FIN DE SEMANA
SABADO Y DOMINGO
- Sopa Mote$12.00
- Caldo de Gallina$12.00
- Chanfainita$14.00
- Cau Cau$14.00
- Tallarín Rojo con Huancaína$17.00
- Seco de Res$19.00
- Seco Combinado con Ceviche$28.00
- Arroz con Pollo$17.00
- Arroz con Pato$19.00
- Cabrito Norteño$19.00
- Cabrito Combinado con Ceviche$28.00
- Pato Norteño$19.00
- Combinado de Choncholi$16.00
- Combinado con Huancaína$24.00
- Tripleta Pollo$26.00
- Tripleta Pato$28.00
- Cinco Colores$40.00
- Chicharrón de Corvina$23.00
- Causa Rellena
- Tacu Tacu con Corvina$24.00
Entradas
- Papa a la Huancaina$11.00
Our popular golden potatoes with exquisite yellow aji pepper and cheese sauce. Topped with a Peruvian olive, boiled egg, and cilantro.
- Yuca a la Huancaina$11.00
Exquisite Cassavas with rich yellow aji pepper and cheese sauce. Topped with a Peruvian olive, boiled egg, and cilantro.
- Choros a la Chalaca$10.00+
Delicious mussels marinated in freshly squeezed lime juice and topped with Peruvian corn, minced onions and cilantro. Try our range spices from mild to very spicy.
- Salchipapa$10.00
Sliced hot dogs and crunchy french fries accompanied with ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise. A Peruvian favorite.
- Choclo$7.00+
Choose between Peruvian corn by itself or with cheese.
- Entrada Calamar$13.00
Batter-coated squid fried to crunchy perfection and accompanied by our famous green sauce dip.
- Ocopa$12.00
Smooth sauce flavored with black mint huaccatay plant, originated from the city of Arequipa, Peru.
- Leche de Tigre$12.00
Chopped fish, calamari, and red onion mixed with fresh lime juice and Peruvian corn. Topped with shrimp and cilantro.
- Alitas de Pollo$11.00
Fried chicken wings with french fries.
Pollo Al Carbon
- 1 Pollo$24.50
A whole rotisserie chicken cooked in our traditional brick oven with wood and charcoal. Accompanied by two sides.
- 1/2 Pollo$14.50
A 1/2 rotisserie chicken cooked in our traditional brick oven with wood and charcoal. Accompanied by two sides.
- 1/4 Pollo$9.50
A 1/4 rotisserie chicken cooked in our traditional brick oven with wood and charcoal. Accompanied by two sides.
- Pollo Solo$8.00+
Only chicken.
Comida Criolla
- Lomo Saltado$15.00
Traditional Peruvian stir-fry, seasoned strips of selected meat, onions, and tomatoes. Served with crispy french fries, white rice, and topped with cilantro.
- Chaufa$16.00
A Chinese-Peruvian selected meat and eggs fried rice fusion. Topped with scallions.
- A lo Pobre$17.00
Selected meat with white rice, sweet plantains, french fries, and topped with sunny side eggs and cilantro.
- Tallarines Verde$12.00
Selected meat accompanied with creamy basil-spinach pesto on linguine noodles and topped with a slice of tomato and cilantro.
- Tallarines a la Huancaina$12.00
Selected meat accompanied with rich yellow aji pepper and cheese sauce on linguine noodles. Accompanied with potatoes and topped with a slice of tomato and cilantro.
- Tallarines Saltado$16.00
Homemade Peruvian stir-fried linguine sautéed with strips of selected meat and red bell peppers in soy sauce and topped with scallions.
- Chicharron de Pollo$14.50
- Bistek Encebollado$18.50
- Tacu Tacu$12.00
Our combination of rice and beans fused into one presentation and topped with selected meat and cilantro.
- Pechuga a la Plancha$16.50
Pan fried chicken breast with white rice and french fries
- Milanesa$16.00
Breaded selected meat to crispy perfection with white rice and french fries
Mariscos
- Ceviche$17.00
Fresh sliced selected seafood marinated in lime juice and infused with red onions. Accompanied with Peruvian corn, potatoes, and sweet potatoes and topped with red onions and cilantro.
- Jalea$21.00
Traditional Peruvian batter-coated calamari, mussels, fish chunks, shrimps, and crab fried to crunchy perfection. Accompanied by fried cassava and topped with salsa criolla (Red onions, tomatoes, and cilantro salad).
