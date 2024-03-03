Let's Roll - N Williams Cartside PDX
CONSUMER ADVISORY**
Burrito
- **Poké Burrito$15.00
Choice of: Tombo Tuna, Ahi Tuna, Salmon Goma Seaweed, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Krab Salad, Topped with our in house Poké Sauce
- California Burrito$10.00
Krab Salad, Cucumber, Ginger Gauc, Tempura Crumbs
- **Northwest Burrito$15.00
Salmon, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Krab Salad, Pico, Asparagus, Topped with our in house Jalacavo Sauce
- **Deep Fried Vegas Burrito$15.00
Spicy Salmon, Krab Salad, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Then coated in tempura batter and deep fried, Served with a side of our in house Teri Aioli Sauce
- **Over The Rainbow Burrito$16.00
Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Tombo Tuna, Krab Salad, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Topped with our in house Teri Aioli Sauce
- **Spice Spice Baby Burrito$16.00
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Jalapeño Crisp, Topped with our in house Ginwasa Aioli Sauce
- **Red Dragon Burrito$16.00
Tombo Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Jalapeño Crisp, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Topped with our in house Jalacavo Sauce
- **Beyond Excited! Burrito$15.00
Salmon Poke, Fiesta Slaw, Shrimp Tempura, Goma Seaweed, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Spicy Aioli Sauce
- **Chingon Burrito$15.00
Ahi Tuna Poke, Fiesta Slaw, Tempura Asparagus, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Ginwasa Aioli Sauce
- Very Vegan Burrito$12.00
Marinated Tofu, Tempura Asparagus, Pico, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Tataki Ponzu Sauce
Bowl
- **Poké Bowl$15.00
Choice of: Tombo Tuna, Ahi Tuna, Salmon Goma Seaweed, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Krab Salad, Topped with our in house Poké Sauce
- California Bowl$10.00
Krab Salad, Cucumber, Ginger Gauc, Tempura Crumbs
- **Northwest Bowl$15.00
Salmon, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Krab Salad, Pico, Asparagus, Topped with our in house Jalacavo Sauce
- **Deep Fried Vegas Bowl$15.00
Spicy Salmon, Krab Salad, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Then coated in tempura batter and deep fried, Served with a side of our in house Teri Aioli Sauce
- **Over The Rainbow Bowl$16.00
Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Tombo Tuna, Krab Salad, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Topped with our in house Teri Aioli Sauce
- **Spice Spice Baby Bowl$16.00
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Jalapeño Crisp, Topped with our in house Ginwasa Aioli Sauce
- **Red Dragon Bowl$16.00
Tombo Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Jalapeño Crisp, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Topped with our in house Jalacavo Sauce
- **Beyond Excited! Bowl$15.00
Salmon Poke, Fiesta Slaw, Shrimp Tempura, Goma Seaweed, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Spicy Aioli Sauce
- **Chingon Bowl$15.00
Ahi Tuna Poke, Fiesta Slaw, Tempura Asparagus, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Ginwasa Aioli Sauce
- Very Vegan Bowl$12.00
Marinated Tofu, Tempura Asparagus, Pico, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Tataki Ponzu Sauce
Salad
- **Pokè Salad$15.00
Choice of Tombo Tuna, Ahi Tuna, or Salmon Goma Seaweed, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Krab Salad, topped with our house made Pokè sauce
- California Salad$10.00
Krab Salad, Cucumber, Ginger Gauc, Tempura Crumbs
- **Northwest Salad$15.00
Salmon, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Krab Salad, Pico, Asparagus, Topped with our in house Jalacavo Sauce
- **Deep Fried Vegas Salad$15.00
Spicy Salmon, Krab Salad, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Then coated in tempura batter and deep fried, Served with a side of our in house Teri Aioli Sauce
- **Over The Rainbow Salad$16.00
Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Tombo Tuna, Krab Salad, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Topped with our in house Teri Aioli Sauce
- **Spice Spice Baby Salad$16.00
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Jalapeño Crisp, Topped with our in house Ginwasa Aioli Sauce
- **Red Dragon Salad$16.00
Tombo Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Jalapeño Crisp, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Topped with our in house Jalacavo Sauce
- **Beyond Excited! Salad$15.00
Salmon Poke, Fiesta Slaw, Shrimp Tempura, Goma Seaweed, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Spicy Aioli Sauce
- **Chingon Salad$15.00
Ahi Tuna Poke, Fiesta Slaw, Tempura Asparagus, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Ginwasa Aioli Sauce
- Very Vegan Salad$12.00
Marinated Tofu, Tempura Asparagus, Pico, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Tataki Ponzu Sauce
Musubi
- Spam$8.00
Lightly dusted and fried, wrapped in nori with seasoned rice, x2
- **Chicken Katsu$8.00
Coated in Panko and blend of seasonings, Spicy Aoili, wrapped in nori with seasoned rice, x2
- Tofu$8.00
Tempura Batter and deep fried, wrapped in nori with seasoned rice, x2
- Panko Musubi$13.00
Traditional SPAM Musubi, breaded with panko and lightly fried to a golden brown. Cut into 6 pieces and topped with spicy aioli
Sides
- Tempura Medley$8.00
Assorted Tempura Vegatables served with a side of our in house Tataki Ponzu Sauce
- **Shrimp Tempura Combo$6.00
4 tempura battered deep fried shrimp with a side of our in house Tataki Ponzu Sauce
- Goma Seaweed$6.00
5oz of sweet seasame flavored seaweed
- **Crispy Rice$13.00
Lightly dusted and fried to a golden brown, topped with your choice of Spicy Tuna or Spicy Salmon, Drizzled with Ginwasa Aioli Sauce and Spicy Aioli Sauce
- Taro Chips & Guac$8.00
Taro roots thinly sliced and fried, sprinkled with seasalt, served with a side of Ginger Guac
- **Portland Poppers$10.00
Tempura batter and fried Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and your choice of Spicy tuna or Spicy Salmon served with a side of our in house Terri Aioli Sauce
- Sunomono Salad$6.00
Sliced cucumbers marinated in a soy vinegar sauce topped with Goma Seaweed
- Mac Salad$6.00
Hawaiian Mac Salad with shaved carrots and hard boiled eggs