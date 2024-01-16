Let's Get Nood 820 35th Ave NW
Sides and Sauces
- Pickled Veg$2.00
Fresh veg of the day pickled in our signature brine.
- Nuoc Cham (knock chom)$2.00
This Vietnamese sauce is packed full of flavor through the rigorous pounding and twisting process of the mortal and pestle. Packing, punching, and scraping the likes of garlicky aromatics, fruity chilis with insane spice, sugars and salts, herbs and acids until the balance of flavors is achieved.
- Chili Oil$3.00
A blend of dried chilis from the Szechuan region of China. The chilis are blended down with aromatics, nuts, and spices. That spice blend is bathed in screaming hot toasted rapeseed oil. Choices - Mild, Spicy, MALA.
- Yummayo$3.00
Sweet and spicy kewpie mayo. The mayo is emulsified with gochujang, sambal oelek, lime juice, and love. This sauce bangs!
- Mustard Aioli$2.00
This aioli begins with roasting off some garlic cloves, for a long time. We created a classic aioli then infused sweet and acidic flavors to balance with the bitter mustard notes.
- SA BBQ$3.00
This is the screwy sauce of the bunch. This BBQ sauce is a brew of nuoc cham and mustard aioli that is swirled into a sticky concoction. Delicious, who knew right?!
- Sweet Soy$2.00
A soy sauce to remember. If you like teriyaki, you'll love this. This sauce is developed with a trio of soy sauces, a duo of sugars, and an array of aromatics to form the greatest sweet soy sauce in the world!!!!!!! And I would know, I live in SWFL.
- Miso Garlic Butter$2.00
Salty creamy miso is balanced with butter. This sauce is considered our "white" sauce but packs much more of a punch than your everyday cream based sauce.
- Tangy Ketchup$2.00