PIZZETTES

12"PIZZETTE

12" MARGHERITA

$13.00

Original Italian pizza has fresh mozzarella, basil & garlic

12" CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA

$16.00

Chopped marinated tomatoes & grilled chicken with Italian spices & fresh mozzarella

12" MONTE ROSA

$16.00

Chopped tomateos, bacon & gorgonzola cheese

12" BIANCA

$16.00

Ricotta cheese and fresh mozzarella with spinach or broccoli

12" TOSCANA

$16.00

Grilled eggplant, marinated artichokes, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella

14"PIZZETTES

14" MARGHERITA

$15.00

Original Italian pizza has fresh mozzarella, basil & garlic

14" CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA

$18.00

Chopped marinated tomatoes & grilled chicken with Italian spices & fresh mozzarella

14" MONTE ROSA

$18.00

Chopped tomatoes, bacon & gorgonzola cheese

14" BIANCA

$18.00

Ricotta cheese and fresh mozzarella with spinach or broccoli

14" TOSCANA

$18.00

Grilled eggplant, marinated artichokes, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella

PIZZA

12" PERSONAL PIZZAS

12" CHEESE

$12.00

Classic cheese or customize your own

12" PEPPERONI

$14.00

12" SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS

$16.00

12" SUPREME

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, olives and mushrooms

12" VEGETABLE

$19.00

Spinach, peppers, broccoli, onion, black olives, mushroom and tomatoes

12" MEAT LOVERS

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, and bacon

12" GERMAN

$16.00

Steak, onion, and banana peppers

12" B.L.T.

$14.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

12" WHITE TOMATO BASIL (NO SAUCE, NO RICOTTA)

$13.00

Garlic, mozzarella, tomato, and basil (no sauce, no ricotta)

12" WHITE RICOTTA PIE

$14.00

Ricotta and mozzarella

12" WHITE BROCCOLI PIE

$15.00

Broccoli, ricotta, and mozzarella

12" WHITE SPINACH PIE

$15.00

Spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella

12" HAWAIIAN

$15.00

Pineapple and ham

12" CHICKEN PARM

$16.00

12" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$16.00

12" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.00

12" BBQ CHICKEN

$16.00

12" PENNE VODKA

$16.00

12" TORTELLINI ALFREDO

$16.00

14" SMALL PIZZAS

14" CHEESE

$13.75

Classic cheese or customize your own

14" PEPPERONI

$16.25

14" SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS

$18.00

14" SUPREME

$25.00

Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, olives and mushrooms

14" VEGETABLE

$25.00

Spinach, peppers, broccoli, onion, black olives, mushroom and tomatoes

14" MEAT LOVERS

$24.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham and bacon

14" GERMAN

$18.00

Steak, onion and banana peppers

14" B.L.T.

$16.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato

14" WHITE TOMATO BASIL ( NO SAUCE, NO RICOTTA)

$15.00

Garlic, mozzarella, tomato and basil ( no sauce, no ricotta)

14" WHITE RICOTTA PIE

$16.00

Ricotta and mozzarella

14" WHITE BROCCOLI PIE

$18.00

Broccoli, ricotta, and mozzarella

14" WHITE SPINACH PIE

$18.00

Spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella

14" HAWAIIAN

$18.00

Pineapple and ham

14" CHICKEN PARM

$18.00

14" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$18.00

14" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$18.00

14" BBQ CHICKEN

$18.00

14" PENNE VODKA

$18.00

14" TORTELLINI ALFREDO

$18.00

16" LARGE PIZZAS

16" CHEESE

$14.75

Classic cheese or customize your own

16" PEPPERONI

$18.25

16" SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS

$20.00

16" SUPREME

$26.00

Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, olives and mushrooms

16" VEGETABLE

$26.00

Spinach, peppers, broccoli, onion, black olives, mushrooms and tomatoes

16" MEAT LOVERS

$25.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham and bacon

16" GERMAN

$20.00

Steak, onions and banana peppers

16" B.L.T.

$17.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato

16" WHITE TOMATO BASIL (NO SAUCE, NO RICOTTA)

$16.00

Garlic, mozzarella, tomato and basil (no sauce, no ricotta)

16" WHITE RICOTTA PIE

$17.00

Ricotta and mozzarella

16" WHITE BROCCOLI PIE

$19.00

Broccoli, ricotta and mozzarella

16" WHITE SPINACH PIE

$19.00

Spinach, ricotta and mozzarella

16" HAWAIIAN

$19.00

Pineapple and ham

16" CHICKEN PARM

$20.00

16" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$20.00

16" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$20.00

16" BBQ CHICKEN

$20.00

16" PENNE VODKA

$20.00

16" TORTELLINI ALFREDO

$20.00

18" XL PIZZAS

18" CHEESE

$15.75

Classic cheese or customize your own

18" PEPPERONI

$20.25

18" SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS

$22.00

18" SUPREME

$27.00

Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, olives and mushrooms

18" VEGETABLE

$27.00

Spinach, peppers, broccoli, onion, black olives, mushroom and tomatoes

18" MEAT LOVERS

$26.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham and bacon

18" GERMAN

$22.00

Steak, onion and banana peppers

18" B.L.T.

