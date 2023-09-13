Food

12 and under kids

Cheeseburger

$5.50

Hot Dog

$5.50

Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Mini Chicken Quesadilla

$5.50

2 Piece Chicken Tenders

$5.50

One Taco Of Choice

$5.50

Appetizers

Green Bean Fries

$9.00

Served with spicy ranch

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Served with ranch

Tower Of Onion Rings

$10.00

Hand Battered Tower of Dreams served with Spicy Ranch

8 Piece Traditional Wings

$10.00

Bone In Wings served with ranch and your choice of 5 Sauces

Frickles

$9.00

Deep Fried Dill Pickles with house made ranch dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Served with Marinara Sauce

Grilled Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Grilled and seasoned with Teriyaki Glaze

Main Street Egg Rolls

$8.00

Southwest Style Egg Roll served with spicy ranch

Spring Rolls

$8.00

Chef Logan special with a tangy dipping sauce

Pretzel Knots With Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Soft pretzel knots with tangy pimento cheese

Burgers

Charleston Carolina Burger

$12.49

Chuck burger patty topped with a pile of smoky pulled pork, provolone cheese, house made slaw, and Carolina BBQ sauce. Amazing!!

The Memphis King

$12.49

Beef patty with honey peanut butter, thick cut bacon, lettuce and tomato on a King's Hawaiian Bun

The Manhattan

$12.49

Straight from a New York chop house, this gourmet burger is seasoned chuck with provolone and topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon, more provolone, New York seasonings, and A1 sauce

Main Street Burger

$12.49

A fresh battered onion ring on a bacon cheeseburger with our homemade fry sauce

Butler Burger

$12.49

Beef patty topped with crispy thick cut smoked bacon, sautéed onions, mushrooms, jalapenos, melted sharp cheddar and swiss cheese, topped with fresh aioli

Maui Burger

$12.49

Beef patty with Swiss cheese, pico de gallo, teriyaki sauce, and grilled pineapple

Philly Cheeseburger

$11.49

Grilled chopped sirloin on top of a beef patty. Provolone cheese, grilled peppers and onions

4 Cheese Mac And Cheese Burger

$12.49

Bacon cheeseburger smothered with our homemade mac and cheese

Vegas All Nighter

$11.49

Beef patty with fried egg, cheddar, bacon and tomato, egg comes how you like it.

The Woodshed

$13.99

Beef patty with grilled jalapenos, cheddar, pepperjack, salsa, hot dog and spicy hot sauce

Dumas Walker

$11.49

Beef patty with bacon, provolone, BBQ sauce and homemade slaw

Route 66 Burger

$10.99

Get your kicks with this All American patty with cheddar, ketchup, mustard, raw onions, pickles, lettuce and tomato

California T-Bird

$12.49

Turkey burger seasoned perfectly with fresh mushrooms, bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese, tomato and mayo.

Mushroom And Swiss

$10.99

Beef patty with grilled mushrooms, swiss, bacon pieces and mayo

Lemonade House Burger

$11.19

Beef patty with bacon pieces, sauteed onions, tomato lettuce and cheddar

Dessert

Easy Squeezy Lemon Meringue Pie

$5.00

Bright, citrusy and refreshing with a buttery crust and a cloud of sweet, fluffy meringue on top.

Funnel Cake Fries

$8.00

Served with maple syrup and topped with fresh fruit and whipped cream

Mini Bundt Cake

$5.00

Topped with caramel or chocolate

Banana Pudding Egg Rolls

$6.00

Campfire Churros

$6.00

Churro topped with chocolate and a toasted marshmallow

Extras

Extra Avocado

$1.00

Extra Bacon

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Burger Patty

$2.00

Extra Chicken Half Salad

$1.50

Extra Chicken Full Salad

$2.50

Extra Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Flatbreads

Pulled Pork Flatbread

$10.99

Slow smoked pulled pork with sweet and spicy BBQ sauce, chopped bacon, fontina cheese, jalapeños, pineapple chunks, and chopped cilantro.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$10.99

House made ranch sauce topped with Grilled Chicken, smoky bacon, roma tomatoes, arugula and fresh mozzarella.

Brisket Burnt End Flatbread

$11.99

Tangy Carolina BBQ sauce, grilled onions, jalapenos, fontina cheese and fresh mozzarella.

