Skip to Main content
Leonard's Bakery Pearlridge Malasadamobile
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Leonard's Bakery Pearlridge Malasadamobile
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Malasadas (OO)
Cold Drinks
Malasadas (OO)
Malasadas OO
Cold Drinks
Bottled Water
$1.85
500mL bottle of water.
Leonard's Bakery Pearlridge Malasadamobile Location and Ordering Hours
(808) 737-5591
98-1005 Moanalua Rd, Aiea, HI 96701
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement