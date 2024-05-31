Legends American Grill - Newton 1425 W 19th St S
Appetizers
- Breaded Mushroom
Hand breaded mushrooms fried crispy and golden brown. Served with house made ranch dressing.$8.99
- Cheeseballs
Lightly breaded Wisconsin cheese fried golden brown and served with house-made ranch dressing.$10.99
- Chili Cheese Fries
Legends famous seasoned waffle fries smothered with our spicy homemade chili and melted queso cheese. Then topped with sliced jalapenos and diced onion. Served with ranch dressing.$8.99
- Chips
House made salted tortilla chips.$4.99
- Fajita Quesadilla$13.99
- Fried Pickles
A generous portion of sliced pickles, hand breaded in our special blend of flour and spices, then fried golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.$8.99
- Onion Rings
Sliced sweet onions sipped in buttermilk then lightly breaded and fried golden brown. Served with chipotle ranch dressing$9.99
- Potato Wedges
Golden fried potatoes topped with warm crumbled bacon, creamy house made queso and diced green onions. Served with a side of sour cream.$8.99
- Pretzels w/ Queso
Soft, fried Bavarian pretzel bites tossed in salt and served with our house made ranch dressing.$9.99
- Sampler
Sampling sizes of onion rings, chicken tenders, tortilla chips, and pretzels with queso.$16.99
- Spicy Spinach Dip
House made$10.99
Wings
- 6 Wings
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of rub or sauce.$10.99
- 12 Wings
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of up to 2 rubs and/or sauces.$18.99
- 18 Wings
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of up to 3 rubs and/or sauces$25.99
- Breaded Wings 6
Our traditional bone-in wings hand breaded and fried. Served with your choice of rub or sauce.$12.99
- Breaded Wings 12
Our traditional bone-in wings hand breaded and fried. Served with your choice of up to 2 rubs and or sauces.$20.99
- Breaded Wings 18
Our traditional bone-in wings hand breaded and fried. Served with your choice of up to 3 rubs and/or sauces.$27.99
- Half Pound Boneless
Tender chunks of breaded chicken fried golden brown. Tossed in your choice of rub or sauce.$10.99
- Full Pound Boneless
Tender chunks of breaded chicken fried golden brown. Tossed in your choice of up to 2 rubs and/or sauces.$19.99
Burgers
- Build - A - Burger
Build it your way. Served with Legends waffle fries.$9.99
- Legends Burger
Crisp bacon strips, sliced pepperoni, and shaved ham all smothered with melted jack cheese.$13.99
- Mac & Cheese Burger
Topped with crisp bacon strips, melted cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, and house made mac & cheese. Then drizzled with creamy chipotle ranch dressing. Served on a toasted pretzel bun.$16.99
- Sweet Heat Habanero Burger
Grilled sesaoned pineapple, and sweet heat onions, all covered with melted ghost pepper cheese on a toasted bun. Served with a side of house made mango habanero sauce.$14.99
- Ult. Swiss & Mush. Burger$14.99
- Western Burger$15.99
Chicken Sandwiches
- Bourbon Chicken Melt
Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, and cheddar cheese. Served with bbq sauce on toasted sourdough bread.$14.99
- Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sand
Breaded chicken breast fried golden brown with buffalo sauce topped with melted swiss cheese. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun,$13.99
- Cheesy Chicken Bacon Ham
Juicy breaded chicken breast with creamy peanut butter and sweet mixed berry sauce topped with pepper jack cheese, crisp bacon strips, and hand-breaded onion rings. Served on toasted marble rye bread.$15.99
- Cuban Chicken
Seasoned grilled chicken breast smothered with shaved ham, melted swiss cheese, and fried pickles. Served with honey mustard on a toasted ciabatta bun.$14.99
- Honey Pineapple Chicken
Flame grilled seasoned chicken breast topped with seasoned grilled pineapple, crisp bacon strips and melted jack cheese. Served on a toasted pretzel bun with a side of honey.$15.99