$18.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato

18" WHITE TOMATO BASIL

$17.00

Garlic, mozzarella, tomato and basil ( no sauce, no ricotta)

18" WHITE PIE

$18.00

Ricotta and mozzarella

18" WHITE BROCCOLI PIE

$20.00

Broccoli, ricotta and mozzarella

18" WHITE SPINACH PIE

$20.00

Spinach, ricotta and mozzarella

18" HAWAIIAN

$20.00

Pineapple and ham

18" CHICKEN PARM

$22.00

18" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$22.00

18" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$22.00

18" BBQ CHICKEN

$22.00

18" PENNE VODKA

$22.00

18" TORTELLINI ALFREDO

$22.00

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, olives and mushrooms

16" DEEP DISH

$22.00

Classic cheese or customize your own

GRANDMAS

$22.00

Plum tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic and basil

SICILIAN SUPREME

$28.00

SICILIAN CHEESE

$20.00

Classic cheese or customize your own

SPECIALTY

CALZONE

CALZONE

$12.50+

Ham, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese

STROMBOLI

STROMBOLI

$13.00+

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese

STEAK STROMBOLI

$13.00+

Beef or chicken steak, onions, mozzarella cheese

MEAT LOVERS STROMBOLI

$13.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, bacon and mozzarella cheese

VEGGIE STROMBOLI

$13.00+

Spinach, peppers, broccoli, onion, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes

ROLLS & GARLIC KNOTS

GARLIC KNOTS

$0.60+

GARLIC ROLL

$2.25

Garlic, mozzarella cheese parmesan cheese, oregano & parsley

SAUSAGE ROLL

$4.50

Sausage, peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese

PEPPERONI ROLL

$4.50

Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese

CHICKEN ROLL

$9.00

Breaded chicken and mozzarella cheese

WINGS BREADED

$8.00+

Breaded chicken wings mild, hot, BBQ, garlic parmesan

FROM THE KITCHEN

HOT SUBS

REGULAR STEAK (NO CHEESE)

$10.50+

Sauce & onions

CHEESE STEAK

$11.00+

Sauce, onions & American cheese

PEPPER CHEESE STEAK

$11.25+

Green peppers, sauce, onions, American cheese

MUSHROOM STEAK

$11.25+

Mushrooms, sauce, onions, American cheese

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$9.00+

Breaded eggplant in a tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

STEAK W/ THE WORKS

$11.25+

Banana peppers, mushrooms, sauce, onions, American cheese

HOAGIE STEAK

$12.00+

Lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, American cheese

MEATBALL

$8.50+

MEATBALL PARMIGIANA

$9.00+

SAUSAGE

$8.50+

SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA

$9.00+

SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS

$10.00+

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00+

Grilled or fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$9.00+

Breaded chicken in tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$10.00+

Breaded veal in tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella

COLD SUBS

SALAMI

$8.25+

Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar

CAPICOLA

$8.25+

Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar

HAM

$8.25+

Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar

SALAMI & CAPICOLA

$8.50+

Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar

HAM & CAPICOLA

$8.50+

HAM & SALAMI

$8.50+

Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar

ITALIAN HAM, SALAMI & CAPICOLA

$9.00+

Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar

TUNA FISH

$9.00+

Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo

ROAST BEEF

$9.00+

Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo

TURKEY

$9.00+

Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo

ALL CHEESE SUB

$7.75+

Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$2.75

ONION RINGS

$3.25

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.00

PIEROGIES

$4.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$5.50

SAUTEED BROCCOLI

$5.50

SIDE MEATBALLS

$5.50

SIDE SAUSAGE

$5.50

SALAD

ANTIPASTO

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, black and green olives, salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese with a balsamic vinaigrette on the side

MISTA SALAD

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, black olives and fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette on the side

INSALATA DI ARUGULA

$12.00

Arugula, tomatoes, and red onions with a balsamic vinaigrette on the side

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

HOUSE SALAD

$8.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, black and green olives and American cheese with oil & vinegar on the side

CHEF SALAD

$11.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, pickles, black and green olives, ham, roast beef, turkey and capicola with oil & vinegar on the side

TUNA SALAD

$11.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, black and green olives and provolone cheese with oil & vinegar on the side

