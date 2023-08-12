Beverages

Hot Beverage

Coffee To go 16 oz

$4.19

Decaf To go 16 oz

$4.19

French Vanilla

$3.19

Caffe Mocha

$3.29

Cortadito

$3.09

Espresso Single

$2.69

Espresso Double

$3.69

Cappuccino

$3.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Assorted Herbal Tea

$3.19

Cold Beverage

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.39

Iced Tea

$3.19

Iced Sweet Tea

$3.19

Iced Coffee

$3.19

Fountain Soda

$3.19+

Can Soda

$2.99

Bottle of Water

$1.99

Plain Soda Water

$1.99

with lemon

Juices

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$3.19

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice W/ PULP

Tomato Juice

$3.19

Grapefruit Juice

$3.19

Apple Juice

$3.19

Cranberry Juice

$3.19

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast specials

Lester's 2-2-2

Lester's 2-2-2

$8.99

2 eggs, 2 pancakes,2 bacon or 2 links

Lester's Big Deal

Lester's Big Deal

$13.99

3 eggs, 3 pancakes,2 bacon,2 links,1 Patty

Lester's Lite

Lester's Lite

$6.59

1 egg cooked any style, served with home fries and toast

Lester's Ranch

Lester's Ranch

$7.59

2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast.

Broward County Special

$8.59

3 eggs cooked any style served with home fries and toast

Lester's Steak & Eggs

Lester's Steak & Eggs

$17.99

NY. Strip steak and 2 eggs, cooked any style , served with home fries and toast

Morning Special

Morning Special

$11.99

2 eggs cooked any style with Polish or Smoked sausage, served with home fries and toast

Ham Steak & Eggs

Ham Steak & Eggs

$13.99

Ham Steak & 2 Eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast.

2 Pork Chops & Eggs

2 Pork Chops & Eggs

$17.99

Center cut pork chops and 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast

London Broil & Eggs

London Broil & Eggs

$16.99

London broil with 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast.

Gyro & Eggs

Gyro & Eggs

$13.99

Gyro meat and 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries, toast and tzatziki.

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$13.49

Topped with sausage gravy, with 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and a biscuit.

Lester's Special

Lester's Special

$11.59

3 eggs with diced ham, melted cheese on top, served with sliced tomatoes, home fries and toast.

Corn Beef Hash

Corn Beef Hash

$13.59

Served with 2 eggs and home fries or grits and toast

"LEO" Lox, Eggs & Onions

"LEO" Lox, Eggs & Onions

$15.99

Scrambled eggs, smoked salmon and onions, served with home fries, bagel and cream cheese

Egg Benedict

Egg Benedict

$12.99

2 poached eggs on an English muffin with Virginia ham, topped with Hollandaise sauce, served with homefries.

Egg Florentine

Egg Florentine

$12.99

2 poached eggs on an English muffin with fresh spinach, topped with Hollandaise sauce, served with homefries.

1/2 Biscuits and Gravy

1/2 Biscuits and Gravy

$4.99

1/2 order

Homemade Biscuits And Sausage Gravy Full Order

Homemade Biscuits And Sausage Gravy Full Order

$5.99

full order

Lester's Skillets

Lester's Signature

Lester's Signature

$13.99

2 eggs,hashbrowns, Corn beef hash, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese, served with toast.

El Greco

El Greco

$14.99

2 eggs, hashbrowns, onions, green peppers, tzatziki sauce, feta, tomato and gyro meat, served with toast.

South of The Border

South of The Border

$13.99

2 eggs, onions, green peppers, hashbrowns, ham, diced tomatoes, avocado, Swiss cheese, homemade Spanish sauce. Topped with sour cream.

The Diner

The Diner

$12.99

2 eggs, hashbrowns,onions,green peppers, mushrooms, bacon or sausage and cheddar cheese, served with toast

Lester's Waffle Sandwich

Sandwich Signature

Sandwich Signature

$13.99

Omelets style eggs mix with chicken tenders, sausage and your choice of cheese

Sandwich Ultimate

Sandwich Ultimate

$13.99

Omelette style eggs mix with bacon, sausage, ham and your choice of cheese

Omelettes

Western OML

Western OML

$11.99

Ham , green peppers, onions. Served with home fries or grits and toast

Meatlovers OML

Meatlovers OML

$13.99

Bacon, sausage, ham. Served with home fries or grits and toast

Corned Beef OML

Corned Beef OML

$14.99

Served with home fries or grits and toast.

Pastrami OML

$14.99
Chili & Cheese OML

Chili & Cheese OML

$12.99

Served with sour cream. Served with home fries or grits and toast.

