQ, spicy mango habanero, mild buffalo, hot buffalo, insane sauce, teriyaki, legends, spicy garlic, garlic parmesan or spicy BBQ
- Fried Pickles$8.00
Basket of beer-battered pickles served with your choice of housemade ranch, BBQ, spicy mango habanero, mild buffalo, hot buffalo, insane sauce, teriyaki, legends, spicy garlic, garlic parmesan or spicy BBQ
- Potato Chips$4.50
Basket of chips served with a side of housemade ranch or legends sauce
Salads, Chili & More
- Cup Bowl of Homemade Chili$5.50
Housemade legends chili topped with shredded cheddar cheese and onions with a side of sour cream
- Bowl Bowl of Homemade Chili$7.00
Housemade legends chili topped with shredded cheddar cheese and onions with a side of sour cream
- Supreme Tacos$10.00
Three warm flour tortillas filled with seasoned beef, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce blend, tomatoes and onions with sour cream and salsa on the side, served with tortilla chips
- Chicken Salad$13.00
Fried or grilled chicken breast, lettuce blend, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, onions, bacon crumbles and croutons
- Taco Salad$11.00
Fresh fried flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce blend, seasoned beef, shredded cheddar cheese, black olives, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and a side of sour cream and salsa
- Pub Starter Salad$7.00
Lettuce blend, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes and croutons
- Veggie Salad$7.00
Lettuce blend, tomatoes, bell peppers, banana peppers, onions, jalapeños, mushrooms, black olives and croutons
Entrées
- Legend's Burger$15.00
Burger bun, seasoned burger patty, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, crispy beer-battered onion ring, legend sauce and housemade ranch drizzle
- Tenderloin$11.00
Burger bun, fried or grilled tenderloin topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
- BLT Grilled Cheese$10.00
Grilled Texas toast, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Burger bun, fried or grilled chicken breast, lettuce, bacon, BBQ drizzle and crispy beer-battered onion ring
- Fish Sandwich$13.00
Burger bun, fried cod fish with lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce with slaw
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Burger bun, fried or grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, bacon, tomato, pickles and housemade ranch drizzle
- Hot Dogs$6.00
Two hot dogs served on a toasted bun with shredded cheddar cheese, relish and onions
- Build Your Own Burger$11.00
Seasoned burger patty, or chicken (fried or grilled)
- Build Your Own Sandwich$11.00
Seasoned burger patty, or chicken (fried or grilled)
Wings
- 6 Pieces Wings$8.50
Tossed in choice of naked, mild buffalo, hot buffalo, BBQ, spicy mango habanero, teriyaki, spicy garlic, or insane sauce
- 8 Pieces Wings$11.00
Tossed in choice of naked, mild buffalo, hot buffalo, BBQ, spicy mango habanero, teriyaki, spicy garlic, or insane sauce
- 10 Pieces Wings$12.50
Tossed in choice of naked, mild buffalo, hot buffalo, BBQ, spicy mango habanero, teriyaki, spicy garlic, or insane sauce
Sides
Pizza
- 10" Legend's Pizza$15.00
Pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon crumbles and black olives with legends sauce drizzle
- 16" Legend's Pizza$23.00
Pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon crumbles and black olives with legends sauce drizzle
- 10" Supreme$18.00
Pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon crumbles, ham, bell peppers, black olives, onions and mushrooms
- 16" Supreme$26.00
Pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon crumbles, ham, bell peppers, black olives, onions and mushrooms
- 10" Veggie$14.00
Pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, onions, black olives, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, banana peppers and jalapeños
- 16" Veggie$19.00
Pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, onions, black olives, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, banana peppers and jalapeños