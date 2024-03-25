Skip to Main content
Leong's Road House 4-356 Kuhio Hwy F-01
4-356 Kuhio Hwy F-01, Kapaa, HI 94746
Breakfast
L/D
omelets
favorites
sweet tooth
Skillet cake
add side
drinks
omelets
Denver
$17.00
Brake Check
$17.00
10-4 Veggie
$17.00
Da Hawaiian
$17.00
favorites
OG breakfast
$15.00
Stop Sign Special
$22.00
Local Style Egg Scramble
$22.00
Country Fried Steak
$22.00
Steak and Eggs
$40.00
Pork Chops and Egg
$22.00
Corn beef hash and eggs
$23.00
Loco Moco
$18.00
avo toast
$15.00
sweet tooth
OG Mochi Pancakes
$11.95
Road House Special
$15.00
Skillet cake
skillet cake
$10.00
add side
rice
$2.00
egg
$2.00
potatoes
$4.00
tater tots
$4.00
toast
$3.80
bacon
$4.85
ham
$4.85
sausage
$4.85
port sausage
$4.85
hot coffee
$4.00
iced coffee
$7.00
hot tea
$4.00
iced tea
$6.00
coke
$3.00
sprite
$3.00
diet coke
$3.00
orange juice
$3.00
pineapple juice
$6.00
milk
$4.00
Pupu
chicken wings
$14.00
sautéed mushrooms
$9.00
fried calamari
$15.80
ahi nacho bites
$9.00
chicharron
$9.00
coconut shrimp
$14.80
furikake fries
$15.00
chicken fingers/fries
$15.00
pupu steak
$38.00
pupu platter
$38.00
Bowls
stir fry bowl
$17.00
chicken cutlet bowl
$17.00
teri chicken bowl
$17.00
loco moco bowl
$18.00
Burger
plain Jane burger
$18.00
kiawe bbq burger
$18.00
teri burger
$18.00
grilled fish mahi mahi burger
$19.80
spicy chicken burger
$18.00
teri chicken burger
$18.00
Mains
kalbi
$26.00
chili pepper chicken
$22.00
grilled steak and shrimp
$42.00
grilled fish
$32.00
pork chops
$22.00
Salad
kauai greens
$12.00
sides
rice
$2.00
sweet potatoe fries
$3.60
reg fries
$2.80
Mac Salad
$2.80
extra sauce
$1.00
side salad
$4.00
egg
$2.00
Drinks
coke
$3.00
sprite
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
iced tea
$3.00
ginger beer
$6.00
ginger beer lilikoi
$6.00
shirley temple
$4.00
roy Roger
$4.00
plantain tea
$4.00
pineapple
$4.00
orange
$4.00
iced coffee
$6.00
dessert
smore
$3.00
Leong's Road House 4-356 Kuhio Hwy F-01 Location and Ordering Hours
(808) 378-4133
4-356 Kuhio Hwy F-01, Kapaa, HI 94746
Closed
All hours
