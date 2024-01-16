Leggo my eggroll
Egg Rolls
- Pork eggrolls$1.75
Grounded pork, onions, carrots, cabbage, sliced potatoes, vermicelli noodles, wood ear mushrooms.
- Chicken eggrolls$1.75
Grounded chicken, onions, carrots, cabbage, sliced potatoes, vermicelli noodles, wood ear mushrooms.
- Veggie eggrolls$1.75
onions, carrots, cabbage, sliced potatoes, vermicelli noodles, wood ear mushrooms.
- Leggo my eggroll by the dozen$15.00
Veggie, Chicken or pork eggrolls
- Leggo my eggroll half dozen (6)$9.00
Veggie, chicken or pork.
Hibachi
- NewYork strip steak hibachi$15.00
Steak sautéed in leggo hibachi sauce, served with egg fried rice, carrots, broccoli, onion and zucchini.
- Shrimp hibachi$15.00
Shrimp sautéed in leggo hibachi sauce, served with egg fried rice, carrots, broccoli, onion and zucchini.
- Sea scallops hibachi$17.00
Sea scallops sautéed in leggo hibachi sauce, served with egg fried rice, carrots, broccoli, onion and zucchini.
- Lobster hibachi$20.00
Lobster sautéed in leggo hibachi sauce, served with egg fried rice, carrots, broccoli, onion and zucchini.
- Leggo trio hibachi$22.00
Chicken, steak and shrimp sautéed in leggo hibachi sauce, served with egg fried rice, carrots, broccoli, onion and zucchini.
- Leggo surf and turf hibachi$28.00
Steak, shrimp and lobster sautéed in leggo hibachi sauce, served with egg fried rice, carrots, broccoli, onion and zucchini.
- Leggo seafood hibachi$28.00
Shrimp, scallops and lobster sautéed in leggo hibachi sauce, served with egg fried rice, carrots, broccoli, onion and zucchini.
- Chicken hibachi$13.00
Chicken sautéed in leggo hibachi sauce, served with egg fried rice, carrots, broccoli, onion and zucchini.
Side orders
- Veggie fried rice$9.00
Garlic, Carrots, peas, onions, broccoli and zucchini
- Chicken fried rice$10.00
Chicken, garlic, peas, carrots and onion
- Beef fried rice$11.00
Beef, garlic, peas, carrots and onion
- Shrimp fried rice$12.00
Shrimp, garlic, peas, carrots and onion
- Laotian sausage (2)$6.00
2 Minced pork sausages with lemon grass, garlic, kaffir lime leaves, shallots, dill and Thai chili peppers.
- Leggo fire cracker jumbo shrimp (6)$10.00
Lightly seasoned wrap in spring roll wrap and fried.
- Leggo goonies (6)$6.00
Deep fried crab Rangoon