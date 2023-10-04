Leo's Pizza 200 Main St PO Box 79
PIZZETTES
12"PIZZETTE
12" MARGHERITA
Original Italian pizza has fresh mozzarella, basil & garlic
12" CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA
Chopped marinated tomatoes & grilled chicken with Italian spices & fresh mozzarella
12" MONTE ROSA
Chopped tomateos, bacon & gorgonzola cheese
12" BIANCA
Ricotta cheese and fresh mozzarella with spinach or broccoli
12" TOSCANA
Grilled eggplant, marinated artichokes, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella
14"PIZZETTES
14" MARGHERITA
Original Italian pizza has fresh mozzarella, basil & garlic
14" CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA
Chopped marinated tomatoes & grilled chicken with Italian spices & fresh mozzarella
14" MONTE ROSA
Chopped tomatoes, bacon & gorgonzola cheese
14" BIANCA
Ricotta cheese and fresh mozzarella with spinach or broccoli
14" TOSCANA
Grilled eggplant, marinated artichokes, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella
PIZZA
12" PERSONAL PIZZAS
12" CHEESE
Classic cheese or customize your own
12" PEPPERONI
12" SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS
12" SUPREME
Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, olives and mushrooms
12" VEGETABLE
Spinach, peppers, broccoli, onion, black olives, mushroom and tomatoes
12" MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, and bacon
12" GERMAN
Steak, onion, and banana peppers
12" B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
12" WHITE TOMATO BASIL (NO SAUCE, NO RICOTTA)
Garlic, mozzarella, tomato, and basil (no sauce, no ricotta)
12" WHITE RICOTTA PIE
Ricotta and mozzarella
12" WHITE BROCCOLI PIE
Broccoli, ricotta, and mozzarella
12" WHITE SPINACH PIE
Spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella
12" HAWAIIAN
Pineapple and ham
12" CHICKEN PARM
12" CHICKEN BACON RANCH
12" BUFFALO CHICKEN
12" BBQ CHICKEN
12" PENNE VODKA
12" TORTELLINI ALFREDO
14" SMALL PIZZAS
14" CHEESE
Classic cheese or customize your own
14" PEPPERONI
14" SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS
14" SUPREME
Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, olives and mushrooms
14" VEGETABLE
Spinach, peppers, broccoli, onion, black olives, mushroom and tomatoes
14" MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham and bacon
14" GERMAN
Steak, onion and banana peppers
14" B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato
14" WHITE TOMATO BASIL ( NO SAUCE, NO RICOTTA)
Garlic, mozzarella, tomato and basil ( no sauce, no ricotta)
14" WHITE RICOTTA PIE
Ricotta and mozzarella
14" WHITE BROCCOLI PIE
Broccoli, ricotta, and mozzarella
14" WHITE SPINACH PIE
Spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella
14" HAWAIIAN
Pineapple and ham
14" CHICKEN PARM
14" CHICKEN BACON RANCH
14" BUFFALO CHICKEN
14" BBQ CHICKEN
14" PENNE VODKA
14" TORTELLINI ALFREDO
16" LARGE PIZZAS
16" CHEESE
Classic cheese or customize your own
16" PEPPERONI
16" SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS
16" SUPREME
Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, olives and mushrooms
16" VEGETABLE
Spinach, peppers, broccoli, onion, black olives, mushrooms and tomatoes
16" MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham and bacon
16" GERMAN
Steak, onions and banana peppers
16" B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato
16" WHITE TOMATO BASIL (NO SAUCE, NO RICOTTA)
Garlic, mozzarella, tomato and basil (no sauce, no ricotta)
16" WHITE RICOTTA PIE
Ricotta and mozzarella
16" WHITE BROCCOLI PIE
Broccoli, ricotta and mozzarella
16" WHITE SPINACH PIE
Spinach, ricotta and mozzarella
16" HAWAIIAN
Pineapple and ham
16" CHICKEN PARM
16" CHICKEN BACON RANCH
16" BUFFALO CHICKEN
16" BBQ CHICKEN
16" PENNE VODKA
16" TORTELLINI ALFREDO
18" XL PIZZAS
18" CHEESE
Classic cheese or customize your own
18" PEPPERONI
18" SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS
18" SUPREME
Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, olives and mushrooms
18" VEGETABLE
Spinach, peppers, broccoli, onion, black olives, mushroom and tomatoes
18" MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham and bacon
18" GERMAN
Steak, onion and banana peppers
18" B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato
18" WHITE TOMATO BASIL
Garlic, mozzarella, tomato and basil ( no sauce, no ricotta)
18" WHITE PIE
Ricotta and mozzarella
18" WHITE BROCCOLI PIE
Broccoli, ricotta and mozzarella
18" WHITE SPINACH PIE
Spinach, ricotta and mozzarella
18" HAWAIIAN
Pineapple and ham
18" CHICKEN PARM
18" CHICKEN BACON RANCH
18" BUFFALO CHICKEN
18" BBQ CHICKEN
18" PENNE VODKA
18" TORTELLINI ALFREDO
SPECIALTY PIZZAS
SPECIALTY
STROMBOLI
STROMBOLI
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese
STEAK STROMBOLI
Beef or chicken steak, onions, mozzarella cheese
MEAT LOVERS STROMBOLI
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, bacon and mozzarella cheese
VEGGIE STROMBOLI
Spinach, peppers, broccoli, onion, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes
ROLLS & GARLIC KNOTS
GARLIC KNOTS
GARLIC ROLL
Garlic, mozzarella cheese parmesan cheese, oregano & parsley
SAUSAGE ROLL
Sausage, peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese
PEPPERONI ROLL
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
CHICKEN ROLL
Breaded chicken and mozzarella cheese
WINGS BREADED
Breaded chicken wings mild, hot, BBQ, garlic parmesan
FROM THE KITCHEN
HOT SUBS
REGULAR STEAK (NO CHEESE)
Sauce & onions
CHEESE STEAK
Sauce, onions & American cheese
PEPPER CHEESE STEAK
