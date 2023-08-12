Lester's Diner - Margate
Beverages
Hot Beverage
Cold Beverage
Juices
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast specials
Lester's 2-2-2
2 eggs, 2 pancakes,2 bacon or 2 links
Lester's Big Deal
3 eggs, 3 pancakes,2 bacon,2 links,1 Patty
Lester's Lite
1 egg cooked any style, served with home fries and toast
Lester's Ranch
2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast.
Broward County Special
3 eggs cooked any style served with home fries and toast
Lester's Steak & Eggs
NY. Strip steak and 2 eggs, cooked any style , served with home fries and toast
Morning Special
2 eggs cooked any style with Polish or Smoked sausage, served with home fries and toast
Ham Steak & Eggs
Ham Steak & 2 Eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast.
2 Pork Chops & Eggs
Center cut pork chops and 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast
London Broil & Eggs
London broil with 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast.
Gyro & Eggs
Gyro meat and 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries, toast and tzatziki.
Country Fried Steak
Topped with sausage gravy, with 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and a biscuit.
Lester's Special
3 eggs with diced ham, melted cheese on top, served with sliced tomatoes, home fries and toast.
Corn Beef Hash
Served with 2 eggs and home fries or grits and toast
"LEO" Lox, Eggs & Onions
Scrambled eggs, smoked salmon and onions, served with home fries, bagel and cream cheese
Egg Benedict
2 poached eggs on an English muffin with Virginia ham, topped with Hollandaise sauce, served with homefries.
Egg Florentine
2 poached eggs on an English muffin with fresh spinach, topped with Hollandaise sauce, served with homefries.
1/2 Biscuits and Gravy
1/2 order
Homemade Biscuits And Sausage Gravy Full Order
full order
Lester's Skillets
Lester's Signature
2 eggs,hashbrowns, Corn beef hash, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese, served with toast.
El Greco
2 eggs, hashbrowns, onions, green peppers, tzatziki sauce, feta, tomato and gyro meat, served with toast.
South of The Border
2 eggs, onions, green peppers, hashbrowns, ham, diced tomatoes, avocado, Swiss cheese, homemade Spanish sauce. Topped with sour cream.
The Diner
2 eggs, hashbrowns,onions,green peppers, mushrooms, bacon or sausage and cheddar cheese, served with toast
Lester's Waffle Sandwich
Omelettes
Western OML
Ham , green peppers, onions. Served with home fries or grits and toast
Meatlovers OML
Bacon, sausage, ham. Served with home fries or grits and toast
Corned Beef OML
Served with home fries or grits and toast.
Pastrami OML
Chili & Cheese OML
Served with sour cream. Served with home fries or grits and toast.
Spanish OML
Ham and homemade Spanish sauce. Served with home fries or grits and toast
Athenian OML
Fresh spinach and feta. Served with home fries or grits and toast
Vegetarian OML
Green peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushroom. Served with home fries or grits and toast
Turkey Sausage OML
Served with home fries or grits and toast.
Spartan OML
Gyro meat, feta, tomato, onion topped with tzatziki. Served with home fries or grits and toast.
Chicken Philly OML
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and chicken. Served with home fries or grits and toast
Steak Philly OML
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and steak. Served with home fries or grits and toast
B.Y.O. -OML
Served with home fries or grits and toast.
From the Gridle
Belgian Waffle
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Served on your choice of bread or biscuit or wrap.
Western Sandwich
Served on your choice of bread or biscuit or wrap
Open Croissant Sandwich
Ham, Swiss, eggs
Athenian Sandwich
Spinach and feta(omelette style), served on your choice of bread or biscuit or wrap
Vegetarian Sandwich
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato (omelette style), served on your choice of bread or biscuit or wrap
Lox Platter
Lettuce, sliced tomato, onion and garnish. Choice of bagel and cream cheese.
Toast, Muffins &Bagels
Breakfast Sides
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Appetizer
Basket of Fries
Chilli Cheese Fries
Seasoned French Fries topped with chili and cheddar.
Onion Rings APP
Gourmet thick-cut breaded and cooked until crispy
Chicken Tender APP
Five crispy and golden brown all white meat chicken tenders served with BBQ sauce.
Chicken Wings
Buffalo or BBQ or Honey Garlic.
Mozzarella Sticks APP
Fried mozzarella sticks, served with our homemade marinara sauce.
