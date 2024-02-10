Order here for takeout!
Legends of Aurora Sports Grill
FOOD MENU
Appetizers
- Carne Asada Fries$10.99
Fries topped with steak, cheese sauce & sour cream. Garnished with fried jalepenos.
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts$9.99
Tossed in a sweet onion sauce, topped with bacon bits, balsmic glaze & Parmesan.
- Crispy Egg Rolls$9.99
With Korean Pepper Sauce
- Fried Cheese Curds$10.99
- Garlic Cheese Bread$7.00
- Onion Rings Small Side$3.79
- Onion Ring Basket$6.50
- Pizza Rolls$11.99
Homemade dough, pepperoni, green onions, Ranch, Mozzarella, a pinch of garlic. With Marinara.
- Popcorn Chicken$9.99
Dip in Honey Mustard Ranch or BBQ
- Popcorn Chicken w/Fries$10.99
- Potato Skins$9.99
Topped with bacon, cheddar & chives. With sour cream.
- Prairie Nachos$9.00
- Roasted Jalepeno & Chicken Quesadilla$10.79
Served with Sour Cream & Salsa
- Snake Bites$11.99
Jalepenos, cream cheese, bacon wrapped, grilled
- Trio$16.99
Potato Skins, pepcorn chicken, egg rolls (2)
- Wings - 10$16.50
- Wings - 6$9.95
Salads
- Avocado Mandarin Salad$13.59
Grilled chicken breast, mandarin oranges, red onion, toasted almond slices, avocado
- Ceasar Salad$10.00
- Ceasar Salad w/Chicken$13.00
- Cobb Salad$13.75
Grilled chicken, marinated tomatoes, sliced egg, bleu cheese crumbles, mushrooms, olives
- Dinner Salad$5.50
- Side Ceasar Salad$5.50
- Side Dinner Salad$5.50
- Spinach & Quinoa Salad$14.59
Fresh spinach, quinoa, tomato, Marcona almonds, red onion, feta, cucumber, olive oil & balsamic reduction drizzle
- Spinach & Quinoa Salad with Chicken$17.59
Fresh spinach, quinoa, tomato, Marcona almonds, red onion, feta, cucumber, olive oil & balsamic reduction drizzle
Soup & Green Chili
Gluten Conscious
Sandwiches
- Legends Burger$13.59
Lerttuce, tomato and onion
- Philly Cheese Steak$15.99
Ribeye, green peppers, onions & white american cheese on a baguette
- Grilled Chicken Club$13.99
Chicken breast, swiss, bacon, avocado, tomatoes & a tangy Aioli mayo on a toasted baguette
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$10.79
Spicy breaded fried chicken breast with sliced pickles & cajun aioli sauce on a bun
- French Dip$13.99
- Reuben$15.79
Corned beef, kraut, swiss & 1000 on rye
- Chicken BLAT Wrap$13.59
Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, avocado, diced tomatoes, provolone & cajun aioli
Small Pizzas
- New York Style Pizza - Small$16.00
12" hand tossed
- Supreme Pizza - Small$19.00
12" pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and black olives
- White Pizza - Small$18.00
12" Mozzarella with tomatoes marinated in olive oil, garlic, basil, oregano, salt and pepper
- Southwestern White Pizza - Small$19.00
12" Zesty olive oil sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, tomatoes, jalapenos and fresh cilantro
- Snake Bite Pizza - Small$18.00
12" Bacon bits, cream cheese, roasted jalapeno, cheese blend and ranch
- Spinach Pie - Small$22.00
12" sauteed spinach, fresh garlic & black olives, mozzarella cheese in a double crust pie with marinara on the side
- BBQ Chicken Pizza - Small$19.00
12" whiskey bbq, chicken, bacon, red onion, cheese blend & roasted corn
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Small$19.00
12" buffalo wing sauce, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles, chicken, tomatoes and ranch
- Philly Cheese Staek Pizza - Small$21.00
12" tender ribeye steak, grilled onions, green peppers, mozzarella and ranch
Large Pizzas
- New York Style Pizza - Large$18.00
16" hand tossed
- Supreme Pizza - Large$26.00
16" pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper and black olives
- White Pizza - Large$22.00
16" Mozzarella with tomatoes marinated in olive oil, garlic, basil, oregano, salt and pepper
- Southwestern White Pizza - Large$26.00
16" Zesty olive oil sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, tomatoes, jalapenos and fresh cilantro
- Snake Bite Pizza - Large$24.00
16" Bacon bits, cream cheese, roasted jalapeno, cheese blend and ranch
- Spinach Pie - Large$29.00
16" sauteed spinach, fresh garlic & black olives, mozzarella cheese in a double crust pie with marinara on the side
- BBQ Chicken Pizza - Large$26.00
16" whiskey bbq, chicken, bacon, red onion, cheese blend & roasted corn
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Large$26.00
16" buffalo wing sauce, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles, chicken, tomatoes and ranch
- Philly Cheese Steak Pizza - Large$29.00
16" tender ribeye steak, grilled onions, green peppers, mozzarella and ranch
Calzones
- BYO Calzone - Up to 4 toppings$13.95
- Meat Lover Calzone$13.95
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, meatball, Ricotta cheese & Mozzarella
- Philly Cheese Steak Calzone$14.59
Ribeye steak, two cheeses, green peppers, onion, mushrooms and ranch for dipping
- Supreme Calzone$13.95
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives
Pizza Slices
Entrees
- Ribeye Steak$29.99
Ribeye Steak with fries or baked potato
- St Louis BBQ Ribs - Full rack$30.00
with coleslaw and fries
- St Louis BBQ Ribs - Half Rack$22.00
with coleslaw and fries
- Chicken Strips$12.99
with coleslaw and fries
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.99
with garlic bread
- Southwest Power Bowl$13.00
quinoa, rice, avocado, roasted corn, black beans, pickled red onion & toasted sliced almonds. Cilantro crema dressing
- Fish & Chips$14.99
Tavern battered cod with coleslaw, fries & tarter sauce
- Chimichanga$14.95
Beef or chicken with sour cream, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Deep fried.Smothered in green chili, cheese, lettuce and tomato
- Burrito$14.95
Beef or chicken., beans. Smothered in green chili. Topped with cheese lettuce and tomato
Desserts
Kids Menu
Side of...