Spanish OML

Spanish OML

$11.99

Ham and homemade Spanish sauce. Served with home fries or grits and toast

Athenian OML

Athenian OML

$11.99

Fresh spinach and feta. Served with home fries or grits and toast

Vegetarian OML

Vegetarian OML

$11.99

Green peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushroom. Served with home fries or grits and toast

Turkey Sausage OML

$11.99

Served with home fries or grits and toast.

Spartan OML

Spartan OML

$13.99

Gyro meat, feta, tomato, onion topped with tzatziki. Served with home fries or grits and toast.

Chicken Philly OML

$12.99

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and chicken. Served with home fries or grits and toast

Steak Philly OML

$13.99

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and steak. Served with home fries or grits and toast

B.Y.O. -OML

$8.99

Served with home fries or grits and toast.

From the Gridle

Short Pancakes

Short Pancakes

$6.99

Served with butter and syrup

Full Stack

Full Stack

$8.99

Served with butter and syrup

Short French Toast

Short French Toast

$7.99

Served with butter and syrup

Full French Toast

Full French Toast

$9.99

Served with butter and syrup

Belgian Waffle

Plain Waffle

Plain Waffle

$9.59

Served with butter and syrup

Chicken Tender & Waffle

Chicken Tender & Waffle

$14.59

Served with butter and syrup

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$12.99

Served with 2 scoops of ice cream topped with whipped cream.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Served on your choice of bread or biscuit or wrap.

Western Sandwich

Western Sandwich

$9.49

Served on your choice of bread or biscuit or wrap

Open Croissant Sandwich

Open Croissant Sandwich

$8.99

Ham, Swiss, eggs

Athenian Sandwich

Athenian Sandwich

$8.59

Spinach and feta(omelette style), served on your choice of bread or biscuit or wrap

Vegetarian Sandwich

$8.59

Onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato (omelette style), served on your choice of bread or biscuit or wrap

Lox Platter

Lox Platter

$14.99

Lettuce, sliced tomato, onion and garnish. Choice of bagel and cream cheese.

Toast, Muffins &Bagels

Toast

Toast

$2.59

2 slices

Challah Bread

$2.99

2 slices

Cinnamon Toast

Cinnamon Toast

$3.59

3 slices

English muffin

$2.99

Challah Roll

$3.99

Croissant

$3.59
Homemade Muffin

Homemade Muffin

$3.99

Plain Bagel

$3.59

Everything Bagel

$3.59

Raisin Bagel

$3.59

Fruits

Seasonal Fresh Fruit Bowl

Seasonal Fresh Fruit Bowl

$7.99

Bowl

Breakfast Sides

Home Fries

$3.99

Hash Browns

$3.99

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.99

Grits - Cup

$3.99

Grits Bowl

$5.99

Oatmeal - Cup

$3.99

Oatmeal - Bowl

$5.99

Smoked Sausage

$6.99

Polish Sausage

$6.99

Bacon

$4.99

Sausage Links

$4.99

Sausage Pattie

$4.99

Turkey Sausage

$4.99

Ham

$4.99

Corn Beef Hash

$7.99

Gyro Meat (6 slices)

$7.99

Lunch & Dinner Menu

Appetizer

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$5.59
Chilli Cheese Fries

Chilli Cheese Fries

$8.59

Seasoned French Fries topped with chili and cheddar.

Onion Rings APP

Onion Rings APP

$6.99

Gourmet thick-cut breaded and cooked until crispy

Chicken Tender APP

Chicken Tender APP

$10.99

Five crispy and golden brown all white meat chicken tenders served with BBQ sauce.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

Buffalo or BBQ or Honey Garlic.

Mozzarella Sticks APP

Mozzarella Sticks APP

$8.99

Fried mozzarella sticks, served with our homemade marinara sauce.

3 South West Eggrolls

$10.99

Corn, black beans, peppers, onions, melted cheese and spicy chicken.

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$12.99

Lightly breaded shrimp tossed in our sweat and spicy signature sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, tomato and onion, served with sour cream

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled steak, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, served with sour cream

Greek Gyro Quesadilla

$10.99

Chopped gyro, feta cheese, cheddar cheese, tomato and onion, served with homemade tzatziki.

Spinach Pie APP

Spinach Pie APP

$10.99

Our signature spinach and feta chesses stuffing wrapped and baked in golden brown puff pastry dough, served with our homemade tzatziki.

Baked Stuffed Mushroom APP

Baked Stuffed Mushroom APP

$10.99

2 Baked mushroom caps stuffed with our delicious homemade seafood stuffing.

Lester's Stuffed Grape Leaves APP

Lester's Stuffed Grape Leaves APP

$11.99

Hand-rolled grape leaves stuffed with homemade beef and rice stuffing, served with homemade egg lemon sauce

Salads & Soups

Lester's House Salad

Lester's House Salad

$10.99

Tomato, red onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese and croutons

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing

Chef Salad Bowl

Chef Salad Bowl

$14.99

Julienne cut Virginia Ham, turkey, roast beef, Swiss cheese, American cheese, hard boil egg, lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers.