3 South West Eggrolls
Corn, black beans, peppers, onions, melted cheese and spicy chicken.
Firecracker Shrimp
Lightly breaded shrimp tossed in our sweat and spicy signature sauce.
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, tomato and onion, served with sour cream
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled steak, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, served with sour cream
Greek Gyro Quesadilla
Chopped gyro, feta cheese, cheddar cheese, tomato and onion, served with homemade tzatziki.
Spinach Pie APP
Our signature spinach and feta chesses stuffing wrapped and baked in golden brown puff pastry dough, served with our homemade tzatziki.
Baked Stuffed Mushroom APP
2 Baked mushroom caps stuffed with our delicious homemade seafood stuffing.
Lester's Stuffed Grape Leaves APP
Hand-rolled grape leaves stuffed with homemade beef and rice stuffing, served with homemade egg lemon sauce
Salads & Soups
Lester's House Salad
Tomato, red onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese and croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing
Chef Salad Bowl
Julienne cut Virginia Ham, turkey, roast beef, Swiss cheese, American cheese, hard boil egg, lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers.
Spinach Salad
Spinach, walnuts, red onion, blue cheese and cranberries
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, Egg, bacon, blue cheese, onion, avocado and romaine lettuce.
Louis' Greek Salad
Lettuce, feta cheese, onions, green peppers, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, veggie grape leaf and pepperoncini
Quinoa Bowl
Mixed greens, avocado, diced tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots and feta cheese
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
Quart Soup
Cup Chilli
Bowl Chilli
Small Salad
Small Greek Salad
Lester's Signature Plates
Chicken Tender Platter
Six chicken tenders with seasoned French fries and Cole slaw.
Tuna Salad Platter
Served with Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, sliced tomato and garnish
Chicken Salad Platter
Served with Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, sliced tomato and garnish
Egg Salad Platter
Served with Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, sliced tomato and garnish
Shrimp Salad Platter
Lox Platter
Lettuce, sliced tomato, onion and garnish. Choice of bagel and cream cheese.
Stuffed Avocado Platter
Cucumber, tomato, onions, green pepper, shredded carrots and pepperoncini
Burgers
Beef Burger Deluxe
Served with Lettuce, tomato, French fries, Cole slaw and pickle
Cheese Burger Deluxe
Served with Lettuce, tomato, French fries, Cole slaw and pickle
Bamburger
Lettuce, tomato, American cheese and 2 strips of bacon, served with French fries, Cole slaw and pickle
Greek Burger
Topped with melted feta cheese, sliced cucumber, tomato, onion and house Greek dressing. Served with French fries, Cole slaw and pickle
Pizza Burger Deluxe
Beef burger topped with Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce, served with French fries, Cole slaw and pickle
Lester's Burger
On grilled Rye bread with American cheese and grilled onions, served with French fries, Cole slaw and pickle.
Highboy
Two half a pound beef patties with American cheese, served with lettuce, tomatoes, French fries, Cole slaw and pickle.
The Texan
Cheddar, bacon, BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, French fries, Cole slaw and pickle
Veggie Burger
Served with Lettuce, tomato, French fries, Cole slaw and pickle
Homemade Turkey Burger
Served with Lettuce, tomato, French fries, Cole slaw and pickle
Hot Dogs
Fort Lauderdale
Beef Frank on grilled bun, topped with our homemade chili, onions and cheddar cheese. Served with French fries, Cole slaw and pickle
The Margate
Beef frank on grilled bun with 2 oz. of thin sliced corn beef and Pastrami, topped with warm sauerkraut and Swiss cheese, served with Thousand Island dressing.
Sunrise Classic
Beef frank on grilled bun topped with grilled onions, served with French fries, Cole slaw and pickle
The Pompano
Beef frank tossed in Buffalo wing sauce on grilled bun, topped with blue cheese crumbles and chicken tenders. Served with French fries, Cole slaw and pickles
Plain Hot Dog
Lester's Melt
Turkey Melt
Grilled on Rye bread with your choice of cheese, served with Cole slaw and pickle
Tuna Melt
Grilled on Rye bread with your choice of cheese, served with Cole slaw and pickle
Virginia Ham Melt
Grilled on Rye bread with your choice of cheese, served with Cole slaw and pickle
Corned Beef Melt
Grilled on Rye bread with your choice of cheese, served with Cole slaw and pickle
Pastrami Melt
Grilled on Rye bread with your choice of cheese, served with Cole slaw and pickle
Roast Beef Melt
Grilled on Rye bread with your choice of cheese, served with Cole slaw and pickle
Chicken Salad Melt
Grilled on Rye bread with your choice of cheese, served with Cole slaw and pickle
Hot Open Sandwiches
Hot Open Turkey
With turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. Served with 2 sides.
