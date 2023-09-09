LemonTree Cafe 6318 E Dublin Granville Rd
Popular Items
Antioxidant
Almond milk*, strawberry,* blueberry*, spinach*, avocado*, almond butter*, chia seed*,vanilla*, date paste* *Certified Organic
Breakfast
Hard boiled eggs*, tomato*, spinach*, provolone*, avocado*, sea salt, black pepper* *Certified Organic Pairs best with a wrap!
Buckeye
Almond milk*, banana*, peanut butter*, cacao*, pure maple syrup, vanilla*, vegan dark chocolate chips* *Certified Organic
Frozen Lemonades
Blueberry Lemonade
Coconut water*, apple juice*, lemon juice*, blueberries*, honey* *Certified Organic
Cherry Lemonade
Coconut water*, cherries*, strawberries*, lemon juice*, lemon zest, honey*, vanilla* *Certified Organic
Dragonfruit Lemonade
Coconut water*, pineapple*, strawberries*, lemon juice*, dragonfruit powder* *Certified Organic
Lemonade
Coconut water*, apple juice*, lemon juice*, lemon zest *Certified Organic
Strawberry Lemonade
Coconut water*, strawberries*, apple*, organic mango*, lemon juice*, honey* *Certified Organic
Fresh Juices
Anti-Inflammatory
Fresh Pressed Juice served over ice. Ginger*, lemon*, celery*, cucumber*, spinach*, green apple*, pineapple* *Certified Organic
Big Red
Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Ginger*, lemon*, beet*, carrot*, apple*, orange* *Certified Organic
Cure
Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Ginger*, lemon*, kale*, spinach*, celery*, cucumber* *Certified Organic
Defender
Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Ginger*, lemon*, carrot*, apple*, orange*, turmeric* *Certified Organic
Detox
Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Ginger*, lemon*, carrot*, celery*, cucumber*, beet* *Certified Organic
Popeye Punch
Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Ginger*, lemon*, spinach*, apple*, cucumber* *Certified Organic
Rise N Shine
Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Ginger*, lemon*, orange* *Certified Organic
Create Your Own Juice
Pick 3 different organic fruits or vegetables to create your own juice
Cold Press
Cold Press Juice
ABC Apple Beet Carrot
Cold Pressed in House! Carrot*, apple*, beet*, lemon* *Certified Organic
Apple Lemonade
Cold Pressed fresh in house! Apple*, lemon*, ginger* *Certified Organic
Aloe Vera Juice
Butterfly Lemonade
Cold Pressed fresh in house! Lemon*, pure maple syrup, blue matcha* *Certified Organic
Charcoal Lemonade
Cold Pressed fresh in house! Apple*, lemon*, ginger*, activated charcoal* *Certified Organic
PIne-Apple Meadow
Cold Pressed in House!! Apple*, celery*, kale*, pineapple*, lemon*, ginger* *Certified Organic
Immune Elixir
Cold Pressed in House!! Pineapple*, carrot*, orange*, lime*, ginger* *Certified Organic
Cashew Mylk
Flutter Blue Haven
Cold Pressed in House!! Cashew milk*, pure maple syrup, vanilla*, sea salt*, cinnamon*, butterfly pea protein* *Certified Organic
Coco Bliss
Cold Pressed in House!! Cashew milk*, pure maple syrup, vanilla*, cacao*, sea salt*, cinnamon* *Certified Organic
Golden Gate
Cold Pressed in House!! Cashew milk*, pure maple syrup, vanilla*, turmeric*, sea salt*, black pepper* *Certified Organic
Cashew Latte
Cold Pressed in House!! Cashew milk*, cold brew*, pure maple syrup, vanilla*, cacao*, sea salt*, cinnamon* *Certified Organic
Shots
Berry Bomber
Cold Pressed in House!! Apple*, ginger*, lemon*, elderberry* *Certified Organic
Green Bomber
Alfalfa Grass Powder*, Wheatgrass Powder*, Barley Grass Powder*, Lemon Juice Powder*, Kale Powder*, Astragalus*, Spirulina Powder*, Oat Grass Powder*, Chlorella Powder* *Certified Organic
Immune Bomber
Cold Pressed in House!! Carrot*, lemon*, ginger* *Certified Organic
Coffees
Cognitive Coffee
MCT Oil powder*, freeze dried arabica coffee*, coconut milk powder*, lions mane mushroom extract*, reishi mushroom extract*, chaga mushroom extract* *Certified Organic