Spinach Salad

$12.99

Spinach, walnuts, red onion, blue cheese and cranberries

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Grilled chicken, Egg, bacon, blue cheese, onion, avocado and romaine lettuce.

Louis' Greek Salad

Louis' Greek Salad

$13.99

Lettuce, feta cheese, onions, green peppers, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, veggie grape leaf and pepperoncini

Quinoa Bowl

Quinoa Bowl

$12.99

Mixed greens, avocado, diced tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots and feta cheese

Cup Soup

$4.99

Bowl Soup

$5.99

Quart Soup

$10.00

Cup Chilli

$5.99

Bowl Chilli

$6.99

Small Salad

$4.50

Small Greek Salad

$6.50

Lester's Signature Plates

Chicken Tender Platter

Chicken Tender Platter

$13.59

Six chicken tenders with seasoned French fries and Cole slaw.

Tuna Salad Platter

Tuna Salad Platter

$12.99

Served with Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, sliced tomato and garnish

Chicken Salad Platter

Chicken Salad Platter

$12.99

Served with Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, sliced tomato and garnish

Egg Salad Platter

Egg Salad Platter

$10.99

Served with Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, sliced tomato and garnish

Shrimp Salad Platter

$13.99
Lox Platter

Lox Platter

$14.99

Lettuce, sliced tomato, onion and garnish. Choice of bagel and cream cheese.

Stuffed Avocado Platter

$13.99

Cucumber, tomato, onions, green pepper, shredded carrots and pepperoncini

Burgers

Beef Burger Deluxe

Beef Burger Deluxe

$10.99

Served with Lettuce, tomato, French fries, Cole slaw and pickle

Cheese Burger Deluxe

Cheese Burger Deluxe

$11.99

Served with Lettuce, tomato, French fries, Cole slaw and pickle

Bamburger

Bamburger

$13.99

Lettuce, tomato, American cheese and 2 strips of bacon, served with French fries, Cole slaw and pickle

Greek Burger

Greek Burger

$13.99

Topped with melted feta cheese, sliced cucumber, tomato, onion and house Greek dressing. Served with French fries, Cole slaw and pickle

Pizza Burger Deluxe

Pizza Burger Deluxe

$12.99

Beef burger topped with Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce, served with French fries, Cole slaw and pickle

Lester's Burger

Lester's Burger

$13.49

On grilled Rye bread with American cheese and grilled onions, served with French fries, Cole slaw and pickle.

Highboy

Highboy

$16.99

Two half a pound beef patties with American cheese, served with lettuce, tomatoes, French fries, Cole slaw and pickle.

The Texan

$14.99

Cheddar, bacon, BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, French fries, Cole slaw and pickle

Veggie Burger

$12.99

Served with Lettuce, tomato, French fries, Cole slaw and pickle

Homemade Turkey Burger

$12.99

Served with Lettuce, tomato, French fries, Cole slaw and pickle

Hot Dogs

Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale

$13.99

Beef Frank on grilled bun, topped with our homemade chili, onions and cheddar cheese. Served with French fries, Cole slaw and pickle

The Margate

The Margate

$15.99

Beef frank on grilled bun with 2 oz. of thin sliced corn beef and Pastrami, topped with warm sauerkraut and Swiss cheese, served with Thousand Island dressing.

Sunrise Classic

Sunrise Classic

$12.99

Beef frank on grilled bun topped with grilled onions, served with French fries, Cole slaw and pickle

The Pompano

$14.99

Beef frank tossed in Buffalo wing sauce on grilled bun, topped with blue cheese crumbles and chicken tenders. Served with French fries, Cole slaw and pickles

Plain Hot Dog

$11.99

Lester's Melt

Turkey Melt

$12.99

Grilled on Rye bread with your choice of cheese, served with Cole slaw and pickle

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$11.99

Grilled on Rye bread with your choice of cheese, served with Cole slaw and pickle

Virginia Ham Melt

$11.99

Grilled on Rye bread with your choice of cheese, served with Cole slaw and pickle

Corned Beef Melt

$14.99

Grilled on Rye bread with your choice of cheese, served with Cole slaw and pickle

Pastrami Melt

$14.99

Grilled on Rye bread with your choice of cheese, served with Cole slaw and pickle

Roast Beef Melt

$12.99

Grilled on Rye bread with your choice of cheese, served with Cole slaw and pickle

Chicken Salad Melt

$12.59

Grilled on Rye bread with your choice of cheese, served with Cole slaw and pickle

Hot Open Sandwiches

Hot Open Turkey

Hot Open Turkey

$13.59

With turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. Served with 2 sides.