Green peppers, sauce, onions, American cheese
MUSHROOM STEAK
Mushrooms, sauce, onions, American cheese
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Breaded eggplant in a tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
STEAK W/ THE WORKS
Banana peppers, mushrooms, sauce, onions, American cheese
HOAGIE STEAK
Lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, American cheese
MEATBALL
MEATBALL PARMIGIANA
SAUSAGE
SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA
SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS
CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled or fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Breaded chicken in tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese
VEAL PARMIGIANA
Breaded veal in tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella
COLD SUBS
SALAMI
Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar
CAPICOLA
Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar
HAM
Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar
SALAMI & CAPICOLA
Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar
HAM & CAPICOLA
HAM & SALAMI
Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar
ITALIAN HAM, SALAMI & CAPICOLA
Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar
TUNA FISH
Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo
ROAST BEEF
Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo
TURKEY
Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo
ALL CHEESE SUB
Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar
SIDES
SALAD
ANTIPASTO
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, black and green olives, salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese with a balsamic vinaigrette on the side
MISTA SALAD
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, black olives and fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette on the side
INSALATA DI ARUGULA
Arugula, tomatoes, and red onions with a balsamic vinaigrette on the side
CAESAR SALAD
HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, black and green olives and American cheese with oil & vinegar on the side
CHEF SALAD
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, pickles, black and green olives, ham, roast beef, turkey and capicola with oil & vinegar on the side
TUNA SALAD
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, black and green olives and provolone cheese with oil & vinegar on the side
SIDE SALAD
SOUPS
APPETIZERS
ZUPPA DI MUSSELS
Mussels tossed with roasted garlic, Italian spices, choice of red or white sauce
ZUPPA DI CLAMS
Clams tossed with roasted garlic, Italian spices, choice of red or white sauce
MOZZARELLA ALLA CAPRESE
Bocconcini mozzarella tossed with basil, olive oil, garlic & roma tomatoes
FRIED CALAMARI
Calamari rings lightly dusted in flour, fried and served with a side of our hot or mild marinara sauce
SAUTEED CALAMARI
GARLIC BREAD
WINGS BREADED
Breaded chicken wings mild, hot, BBQ, garlic parmesan
BURGERS
KIDS
DINNERS
BAKED DISHES all baked dishes include bread and salad
STUFFED SHELLS
EGGPLANT SORRENTINO
Breaded eggplant stuffed with ham, ricotta, mozzarella and spinach served over pasta
EGGPLANT ROLLATINI
Breaded eggplant stuffed with ham, ricotta & mozzarella cheese served over pasta
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA DINNER
Breaded eggplant egg-battered in a tomato sauce over pasta
CHEESE RAVIOLI
BAKED ZITI
Ricotta & mozzarella cheese baked in a red sauce
PASTA all pasta dinners include bread and salad
SPAGHETTI WITH MEAT SAUCE
PENNE ALFREDO
SPAGHETTI
With meatballs or sausage
CAVATELLI WITH BROCCOLI
Served in a red or white cream sauce or garlic & oil
GNOCCHI PAVAROTTI
Potato pasta with mushrooms & artichokes served in a pink sherry cream sauce with melted mozzarella
PENNE PRIMAVERA
Fresh spring vegetables served in a red or white cream sauce
GNOCCHI SORRENTINO
Potato pasta served in a pink sauce with melted mozzarella
RIGATONI VODKA
Pink cream vodka sauce with ham, onions & peas
TORTELLINI BOLOGNESE
Cheese tortellini tossed with ground beef, peas & shallots in a pink cream sauce
SEAFOOD all seafood dinners include bread and salad
SAUTEED CALAMARI DINNER
Served over pasta.
MUSSELS
Mussels in a red or white sauce over pasta.
CLAMS
Clams in a red or white sauce over pasta
FUTTI DE MARE (WHITE OR RED)
Scallops, shrimp, clams, mussels & calamari over pasta
SHRIMP PARMIGIANA
Shrimp with melted mozzarella over pasta
SHRIMP RUSSO
Shrimp sauteed in our vodka sauce over pasta
SHRIMP SCAMPI
Traditional scampi sauce over pasta
VEAL all veal dinners include bread and salad
VEAL FRANCAISEZ
Garlic, lemon, butter, white wine sauce over pasta
VEAL POVAROTTI
Mushrooms & artichokes in a sherry cream sauce topped with mozzarella over pasta
VEAL PARMIGIANA DINNER
Plumb tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella over pasta
VEAL DORATO
Roasted peppers, melted fresh bocconcini mozzarella over pasta
VEAL MARSALA
A mushroom marsala wine sauce over pasta
VEAL HOBOKEN STYLE
Peppers & onions in a tomato broth over pasta
CHICKEN all chicken dinners include bread and salad
CHICKEN FRANCAISEZ
A garli, lemon, butter, white wine sauce over pasta
CHICKEN POVAROTTI
Mushrooms & artichokes in a sherry cream sauce topped with mozzarella over pasta
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA DINNER
Tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella over pasta
CHICKEN DOROTO
Roasted peppers, melted fresh bocconcini mozzarella in our sherry sauce over pasta
CHICKEN MARSALA
A marsala wine sauce over pasta
CHICKEN HOBOKEN STYLE
Peppers & onions in a tomato broth over pasta