- Kickin Rasp. Chicken
Juicy chicken breast grilled with jamaican jerk seasonings then topped with seasoned grilled pineapple, melted ghost-pepper cheese. Served with raspberry sauce on a toasted ciabatta bun.$13.99
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Adult Grilled Cheese$8.99
- Big BLT
Grilled sourdough bread piled high with crisp bacon, sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and creamy mayonnaise.$12.99
- Breaded Tenderloin
BIG hand-breaded tenderloin fried golden brown. Served on a toasted bun.$13.99
- Grilled Tenderloin
Juicy seasoned grilled tenderloin. Served on a toasted bun.$12.99
- Patty Melt
A classic, smothered with onions, american and swiss cheeses and served on toasted marble rye.$13.99
- Prime Philly ChzSteak
Succulent prime rib sliced thin and sauteed with onions and green & red peppers. Nestled in a toasted hoagie and smothered with melted provolone cheese. Served with a side of au jus.$18.99
- Reuben
Tender thinly sliced corned beef smothered with grilled sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and melted Swiss cheese on toasted marble rye bread.$14.99
- Sweet Heat Habanero Wrap
Sweet and spicy sweet heat onions with chicken, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce and shredded jack & cheddar cheeses rolled in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of mango habanero sauce.$13.99
- Crunchy Pecan Chicken Wrap$13.99
- Build-A-Wrap$9.99
Entrees
- Tender Dinner
Tender, golden brown classic chicken tenders. Served with creamy coleslaw and Legends fries.$13.99
- Bufflo Tender Dinner
Juicy fried chicken tenders smothered in spicy buffalo sauce. Served with creamy coleslaw and Legends fries.$15.48
- Hot Tenderloin$13.99
- Smothered Chicken
Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with bacon strips and sauteed mushrooms and onions all smothered with melted jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with rice pilaf, steamed broccoli and a roll with honey buttter.$15.99
- Riblet Dinner
Slow cooked with our special blend of marinade and spices then generously basted with your choice of sauce. Served with Legends waffle fries and coleslaw.$13.99
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$17.99
- Mac & Cheese
A generous portion of creamy house made Mac & Cheese topped with bacon crumbles and shredded jack & cheddar cheeses.$12.99
- Blackened Honey Salmon$20.99
- Breaded Shrimp Dinner$15.99
Steaks
Salad / Soup
- Cobb Salad
Your choice of grilled steak or chicken breast with crumbled bacon, diced tomatoes, boiled egg, and shredded jack & cheddar cheeses all on a bed of fresh greens. Served with your choice of dressing.
- House Salad
- Legends Chop Salad
- S.H. Habanero Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, diced grilled pineapple, Sweet Heat Onions and shredded jack & cheddar cheeses. Served with a side of mango habanero sauce and dressing of your choice.
- Taco Salad
A crispy fried taco shell stuffed with fresh greens, diced tomatoes, sliced jalapenos, shredded jack & cheddar cheeses, and your choice of seasoned taco beef or shredded tequila chicken. Served with salsa, sour cream and your choice of dressing.
- Cup Soup$2.99
- Large Soup$4.99
Kid's Meals
Sides
- Add
- Applesauce$2.99
- Baked Potato (after 4)$2.99
- OUT OF STOCKBat Wings OnlyOUT OF STOCK$1.49
- Broccoli$2.99
- Cheese Sauce Large$4.99
- Cheese Sauce Small$2.99
- Coleslaw$2.99
- Cottage Cheese$2.99
- Crinkle Fries$2.99
- Cup of Soup$2.99
- Extra Chips$1.99
- Garlic Toast$1.49
- Legends Fries$2.99
- Loaded Baked Potato$3.99
- Loaded Mashed Potato$3.99
- Mashed Potato$2.99
- Mixed Fruit$3.99
- Queso Bacon Broccoli$3.99
- Queso Large$4.99
- Queso Small$2.99
- Rice Pilaf$2.99
- Salsa Large$2.99
- Side Br. Mushroom$4.49
- Side Chili Cheese fries$3.99
- Side Fr. Pickles$4.49
- (Adult) Side Mac & Cheese$3.99
- Side Merlot Button Mushroom$2.99
- Side Onion Rings$4.49
- Side Salad$3.99
- OUT OF STOCKStar Potato (20 pcs)OUT OF STOCK$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.99