Hot Open Roast Beef

Hot Open Roast Beef

$13.59

Served with Aus Jus gravy and 2 sides

Hot Open Ham

$13.59

Served with brown gravy and 2 sides

Hot Open Pastrami

$15.59

Served with brown gravy and 2 sides

Hot Open Corned Beef

$15.59

Served with brown gravy and 2 sides

Club Sandwiches

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$13.99

All white meat, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with pickle and Cole slaw

Virginia Ham Club

$13.59

Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with pickle and Cole slaw.

Chicken Salad Club

$13.59

Bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with pickle and Cole slaw.

Tuna Salad Club

Tuna Salad Club

$13.59

Sliced egg, lettuce and tomato. Served with pickle and Cole slaw.

Roast Beef Club

$13.99

Bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with pickle and Cole slaw.

Deli Corner

Deli Roast Beef

$13.59

Served with Cole slaw and pickle.

Deli Corned Beef

Deli Corned Beef

$14.99

Served with Cole slaw and pickle.

Deli Hot Pastrami

$14.99

Served with Cole slaw and pickle.

Deli Sliced Turkey

$13.59

Served with Cole slaw and pickle.

Lester's Sandwiches & Wraps

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Served with Lettuce, Cole slaw and pickle.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Served with Lettuce, Cole slaw and pickle.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Served with Lettuce, Cole slaw and pickle.

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Served with Lettuce, Cole slaw and pickle.

Virginia Ham sandwich

$10.99

Served with Lettuce, Cole slaw and pickle.

BLT

BLT

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with pickle and Cole slaw.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Choice of mozzarella, cheddar, or American cheese on challah bread. Served with Cole slaw and pickle.

Reuben

Reuben

$14.99

Corned beef on grilled rye bread, topped with melted Swiss cheese, served with potato salad, pickle and Thousand Island dressing on the side.

Rachel

$14.99

Pastrami on grilled rye bread, topped with melted Swiss cheese, served with potato salad, pickle and Thousand Island dressing on the side.

Robin

Robin

$14.99

Turkey on grilled rye bread, topped with melted swiss cheese, served with potato salad, pickle and Thousand Island dressing on he side.

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$12.99

Egg dipped challah bread with Swiss cheese, ham and turkey, served with potato salad and pickle.

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$11.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onions and our homemade tzatziki sauce.

Gyro Sandwich

$11.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onions and our homemade tzatziki sauce.

Greek Style Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken on a grilled Pita with feta cheese, peppers, onions, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with tzatziki sauce and seasoned French fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast on brioche roll with lettuce, tomatoe and seasoned fries.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fried chicken breast served on brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and seasoned french fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Served on brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and seasoned french fries.

Homemade Meatloaf Sandwich

Homemade Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.99

Served on toasted brioche roll with seasoned fries, pickle and Cole slaw.

French Dip

French Dip

$14.99

Roast top sirloin of beef on toasted hoagie roll with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with Aus Jus Sauce and seasoned French fries.

BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.99

Pulled pork served on a bun with seasoned French fries, Cole slaw and pickle.

Steak Philly Cheese

Steak Philly Cheese

$13.99

Onions, peppers, mushroom and mozzarella cheese on a hoagie roll, served with seasoned French fries, Cole slaw and pickle.

Chicken Philly Cheese

$12.99

Onions, peppers, mushroom and mozzarella cheese on a hoagie roll, served with seasoned French fries, Cole slaw and pickle.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.99

With marinara sauce and mozzarella on a hoagie roll, served with seasoned French fries.

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$13.99

With marinara sauce and mozzarella on a hoagie roll, served with seasoned French fries.

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$16.99

Blackened Salmon on brioche roll served with lettuce and tomato. Served with seasoned French fries.

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$16.99

Grilled Salmon on brioche roll served with lettuce and tomato. Served with seasoned French fries.

Signature Wraps

Greek Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Chicken, Lettuce ,tomatoes, onions, feta and homemade tzatziki. Served with French fries, Cole slaw and pickle

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Chicken, Lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.. Served with French fries, Cole slaw and pickle.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Chicken cooked in Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese. Served with French fries, pickle and Cole slaw.

Entrees- Greek Specialties

Pork Souvlaki Platter

$16.99

Two skewers with Seasoned French fries, tzatziki and grilled pita bread.

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$16.99

Two skewers with Seasoned French fries, tzatziki and grilled pitta bread.

Greek 1/2 Chicken

Greek 1/2 Chicken

$16.99

Topped with oregano, feta cheese, garlic oil and wine. Served with 2 sides.

Greek Combo

Greek Combo

$17.99

Baked spinach pie, baked moussaka, baked pastitsio, stuffed grape leaves, served with rice.

Gyro Platter

$14.99

Gyro, grilled pita and tzatziki Sauce , served with seasoned French fries.