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SOUPS

PASTA FAGIOLI

$5.00

TORTELLINI ALLA BRODO

$5.00

Tomato & chicken broth served with carrots, spinach & cheese tortellini

STRACCIATELLA ALLA ROMANA

$5.00

Spinach , tomato and chicken broth with egg drops

APPETIZERS

ZUPPA DI MUSSELS

$12.50

Mussels tossed with roasted garlic, Italian spices, choice of red or white sauce

ZUPPA DI CLAMS

$12.50

Clams tossed with roasted garlic, Italian spices, choice of red or white sauce

MOZZARELLA ALLA CAPRESE

$11.50

Bocconcini mozzarella tossed with basil, olive oil, garlic & roma tomatoes

FRIED CALAMARI

$12.50

Calamari rings lightly dusted in flour, fried and served with a side of our hot or mild marinara sauce

SAUTEED CALAMARI

$12.50

GARLIC BREAD

$5.50+

WINGS BREADED

$8.00+

Breaded chicken wings mild, hot, BBQ, garlic parmesan

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$5.75

DOUBLE HAMBURGER

$9.75

CHEESE BURGER

$6.25

DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER

$10.25

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$7.75

Lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese & mayo

DOUBLE CALIFORNIA BURGER

$11.75

Lettuce, tomato, onion, & mayo

KIDS

KIDS RAVIOLI WITH SAUCE

$9.00

KIDS CHICKEN PARM OVER PASTA

$10.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI OR PENNE WITH MEATBALLS

$9.00

KIDS TORTELLINI ALFREDO

$9.00

CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRENCH FRIES

$11.00

12" CHEESE

$12.00

Classic cheese or customize your own

DINNERS

BAKED DISHES all baked dishes include bread and salad

STUFFED SHELLS

$15.00

EGGPLANT SORRENTINO

$17.25

Breaded eggplant stuffed with ham, ricotta, mozzarella and spinach served over pasta

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$17.25

Breaded eggplant stuffed with ham, ricotta & mozzarella cheese served over pasta

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA DINNER

$16.25

Breaded eggplant egg-battered in a tomato sauce over pasta

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$16.25

BAKED ZITI

$15.00

Ricotta & mozzarella cheese baked in a red sauce

PASTA all pasta dinners include bread and salad

SPAGHETTI WITH MEAT SAUCE

$15.00

PENNE ALFREDO

$16.00

SPAGHETTI

$15.00

With meatballs or sausage

CAVATELLI WITH BROCCOLI

$16.00

Served in a red or white cream sauce or garlic & oil

GNOCCHI PAVAROTTI

$16.00

Potato pasta with mushrooms & artichokes served in a pink sherry cream sauce with melted mozzarella

PENNE PRIMAVERA

$16.00

Fresh spring vegetables served in a red or white cream sauce

GNOCCHI SORRENTINO

$16.00

Potato pasta served in a pink sauce with melted mozzarella

RIGATONI VODKA

$16.00

Pink cream vodka sauce with ham, onions & peas

TORTELLINI BOLOGNESE

$16.00

Cheese tortellini tossed with ground beef, peas & shallots in a pink cream sauce

SEAFOOD all seafood dinners include bread and salad

SAUTEED CALAMARI DINNER

$18.50

Served over pasta.

MUSSELS

$18.50

Mussels in a red or white sauce over pasta.

CLAMS

$18.50

Clams in a red or white sauce over pasta

FUTTI DE MARE (WHITE OR RED)

$25.50

Scallops, shrimp, clams, mussels & calamari over pasta

SHRIMP PARMIGIANA

$21.50

Shrimp with melted mozzarella over pasta

SHRIMP RUSSO

$21.50

Shrimp sauteed in our vodka sauce over pasta

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$20.50

Traditional scampi sauce over pasta

VEAL all veal dinners include bread and salad

VEAL FRANCAISEZ

$20.50

Garlic, lemon, butter, white wine sauce over pasta

VEAL POVAROTTI

$20.50

Mushrooms & artichokes in a sherry cream sauce topped with mozzarella over pasta

VEAL PARMIGIANA DINNER

$19.50

Plumb tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella over pasta

VEAL DORATO

$20.50

Roasted peppers, melted fresh bocconcini mozzarella over pasta

VEAL MARSALA

$20.00

A mushroom marsala wine sauce over pasta

VEAL HOBOKEN STYLE

$20.00

Peppers & onions in a tomato broth over pasta

CHICKEN all chicken dinners include bread and salad

CHICKEN FRANCAISEZ

$19.50

A garli, lemon, butter, white wine sauce over pasta

CHICKEN POVAROTTI

$19.50

Mushrooms & artichokes in a sherry cream sauce topped with mozzarella over pasta

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA DINNER

$18.50

Tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella over pasta

CHICKEN DOROTO

$19.50

Roasted peppers, melted fresh bocconcini mozzarella in our sherry sauce over pasta

CHICKEN MARSALA

$19.00

A marsala wine sauce over pasta

CHICKEN HOBOKEN STYLE

$19.00

Peppers & onions in a tomato broth over pasta

DESSERTS

CANNOLI

$5.50

TIRAMISU

$5.50

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$5.50

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

$5.50