Golden Latte
Coconut Milk Powder,* Coconut Sugar*, MCT Oil Powder*, Freeze-Dried Coconut Water*, Freeze-Dried Turmeric Juice*, Ceylon Cinnamon*, Ginger*, Turmeric Extract*, Cardamom*, Himalayan Salt, Vanilla*, Black Pepper Extract* *Certified Organic
Mocha Frappe
Almond milk*, cold brew*, frozen avocado*, pure maple syrup, almond butter* *Certified Organic
Mocha Iced Cold brew
Cold Brew*, almond milk*, date paste*, pure maple syrup, vanilla powder*, cacao powder* *Certified Organic
Spiced Iced Cold brew
Cold Brew*, almond milk*, pure maple syrup, cinnamon*, turmeric*, black pepper* *Certified Organic
Vanilla Iced Cold brew
Cold Brew*, almond milk*, pure maple syrup, vanilla powder*, camu camu powder* *Certified Organic
Toasts
Almond Butter
Almond butter*, banana*, hemp seeds*, honey* *Certified Organic
Apple Crisp
Almond butter*, apples*, honey*, cinnamon*, gluten free granola* *Certified Organic
Avocado
Avocado*, lemon juice*, olive oil*, red pepper flakes*, sea salt*, microgreens *Certified Organic
Berry Nutty
Almond butter*, strawberries*, goji berries*, coconut chips*, walnuts*, honey* *Certified Organic
Hummus
Hummus*, cucumber*, feta*, red pepper flakes*, lemon juice* *Certified Organic
PB&G
Peanut Butter*, banana*, honey*, gluten free granola* *Certified Organic
Smoothies
Antioxidant
Almond milk*, strawberry,* blueberry*, spinach*, avocado*, almond butter*, chia seed*,vanilla*, date paste* *Certified Organic
Endurance
Coconut water*, pineapple*, apple juice*, spinach*, ginger* *Certified Organic
Buckeye
Almond milk*, banana*, peanut butter*, cacao*, pure maple syrup, vanilla*, vegan dark chocolate chips* *Certified Organic
Butterfly Blue
Coconut water*, banana*, pineapple*, blue matcha*, honey* *Certified Organic
Cocoa Spin
Almond milk*, banana*, almond butter*, cacao*, pure maple syrup, vegan dark chocolate chips* *Certified Organic
Cold Buster
Orange juice*, carrot juice*, pineapple*, lemon juice*, camu camu*, turmeric* *Certified Organic
Cool Cuke
Coconut water*, pineapple*, cucumber juice*, honey* *Certified Organic
Forever Young
Almond milk*, banana*, blueberry*, lemon juice*, date paste*, coconut oil*, vanilla* *Certified Organic
Frozen Mocha
Almond milk*, cold brew*, banana*, date paste*, cacao*, cinnamon*, vanilla* *Certified Organic
Hawaiian
Coconut water*, pineapple*, mango*, spinach*, coconut oil*, honey* *Certified Organic
Immune Kicker
Orange juice*, almond milk*, banana*, honey*, camu camu*, elderberry*, vanilla* *Certified Organic
Lemon Frost
Coconut water*, almond milk*, lemon juice*, pineapple*, banana*, lemon zest, vanilla* *Certified Organic
Mango Dream
Almond milk*, orange juice*, banana*, mango*, honey*, turmeric*, cinnamon* *Certified Organic
Morning Sunshine
Carrot juice*, orange juice*, pineapple*, mango*, strawberry*, lemon juice*, ginger* *Certified Organic
PB&J
Almond milk*, banana*, strawberry*, peanut butter*, honey* *Certified Organic
Pink Power
Almond milk*, banana*, strawberry*, almond butter*, honey* *Certified Organic
Power Greens
Coconut water*, pineapple*, lemon juice*, apple juice*, ginger*, spinach*, avocado*, super greens powder* *Certified Organic
Snickerdoodle
Almond milk*, banana*, almond butter*, cinnamon*, pure maple syrup *Certified Organic
Superfruit
Coconut water*, apple juice*, banana*, strawberry*, blueberry*, acaí*, honey* *Certified Organic
Create Your Own
Create Your Own
Kids Smoothies
Blueberry Banana
Almond milk*, blueberry, banana*, vanilla powder*, chia seeds* *Certified Organic
Mango Strawberry
Coconut water*, mango*, strawberry*, vanilla powder* *Certified Organic
Orange Pineapple
Orange juice*, almond milk*, banana*, pineapple*, vanilla powder* *Certified Organic
Purple Passion
Coconut water*, strawberry*, blueberry*, honey* *Certified Organic
Strawberry Banana
Almond milk*, strawberry, banana*, honey* *Certified Organic
Bowls
Acai