- Chaufa$16.00
A Chinese-Peruvian selected seafood fried rice fusion made in our fiery wok. Topped with scallions.
- Arroz con$21.00
Traditional Peruvian paella with aji amarillo seafood rice accompanied with selected seafood. Topped with cilantro.
- Picante de$21.00
Selected seafood saute in garlic, onions, and white whine in a creamy sauce served with white rice.
- Sudado$17.00
Fresh steamed selected seafood with tomatoes, red onions and hint of fine whine. Accompanied with white rice and topped with cilantro.
- Classico$28.50
A traditional combination of fish ceviche and batter-coated fried calamari, mussels, shrimps, crab, and fish chunks Jalea with our homemade red onions and minced tomato salad.
- Mariscada$42.00
Our popular combination of our minced fish Leche de Tigre, Peruvian crab, shrimps, calamari, mussels seafood paella, and batter-coated crab, shrimp, calamari, mussels seafood Jalea. Topped with our homemade red onion salad.
- Plato Marino$65.00
Jalea, Fish Ceviche, Arroz con Mariscos, Choros a la Chalaca and Picante de Mariscos. All in one family sized dish!
- Saltado$17.00
Traditional Peruvian stir-fry with selected seafood, red onions, and tomatoes. Served with french fries, white rice, and topped with cilantro.
- Tallarines Saltado$16.00
Homemade Peruvian stir-fried linguine sautéed with strips of selected seafood and red bell peppers in soy sauce and topped with scallions.
- Pescado Frito$17.00
Fried selected fish served with salad, white rice, fried cassava, and topped with cilantro
- Camarones al Ajillo$20.00
Sautéed shrimp seasoned in garlic sauce. Accompanied with white rice.
- Salmon$23.00
Grilled seasoned salmon accompanied with your choice of two sides.
- Chicharron$16.00
Fried crunchy selected seafood with fried cassava and onion-tomato salad.
- A lo Macho
Selected seafood with creamy calamari, mussels, shrimps, and crab seafood sauce on top. Accompanied with white rice and topped with cilantro.
- A la Chorrillana
Selected Fish with sliced potatoes, onions, and tomatoes. Served with white rice.
Parrillas
- Parrilla$16.00
Tender selected meat marinated in our special parrilla sauce and cooked on a charcoal grill. Served with potatoes, Peruvian corn, and salad.
- Parrilla Leña y Carbon$60.00
A taste of our exquisite tender meats. 1 Churrasco steak, 2 pork chops, 1 steak, 1 large sausage, 1/4 rotisserie chicken, and 1 parrilla glazed anticucho. Served with Peruvian corn, potatoes, and salad.
- Entraña$24.00
A prime 16oz skirt steak served with two sides.
- Anticucho$10.00
Three grilled selected meat skewers. Served with potatoes.
- Ribeye$27.00
Grilled rib eye served with two sides.
Sopas
- Sustancia$11.00
A Peruvian noodle soup with selected meat accompanied with minced tomatoes, potatoes, and topped with oregano
- Sopa a la Minuta$12.00
A thin milky beef noodle soup accompanied with potatoes, poached egg, and topped with earthy oregano.
- Parihuela$21.00
A traditional Peruvian delight with fish chunks, mussels, squids, shrimps, calamari, and crab. Brewed to perfection and topped with cilantro.
- Chupe$17.00
A rich milky selected seafood soup brewed to perfection and accompanied by calamari, shrimps, squid, mussels, crab, minced white cheese, rice, and topped with earthy oregano.
- Sopa Levanta Muerto$22.00
A traditional Peruvian delight with rice, fish chunks, mussels, squids, shrimps, calamari, and crab brewed to perfection. Topped with cilantro infused with delicious citrus ceviche.
- Sopa de$18.00
Selected seafood noodle soup with potatoes, chopped carrots, and peas. Topped with cilantro.
Acompañamientos
- Aji$1.00
Delicious homemade sauce!
- Huancaina$1.00
- Dressing$1.25+
- Papas Fritas$4.25
French Fries
- Maduros$4.25
Sweet Plantains
- Arroz Blanco$4.25
White Rice
- Chaufa de Vegetables$7.50
Fried Rice with Eggs
- Ensalada$4.25
Salad
- Tostones$4.25
Fried Plantains
- Frijoles$4.25
Red Beans
- Yuca Frita$4.25
Fried Cassava
- Ensalada Criolla$4.25
- Salsa Criolla$4.25
- Rocoto$1.00
- Cancha$3.25+
- Camote Sancochado$4.25