Hot Open Roast Beef
Served with Aus Jus gravy and 2 sides
Hot Open Ham
Served with brown gravy and 2 sides
Hot Open Pastrami
Served with brown gravy and 2 sides
Hot Open Corned Beef
Served with brown gravy and 2 sides
Club Sandwiches
Turkey Club
All white meat, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with pickle and Cole slaw
Virginia Ham Club
Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with pickle and Cole slaw.
Chicken Salad Club
Bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with pickle and Cole slaw.
Tuna Salad Club
Sliced egg, lettuce and tomato. Served with pickle and Cole slaw.
Roast Beef Club
Bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with pickle and Cole slaw.
Deli Corner
Lester's Sandwiches & Wraps
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served with Lettuce, Cole slaw and pickle.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Served with Lettuce, Cole slaw and pickle.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Served with Lettuce, Cole slaw and pickle.
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Served with Lettuce, Cole slaw and pickle.
Virginia Ham sandwich
Served with Lettuce, Cole slaw and pickle.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with pickle and Cole slaw.
Grilled Cheese
Choice of mozzarella, cheddar, or American cheese on challah bread. Served with Cole slaw and pickle.
Reuben
Corned beef on grilled rye bread, topped with melted Swiss cheese, served with potato salad, pickle and Thousand Island dressing on the side.
Rachel
Pastrami on grilled rye bread, topped with melted Swiss cheese, served with potato salad, pickle and Thousand Island dressing on the side.
Robin
Turkey on grilled rye bread, topped with melted swiss cheese, served with potato salad, pickle and Thousand Island dressing on he side.
Monte Cristo
Egg dipped challah bread with Swiss cheese, ham and turkey, served with potato salad and pickle.
Chicken Gyro Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions and our homemade tzatziki sauce.
Gyro Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions and our homemade tzatziki sauce.
Greek Style Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken on a grilled Pita with feta cheese, peppers, onions, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with tzatziki sauce and seasoned French fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast on brioche roll with lettuce, tomatoe and seasoned fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast served on brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and seasoned french fries.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Served on brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and seasoned french fries.
Homemade Meatloaf Sandwich
Served on toasted brioche roll with seasoned fries, pickle and Cole slaw.
French Dip
Roast top sirloin of beef on toasted hoagie roll with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with Aus Jus Sauce and seasoned French fries.
BBQ Pulled Pork
Pulled pork served on a bun with seasoned French fries, Cole slaw and pickle.
Steak Philly Cheese
Onions, peppers, mushroom and mozzarella cheese on a hoagie roll, served with seasoned French fries, Cole slaw and pickle.
Chicken Philly Cheese
Onions, peppers, mushroom and mozzarella cheese on a hoagie roll, served with seasoned French fries, Cole slaw and pickle.
Chicken Parm Sandwich
With marinara sauce and mozzarella on a hoagie roll, served with seasoned French fries.
Meatball Parm Sandwich
With marinara sauce and mozzarella on a hoagie roll, served with seasoned French fries.
Blackened Salmon Sandwich
Blackened Salmon on brioche roll served with lettuce and tomato. Served with seasoned French fries.
Grilled Salmon Sandwich
Grilled Salmon on brioche roll served with lettuce and tomato. Served with seasoned French fries.
Signature Wraps
Greek Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Lettuce ,tomatoes, onions, feta and homemade tzatziki. Served with French fries, Cole slaw and pickle
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken, Lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.. Served with French fries, Cole slaw and pickle.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken cooked in Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese. Served with French fries, pickle and Cole slaw.
Entrees- Greek Specialties
Pork Souvlaki Platter
Two skewers with Seasoned French fries, tzatziki and grilled pita bread.
Chicken Souvlaki Platter
Two skewers with Seasoned French fries, tzatziki and grilled pitta bread.
Greek 1/2 Chicken
Topped with oregano, feta cheese, garlic oil and wine. Served with 2 sides.
Greek Combo
Baked spinach pie, baked moussaka, baked pastitsio, stuffed grape leaves, served with rice.
Gyro Platter
Gyro, grilled pita and tzatziki Sauce , served with seasoned French fries.