Almond milk*, banana*, blueberry*, strawberry*, açaí*, honey* Topped with gluten free granola*, banana*, strawberry*, hemp seeds*, goji berries*, and drizzle *Certified Organic
Blue Magic
Almond milk*, banana*, pineapple*, blue matcha*, honey*, coconut shreds* Topped with gluten free granola*, banana*, hemp seeds*, drizzle *Certified Organic
Caribbean
Chia pudding*, Coconut water*, pineapple*, mango*, honey*, turmeric* Topped with gluten free granola*, banana*, coconut shreds*, goji berries*, drizzle* *Certified Organic
Cocoa Bowl
Almond milk*, banana*, strawberries*, cacao*, almond butter*, pure maple syrup Topped with gluten free granola*, banana*, strawberries*, vegan dark chocolate chips*, drizzle* *Certified Organic
Hawaiian
Almond milk*, banana*, pineapple*, coconut oil*, vanilla powder*, açaí* Topped with gluten free granola*, pineapple*, coconut shreds*, drizzle* *Certified Organic
Lemon
Coconut Water*, almond milk*, banana*, pineapple*, lemon juice*, pure maple syrup, vanilla powder*, turmeric* Topped with gluten free granola*, pineapple*, goji berries*, drizzle* *Certified Organic
Peanut Butter
Almond milk*, banana*, peanut butter*, maca*, honey* Topped with gluten free granola*, banana*, vegan dark chocolate chips*, drizzle* *Certified Organic
Pink Dragon
Coconut water*, banana*, strawberries*, dragonfruit powder*, honey* Topped with gluten free granola*, banana*, strawberries*, chia seeds*, coconut shreds*, drizzle* *Certified Organic
PB&J
Almond milk*, banana*, strawberries*, peanut butter*, pure maple syrup, chia seeds* Topped with gluten free granola*, strawberries*, goji berries*, peanut butter drizzle* *Certified Organic
PHI Strength
The PHI Wellness Juice
Apple*, carrot*, celery*, lemon*, ginger*, turmeric*, black pepper* *Certified Organic
PHI Tango Smoothie
Coconut milk*, mango*, strawberry*, date paste*, ashwaganda*, l-arginine *Certified Organic
The PHI Power Smoothie
Almond milk*, banana*, blueberries*, strawberries*, acai*, cinnamon*, avocado*, date paste*, oats* *Certified Organic
The Hi-PHI Smoothie
Almond Milk*, dragon fruit*, coconut puree*, date paste*, green tea*, cordyceps mushrooms* *Certified organic
PHI Greens
Salad mix*, natural antibiotic free chicken breast, avocado*, nitrite free bacon*, macadamia nuts*, apple* *Certified Organic Dressing- EVOO*, mustard*, honey*, garlic, salt & pepper*
Seasonal Menu
Pumpkin Smoothie
Pumpkin Bowl
Salads
Classic Cobb Salad
Spring Mix*, hardboiled egg*, nitrite free bacon*, grape tomatoes*, avocado*, shallots*, choice of dressing *Certified Organic
Farmers Market Salad
Spinach*, apple slices*, walnuts*, shallots*, feta*, dates*, hemp seeds*, choice of dressing *Certified Organic
Let's Veg Salad
Spring mix*, cucumber*, carrots*, grape tomatoes*, sprouts*, shallots*, hummus*, choice of dressing *Certified Organic
It's All Greek
Romaine Mix*, feta*, hummus*, cucumbers*, grape tomatoes*, quinoa*, balsamic vinaigrette* *Certified Organic
Summer Berry Salad
Spinach*, strawberries*, blueberries*, walnuts*, goji berries*, feta*, balsamic vinaigrette* *Certified Organic
Tex Mex Salad
Romaine*, black bean/corn fiesta, avocado*, quinoa*, cheddar*, buffalo ranch dressing* *Certified Organic
Thai Peanut Salad
Romaine*, mango*, chopped peanuts, cilantro*, shallots*, lime juice*, avocado*, house made Thai peanut dressing *Certified Organic
Sandwiches & Wraps
Breakfast
Hard boiled eggs*, tomato*, spinach*, provolone*, avocado*, sea salt, black pepper* *Certified Organic Pairs best with a wrap!
BLT & Avocado
Nitrite free bacon*, spinach*, tomato*, avocado* *Certified Organic
Peppadew Chicken
Natural antibiotic free chicken breast, avocado*, peppadew peppers, spinach*, salt & pepper*, vinaigrette* *Certified Organic
Buffalo Chicken
Natural antibiotic free chicken breast, quinoa*, black bean/corn fiesta, spinach*, avocado*, cheddar*, buffalo ranch dressing* *Certified Organic Pairs best in a wrap!
