Leona's Pizzeria - Irving Park
Appetizers
- Classic Jumbo Chicken Wings$13.95
House seasoned and tossed in buffalo sauce, served with ranch of bleu cheese dressing
- Jumbo Chicken Tenders$13.99
Jumbo breaded tenders served with buffalo, BBQ, or teriyaki
- Fried Mozzarella Bricks$10.49
Bricks of fresh mozzarella cheese, lightly breaded and fried, served with marinara
- Fried Calamari$15.99
Lightly breaded in our seasoned flour and fried golden brown, served with tartar sauce and cocktail sauce.
- Sicilian Caprese Bruschetta$7.50
Fresh mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, and basil served with crostini
- Sicilian Garlic Bread$7.25
Topped with garlic butter and Romano cheese, served with marinara
- 1/2 lb Smoked BBQ Rib Tips$7.99
Smoked rib tips, roasted and tossed in bbq sauce
- Full lb Smoked BBQ Rib Tips$15.99
- Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
- Ministrone Soup$4.99
Salads
- Chopped Salad$12.99
Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, chopped eggs, red onions, smoked bacon, cucumbers, Ditalini pasta, and bleu cheese crumbles.
- Psychedelic Salad$12.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, celery, broccoli, black olives, red onions, fresh red peppers and sliced eggs.
- House Salad$10.49
Crisp seasonal greens with cucumbers, carrots, black olives, tomatoes and shaved red onions.
- Classic Caesar Salad$11.49
Romaine lettuce topped with homemade garlic croutons, parmesan cheese and served with Caesar dressing.
Entrees
- Romano Crusted Chicken$19.99
Parmesan and Romano cheeses are combined with Italian seasoned breadcrumbs to create a golden brown, crisply coating for these perfectly baked chicken breasts.
- Romano Garlic Chicken$19.99
We've added roasted garlic to our famous Romano Crusted Chicken for an even bigger flavor.
- Catfish Dinner$19.99
Catfish filet seasoned with our homemade garlic butter and blackening spices or choose lightly seasoned, breaded, and fried golden brown.
- Fried Shrimp Dinner$20.99
Lightly seasoned, breaded, and fried shrimp.
- BBQ Pork Ribs
Full or half slab of roasted pork ribs, basted in BBQ sauce
Sicilian Crust Pizza
Stuffed Pizza
Gluten Free
Pastas
- 5 Cheese Lasagna$16.49
Hand crafted with provolone, mozzarella, Asiago, ricotta, and Romano cheeses.
- Mac And Cheese Lasagna$16.49
Sicilian style baked cheese lasagna with macaroni
- Fettuccine Alfredo$16.49
Fettuccine pasta tossed in our homemade garlic cream sauce with parmesan cheese
- Penne Arrabbiata$16.49
Penne pasta tossed with garlic in a spicy tomato sauce with artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, mushrooms and feta cheese
- Shrimp Pasta$18.49
Choose your style
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.49
Spaghetti pasta topped with two homemade meatballs and our marinara or meat sauce
- Penne & Italian Sausage$16.49
Penne pasta with grilled Italian sausage and broccoli in our tomato cream sauce
- Pasta Your Way$12.49
Penne or spaghetti pasta topped with your choice of sauce and add-ins