Hot Elvis

$9.99

Peanut butter base with creamy bananas topped with bacon and a spicy honey glaze.

4 Cheese Margherita Pizza

$10.99

Feta, Fontina, Parmesan, and Mozzarella cheeses, Tomatoes, Garlic, and Basil

Gourmet Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.49

Gourmet Caesar dressing, fresh Parmesan, homemade croutons with Grilled Chicken

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken, fresh bacon, shredded cheddar, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, boiled egg, avocado, mixed greens and homemade croutons.

LHG Garden Salad

$8.99

Mixed Greens, shredded cheddar, cucumbers, diced tomatoes with homemade croutons

Red, White And Blue Salad

$13.49

Poppy Seed Dressing, RED strawberries, WHITE Feta cheese, blueberries, Mixed greens, toasted almonds, fresh bacon.

Shrimp Healthy Living Salad

$13.49

Siesta Key Salad

$12.49

Poppy Seed dressing over Grilled Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds with Homemade Croutons

Half Salads

Half Cobb Salad

$8.99

Grilled chicken, fresh bacon, shredded cheddar, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, boiled egg, avocado, mixed greens and homemade croutons.

Half Red, White And Blue Salad

$8.99

Poppy Seed Dressing, RED strawberries, WHITE Feta cheese, blueberries, Mixed greens, toasted almonds, fresh bacon.

Half Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Gourmet Caesar dressing, fresh Parmesan, homemade croutons with Grilled Chicken

Half Siesta Key Salad

$8.99

Poppy Seed dressing over Grilled Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds with Homemade Croutons

Half Shrimp Healthy Living Salad

$8.99

Half LHG Garden Salad

$6.49

Mixed greens topped with shredded carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheddar, diced tomato and homemade croutons with ranch dressing

Hot Dogs

Classic Dog

$8.99

All beef hot dog served on a fresh grilled bun

Memphis Dog

$9.99

All beef hot dog piled high with pulled pork, Lemonade House slaw, bacon pieces and bbq sauce

Austin Texas Dog

$9.99

All beef hot dog with melted cheddar, jalapenos, chopped onions, bacon pieces, and a drizzle of medium hot sauce

Bronx Bomber

$9.99

All beef dog topped with grilled sauerkraut, caramelized onions, and spicy mustard

Mains

Coconut Shrimp

$13.49

9 Coconut shrimp served with a sweet dipping sauce, endless fries and creamy LHG slaw.

Kickin Shrimp And Fries

$13.49

11 Sweet and Spicy Shrimp, deep fried and served with endless fries and our LHG slaw

Chicken Tenders And Fries

$8.99

Your choice of 3 or 5 tenders served with fries or homemade chips

Chicken Satay

$11.49

Grilled Chicken skewers served on a bed of grilled brussel sprouts, drizzled with sweet teriyaki glaze.

Brown Sugar Pork Chop

$14.99

Perfectly seasoned and marinated in brown sugar, served with 2 sides.

8 Ounce Sirloin

$17.99

Tender sirloin served with your choice of 2 sides

Sides

Grilled Brussel Sprouts

$2.99

Grilled brussel sprouts with teriyaki glaze

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Garden Side Salad

$2.99

Fruit Cup

$2.99

Fresh Potato Chips

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Salt & Vinegar Fries

$2.99

Flat Fries

$2.99

Tacos

Maui Tacos

$9.99

Two grilled flour shell tacos with teriyaki, grilled chicken, mango and pi de gallo

Bourbon Tacos

$9.99

Two grilled flour shell tacos with grilled chicken, homemade slaw and bbq marinade

Chicken Caesar Tacos

$9.99

Two grilled flour shell tacos stuffed with grilled chicken, gourmet Caesar dressing, Romaine lettuce, and shaved Parmesan

Gulf Coast Tacos

$9.99

Two grilled flour shell tacos with grilled shrimp and chicken, fresh avocado, and cilantro lime sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Tacos

$9.99

Two grilled flour shell taco shells with grilled chicken, smoky bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch

Philly Steak Tacos

$11.99

Two grilled flour shell tacos with grilled sirloin, melted cheddar, Roma tomatoes, grilled onions and peppers with spicy mayo.

Charleston Carolina Tacos

$10.49

Two grilled flour shell tacos with slow smoked pulled pork, tangy slaw and Carolina mustard BBQ Sauce. AMAZING!

Fajita Tacos

$11.99

Two grilled flour shell tacos with grilled chicken, fajita peppers, onions, fajita seasonings, spicy mayo, lettuce and tomato

Main Street Taco

$11.99

Two grilled flour shell tacos with seasoned pork belly, sweet and spicy slaw

Trash Can Fries

Original Trash Can

$10.99

Fries with pulled pork, aioli, parsley and butter

Big Papi Fries

$12.99

Fries topped with sirloin, bell peppers, grilled onions, grilled tomatoes, cheddar and jalapenos and spicy mayo

Big Loaded Fries

$10.99

Fries loaded with bacon, cheddar and house made ranch

Big Barnyard Fries

$10.99

Fries topped with chicken breast, bacon, cheddar, bbq sauce and house made ranch

Beale Street Fries

$11.99

Fries topped with pork, creamy slaw and bbq sauce

Wraps and Grinders

Chicken Philly Grinder

$11.49

Nashville Hot

$11.49

A popular Nashville area staple. Breaded and fried chicken breast sandwich coated with spicy sauce, and bunch of pickles, lettuce and mayo

Steak And Potato Wrap

$10.49

A grilled flour shell stuffed with seasoned sirloin, pile of fries, grilled onions and mushrooms, cheddar cheese. Side of spicy ranch for dipping

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.49

A grilled flour shell stuffed with grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, and caesar dressing

Fiesta Wrap

$10.49

A grilled shell stuffed with grilled chicken breast, fiesta pico de gallo, shredded cheddar, and fiesta smoky ranch

Sirloin Chipotle Wrap

$11.49

A grilled flour shell stuffed with seasoned sirloin, tomatoes, jalapenos and chipotle sauce

Philly Cheesesteak Grinder

$11.49

This Philadelphia favorite is grilled hoagie loaded with seasoned sirloin, grilled bell peppers and onions and provolone

Avocado BLT

$11.49

Toasted Texas toast holds fresh sliced avocado, five strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Chicken Fajita Grinder

$11.49

Hoagie roll loaded with grilled chicken breast, cheddar, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, lettuce, tomato and spicy mayo

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.49

Grilled flour shell stuffed with grilled chicken breast, fresh cooked bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch

NA Beverages

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.59

Diet Pepsi

$3.59

Dr. Pepper

$3.59

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.59

Mt Dew

$3.59

Starry

$3.59

Sweet Tea

$3.59

Unsweet Tea

$3.59

Hot Coffee

$2.29

Kids Milk

$2.39

Flight Of Lemonade

$6.99

Choice of 5 flavors, 5 ounce glasses

Easy Squeezy Lemonades

Apple Breeze Lemonade

$3.99

Blackberry Lemonade

$3.99

Blackberry Pomegranate Lemonade

$3.99

Blue Hawaii Lemonade

$3.99

Cherry Bomb Lemonade

$3.99

Cherry Lemon Limeade

$3.99

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Fuzzy Peach Lemonade

$3.99

Granny Smith Apple Lemonade

$3.99

Gummy Bear Lemonade

$3.99

Huckleberry Lemonade

$3.99

Main Street Lemonade

$3.99

Mango Lemonade

$3.99

Mango Tango Lemonade

$3.99

McIntosh Apple Lemonade

$3.99

Michigan Blueberry Lemonade

$3.99

Mixed Berry Lemonade

$3.99

Old Fashioned Lemonade

$3.99

Peach Berry Lemonade

$3.99

Pink Pineapple Lemonade

$3.99

Prickly Pear Lemonade

$3.99

Red Raspberry Lemonade

$3.99

Skittles Lemonade

$3.99

Southern Pink Lemonade

$3.99

Strawberry Sunset Lemonade

$3.99

Sweet Pomegranate Lemonade

$3.99

Tart Cranberry Lemonade

$3.99

Wild Grape Lemonade

$3.99

Sugar Free Old Fashioned Lemonade

$3.99

Sugar Free Peach Lemonade

$3.99

Sugar Free Pineapple Lemonade

$3.99

Sugar Free Raspberry Lemonade

$3.99

Sugar Free Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

By The Gallon Lemonade

$18.50

Kids Lemonade

$1.75

Specialty Teas

Arnold Palmer

$3.79

Blackberry

$3.79

Peach Tea

$3.79

Pomegranate Tea

$3.79