California Love
Natural antibiotic free chicken breast, spinach*, tomato*, cucumber*, provolone*, avocado*, garlic*, sea salt *Certified Organic
Chicken Waldorf Salad
Natural antibiotic free chicken breast, grapes*, celery*, walnuts*, apple*, vegan mayo*, lemon juice*, garlic*, sea salt & pepper* *Certified Organic
Vegan Chickpea Salad
Chickpeas*, celery*, shallots*, lemon juice*, vegan mayo*, garlic powder*, salt & pepper* *Certified Organic
Sweet Greek
Natural antibiotic free chicken breast, spinach*, provolone*, walnuts*, dates*, greek dressing* *Certified Organic Pairs best in a wrap!
Egg Salad
Hard boiled egg*, avocado*, feta*, garlic powder*, salt & pepper* *Certified Organic
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar*, provolone*, feta*, hummus*, salt & pepper* *Certified Organic
Veggie
Spinach*, hummus*, cucumber*, carrots*, clover sprouts*, vinaigrette dressing* *Certified Organic
PB&G Wrap
Peanut butter*, choice of sliced fruit (apple, banana, or strawberries)*, gluten free granola*, cinnamon*, honey* *Certified Organic
Nutty Apple Wrap
Peanut butter* or almond butter*, apple*, sea salt, cinnamon*, honey* *Certified Organic
Grab & Go
Grab & Go
Dried Organic Mango
Dried Organic Mango slices
Carrot/Celery Sticks
Organic carrot or celery sticks
Fruit Cup
Mixed fresh fruit cup
Hummus
Chickpeas*, EVOO*, tahini*, lemon juice*, garlic powder*, pink sea salt *Certified Organic
Peanut Butter Chocolate Oat Cups
Oats*, peanut butter*, maple syrup, vegan dark chocolate*, sea salt* *Certified Organic
Daily Crave Veggie Straws
The Daily Crave Veggie Straws 4.5 oz package
Stacy's Bagel Chips
Stacy's Bagel Chips 7 oz package
Stacy's Pita Chips
Stacy's Pita Chips 1.5 oz package
Popcorners Kettle Corn
Uglies Sea Salt Potato Chips
Flow Alkaline Spring Water 1 L
Flow Alkaline Spring Water 1 Liter
Proud Source Spring Water 16 oz
Proud Source Spring Water 16 oz
Chia Pudding
CosmoNuts
Energy Bites
Lemon Cake
Cashews*, almond butter*, medjool dates*, lemon zest, lemon juice*, coconut shreds*, chia seeds* *Certified Organic
Double Chocolate
Rolled Oats*, almond butter*, medjool dates*, cacao powder*, pure maple syrup, chia seeds*, cinnamon*, vegan chocolate chips* *Certified Organic
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
Rolled oats*, peanut butter*, medjool dates*, vegan chocolate chips*, pure maple syrup, chia seeds*, cinnamon* *Certified Organic
Lemon & White Chocolate
Rolled oats*, almond butter*, vegan white chocolate chips*, coconut shreds*, lemon juice*, pure maple syrup, pink sea salt* *Certified Organic
Pumpkin Pie
Medjool dates*, walnuts*, pumpkin pie spice, sea salt* *Certified Organic
Carrot Cake
Oats*, carrots*, medjool dates*, almond butter*, walnuts*, coconut*, ginger*, maple syrup, cinnamon*, flax seed*, vanilla* *Certified Organic
Overnight Oats
Taos Bakes
Taos Bakes Almond Agave + Cinnamon
Taos Bakes Caramel Pecan + Cranberries
Taos Bakes DK Chocolate Almond + Sea Salt
Taos Bakes Gingersnap + Pecan
Taos Bakes Pecan Praline + Maple Syrup
Taos Bakes PB Chocolate + Butterscotch
Taos Bakes Piñon Coffee + Dk Chocolate
Taos Bakes Toasted Coconut + Vanilla Bean
Cheat Day Specials
Carrot Cake
Flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, sugar, eggs, vegetable oil, carrots, pecans, crushed pineapple, coconut, butter, cream cheese, vanilla, powdered sugar
Peanut Butter Cake
Butter, sugar, peanut butter, vegetable oil, milk, flour, baking soda, vanilla, eggs, powdered sugar
Texas Sheet Cake
Flour, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking soda, salt, cocoa, vanilla, sour cream, powdered sugar
Peanut Butter No Bakes
Peanut butter, butter, oats, milk, vanilla