- 4" Garlic Bread$1.99
- 8" Garlic Bread$3.69
- Au Jus$0.99
- Avo 1/2$2.79
- Bacon 2pc$2.99
- Bacon 4pc$3.75
- Baked Potato$2.59
- Baked Potato Loaded$4.99
- Banquette 4in$1.99
- Beans$2.59
- Broccoli$2.59
- Burger Patty$5.99
- Carrots$1.79
- Carrots & Celery$2.59
- Cheddar$1.99
- Cheese$1.99
- Chipotle Mayo$1.29
- Chips$1.99
- Chx Breast$3.99
- COD 1pc$2.99
- Coleslaw$1.79
- Cream Cheese$1.25
- Cucumber$1.50
- Dressing 12oz$4.50
- Dressing 28oz$6.99
- Dressing 2oz$0.59
- Dressing 3oz$0.65
- Dressing 4oz$0.99
- Egg$1.89
- Egg (2)$3.49
- French Toast$7.49
- Fries (LG)$5.99
- Fries (SM)$3.99
- Green Chili 3.25oz$2.29
- Green Chili 6oz$4.29
- Ham$4.99
- Hot Honey 2oz$0.89
- Italian Sausage 3oz$3.49
- Jalapenos$1.29
- Jalapenos (Fresh)$0.99
- Mandarin Orange$1.59
- Marinara$0.89
- Mayo
- Meatballs (3)$4.75
- Mozzarella$1.00
- Onion Rings (lg)$6.50
- Onion Rings (sm)$4.25
- Onions (Grilled)$0.99
- Philly Meat 4oz$3.99
- Pickles$0.99
- Pico 6oz$3.49
- Potato Chips Basket (SM)$3.59
- Provolone$1.00
- Queso Dip Cheese 3.25oz$1.99
- Queso Dip Cheese 6oz$4.59
- Rasp/Hab Jam 20z$0.99
- Rice$1.79
- Rice & Beans$1.79
- Sauce$1.29
- Sauerkraut$1.29
- Sausage - Ground$2.79
- Sausage Link$4.99
- Sour Cream$0.99
- Spaghetti (SM)$8.99
- Spinich$2.99
- Swiss$0.99
- Tater Tot Side$3.50
- Tomato Juice Side$1.49
- Tortillas (2)$1.25
- Veggies$2.45
- White American$1.29
- Wing Sauce$1.29
- Yellow American$1.29
NA BEVERAGES
Reg/Large Drinks
- Coffee$3.50
- Decaf Coffee$3.50
- Hot Tea$3.25
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Dr Pepper$3.50
- Gingerale$3.50
- Root Beer$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Soda$2.50
- Roy Rogers$3.50
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Ginger Beer$4.95
- Red Bull$4.25
- Lemonade$3.50
- Orange Juice$5.75
- Cranberry Juice$5.75
- Grapefruit Juice$5.75
- Pineapple Juice$5.75
- Tomato Juice$5.75
- Tomato Juice-Can$2.00
- V-8 Juice$5.75
- Milk$3.50
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
Small/Kids Drinks
- Kids Coke$1.25
- Kids Diet Coke$1.25
- Kids Dr Pepper$1.25
- Kids Gingerale$1.25
- Kids Root Beer$1.25
- Kids Sprite$1.25
- Kids Soda$1.00
- Kids Roy Rogers$1.25
- Kids Shirley Temple$1.25
- Kids Lemonade$1.25
- Kids Orange Juice$4.25
- Kids Cranberry Juice$4.25
- Kids Grapefruit Juice$4.25
- Kids Pineapple Juice$4.25
- Kids Tomato Juice$4.25
- Kids V-8 Juice$4.25
- Kids Milk$2.25
- Kids Chocolate Milk$2.25