Lets Go Yasouvlakia 295 Flatbush Avenue
Food
Orektika - Appetizers/Sides
- Tzatziki w/ Pita
With pita bread$7.00
- Fresh Fries with Mozzarella
With YA sauce$7.00
- Lemon Potatoes$7.00
- Fresh Fries
With oregano and salt$6.00
- Fresh Fries with Feta
With YA sauce$7.00
- Fresh Fries with Bacon & Mozzarella
With YA sauce$8.00
- White Rice
With baby spinach$7.00
- Brown Rice
With vegetables$7.00
- Grilled Veggies$7.00
- Dolmades$7.00
- Feta$7.00
- Tyrokafteri
Spicy feta dip$7.00
- Side Pita$1.00
- Side Sauces & Dips$1.00
- SIDE FETA$2.00
Pitogyro - Sandwich
- Beef/Lamb Gyro PITA
Beef gyro with tzatziki sauce$10.00
- Traditional Pork Gyro PITA
Pork gyro with tzatziki sauce$10.00
- Chicken Gyro PITA
Chicken with YA sauce$10.00
- Kalamaki pork PITA
Pork skewer with tzatziki sauce$10.00
- Kalamaki Chicken PITA
Chicken skewer with YA sauce$10.00
- Kalamaki Chicken-Bacon PITA
Chicken-bacon skewer with YA sauce$12.00
- Kalamaki Lamb PITA
Lamb skewer with tzatziki sauce$14.00
- Kalamaki Skirt Steak PITA
Skirt steak skewer with tzatziki sauce$14.00
- Kalamaki Haloumi Cheese PITA
Haloumi cheese skewer with aioli sauce$12.00
- Kalamaki Shrimp PITA
Shrimp skewer with aioli sauce$12.00
- Kalamaki Veggies PITA
Veggie skewer with aioli sauce$10.00
- Loukaniko PITA
Greek sausage with tzatziki sauce$10.00
Salates - Salads
- Small Horiatiki (Greek Salad)
Tomatoes, onions, cucumber, kalamata olives, capers, green peppers, feta cheese, oregano, paksimadi, with extra virgin olive oil and white vinegar$8.00
- Large Horiatiki (Greek Salad)
Tomatoes, onions, cucumber, kalamata olives, capers, green peppers, feta cheese, oregano, paksimadi, with extra virgin olive oil and white vinegar$14.00
- Small Marouli (Ya! House Salad)
Romaine lettuce, carrots, cherry tomatoes, onions, fresh dill weed & olive oil & vinegar$6.00
- Large Marouli (Ya! House Salad)
Romaine lettuce, carrots, cherry tomatoes, onions, fresh dill weed & olive oil & vinegar$10.00
- Large Dakos (Cretan Salad)
Soften Paksimadi (Greek crouton "Rusk") topped with diced tomatoes, kalamata olives, crumbled feta, oregano & olive oil$12.00
- Small "Roka" Arugula Parmesana
Fresh arugula, cherry tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, honey-olive oil-balsamic vinaigrette$8.00
- Large "Roka" Arugula Parmesana
Fresh arugula, cherry tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, honey-olive oil-balsamic vinaigrette$12.00
- Small Baby Spinach & Beets
Fresh baby spinach, diced beets, walnuts, feta cheese, honey-olive oil-balsamic vinaigrette$8.00
- Large Baby Spinach & Beets
Fresh baby spinach, diced beets, walnuts, feta cheese, honey-olive oil-balsamic vinaigrette$12.00
Kalamakia-Skewers
Piata - Platters
- Gyro Piato (Platter)
Choice of gyro (pork, chicken, beef/lamb) tzatziki sauce or ya sauce$15.00
- Kalamaki Piato (Skewer Platter)
Choice of 2 skewers (pork, chicken, veggie) tzatziki sauce, ya sauce or aioli sauce$16.00
- Skirt Steak Kalamaki Piato (Skewer Platter)
1 skirt steak skewers with tzatziki sauce$20.00
- Bifteki Piato (Burger Platter)
1 bifteki (burgers) choice of chicken or beef with ya sauce or tzatziki sauce$16.00
- Shrimp Kalamaki Piato (Shrimp Skewer Platter)
2 shrimp skewers with choice of rice & aioli sauce$18.00
- Ya Piato (Platter)
All three gyro meats (pork, chicken, beef/lamb) on one plate with tzatziki sauce or ya sauce$18.00
- Lamb Kalamaki (Lamb Skewer Platter)
1 lamb skewers with tzatziki sauce$20.00
- Lamb Kebab Piato
2 lamb kebab skewers with tzatziki sauce$16.00
- Salmon Piato (Salmon Skewer Platter)
6 oz. salmon with choice of rice & aioli sauce$18.00
- Veggie Piato (Skewer Platter)
2 veggie skewers with choice of rice & aioli sauce$16.00
Let's Go! Bowls
YA Souvlakia Specials - Greek Street Food
- Thrakopsomo
A must try..... A traditional Greek sandwich with gyro meat & sauce$12.00
- Skepasti
Gyro meat, melted cheese, ya sauce, tomato and onions, inside two Greek pita & fresh fries$15.00
- Yiaourtlou Kebab
Warm grilled pita bread, grilled kebab then topped with thick, full fat Greek yogurt, a tomato sauce & fries$15.00
Ya Souvlakia Platters
- 2 Ya Pork Gyro Platter
Traditional pork gyro, 2/4 pork skewers, pita bread, tzatziki, tomatoes, onions and fresh fries$25.00
- 4 Ya Pork Gyro Platter
Traditional pork gyro, 2/4 pork skewers, pita bread, tzatziki, tomatoes, onions and fresh fries$45.00
- 2 Serving Ya Chicken Gyro Platter
Chicken gyro, 2/4 chicken skewers, pita bread, ya sauce, tomatoes, lettuce and fresh fries$25.00
- 4 Serving Ya Chicken Gyro Platter
Chicken gyro, 2/4 chicken skewers, pita bread, ya sauce, tomatoes, lettuce and fresh fries$45.00
- 2 Serving Ya Bifteki (Burger) Platter
2/4 beef bifteki, 2/4 lamb kebob, 2/4 chicken bifteki, pita bread, ya sauce & tzatziki, tomatoes, onion, lettuce and fresh fries$25.00
- 4 Serving Ya Bifteki (Burger) Platter
2/4 beef bifteki, 2/4 lamb kebob, 2/4 chicken bifteki, pita bread, ya sauce & tzatziki, tomatoes, onion, lettuce and fresh fries$45.00
- 2 Serving YA Seafood Platter
2/4 shrimp skewers, 6 oz. salmon, pita bread, aioli sauce, tomatoes, grilled veggies and choice of rice$30.00
- 4 Serving YA Seafood Platter
2/4 shrimp skewers, 6 oz. salmon, pita bread, aioli sauce, tomatoes, grilled veggies and choice of rice$55.00
- 2 Serving Ya All 3 Gyro Platter
Traditional pork gyro, chicken gyro, beef/lamb gyro & pita bread, tzatziki, tomatoes, onions & fresh fries$30.00
- 4 Serving Ya All 3 Gyro Platter
Traditional pork gyro, chicken gyro, beef/lamb gyro & pita bread, tzatziki, tomatoes, onions & fresh fries$55.00