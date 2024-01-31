Letttuce Eat - Cypress 5405 Cypress Center Dr
Breakfast
Burritos
Breakfast Sides
Market
Snacks
- Hard Boiled Egg$4.50Out of stock
4 Hard Boiled eggs
- Doublemint Gum$1.25Out of stock
- Doritos - Nacho$1.50
- Lays - Classic$1.50
- Dorito - Cool Ranch$1.50Out of stock
- Cashews$1.00Out of stock
- Peanuts$1.00Out of stock
- Miss Vickies Jala$1.50
- Miss Vickies S&V$1.50
- Miss Vickies Bbq$1.50
- Miss Vickies -sea salt$1.50
- Sun Chips$1.50
- Sun Chip GS$1.50
- Rice Cips Cheddar$1.50Out of stock
- Sun Chips - Cheddar$1.50Out of stock
- Baked Lays$1.50Out of stock
- Lays Bbq$1.50Out of stock
- Cheetos$1.50Out of stock
- Popcorn$1.00Out of stock
- Chobani Peach$2.00Out of stock
- Chobani Strawberry$2.00Out of stock
- Chobani Black Cherry$2.00Out of stock
- Chobani Blueberry$2.00Out of stock
- Oreos$1.50
- Chips Ahoy$1.00
- Nutter Butter$1.00Out of stock
- Graham Caker Bears$1.00Out of stock
- Rice Crispy Treat$1.00Out of stock
- Fritos$1.50Out of stock
- Lance toasty peanutbutter crackers$1.00Out of stock
- ruffles cheddar & sour cream$1.50
- funyuns$1.50
- fritos twisted flavor honey bbq$1.50
Pastries
- Croissant$3.00
- Brownie$2.50+
- chocolate chunk/walnut Cookie$3.00
- Banana Bread$3.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Muffin$5.00Out of stock
- Blueberry Muffin$3.00Out of stock
- Cinnamon Muffin$3.00Out of stock
- Banana Nut Muffin$3.00Out of stock
- Cinnamon Roll$6.50Out of stock
- cake$3.50Out of stock
- double chocolate s'more$3.00
- red velvet cookie$3.00Out of stock
Grab 'n' Go
- Chicken Salad$5.00
- Tuna Salad$5.00
- Egg Salad$5.00
- Banana$1.25
- Apple$1.25
- Pineapple$2.00Out of stock
- Orange$1.00Out of stock
- Banana Bread$3.00Out of stock
- Fruit Salad$3.00+Out of stock
- Hardboiled Eggs$3.00Out of stock
- Chobani Blueberry$2.00Out of stock
- Chobani Black Cherry$2.00Out of stock
- Chobani Strawberry$2.00Out of stock
- Chobani Peach$2.00Out of stock
- ham & swiss$7.50
- turkey & swiss$7.50
- ROAST BEEF$8.00Out of stock
- turkey bacon ranch$10.00
- ginger shot sweetened$2.00
DRINKS
- 16.9 fl oz bottled Water$1.25
- Essentia Water$2.25Out of stock
- Pure Coco - Coconut Water$2.50Out of stock
- Just Water$2.25Out of stock
- Coconut Water$3.00Out of stock
- DIET COKE$1.50Out of stock
- COKE$1.50
- COKE ZERO$1.50Out of stock
- SPRITE$1.50
- PEPSI$1.50
- MTN DEW$1.50Out of stock
- DR. PEPPER$1.50
- DIET PEPSI$1.50
- A&W ROOT BEER$1.50
- SUNKIST$1.50
- CANADA DRY$1.50
- Celsius - Fuji Apple Pear$3.99Out of stock
- Celsius - Arctic Vibe$3.99Out of stock
- Celsius - Mango Passionfruit$3.99Out of stock
- Celsius - Wild Berry$3.99Out of stock
- Celsius - Kiwi Guava$3.99Out of stock
- Celsius - Peach Vibe$3.99
- Celsius - Tropical Vibe$3.99
- Celsius - Orange$3.99Out of stock
- PREMIER PROTEIN - CHOCOLATE$3.00
- BODY ARMOR - TROPICAL PUNCH$3.00Out of stock
- BODY ARMOR - FRUIT PUNCH$3.00Out of stock
- BODY ARMOR - ORANGE MANGO$3.00
- PREMIER PROTEIN - VANILLA$3.00Out of stock
- PREMIER PROTEIN - CARAMEL$3.00Out of stock
- BODY ARMOR - CHERRY LIME$3.00
- Body Armor Lyte - Dragonfruit Berry$3.00Out of stock
- Body Armor Lyte - Peach Mango$3.00Out of stock
- Body Armor Lyte - Strawberry Banana$3.00Out of stock
- Body Armor Lyte - Watermelon$3.00Out of stock
- Body Armor Lyte - Blueberry Pomegranate$3.00Out of stock
- Body Armor Lyte - Tropical Coconut$3.00Out of stock
- Body Armor Lyte - Orange Clementine$3.00Out of stock
- Body Armor- Strawberry Grape$3.00Out of stock
- Body Armor - Mixed Berry$3.00Out of stock
- Body Armor - Strawberry Banana$3.00Out of stock
- Apple & Eve - Apple$2.00
- Apple & Eve - Orange$2.00
BEVERAGES
COFFEE & TEA
- DRIP DRIP$2.70+
Regular Drip Coffee
- ESPRESSO MACCIATO$3.00+
- AMERICANO$3.20+
- LATTE$4.10+
- CAPUCCINO$4.10+
- MOCHA$4.80+
- COLD BREW$3.50+
- ESPRESSO SHOT$2.50+
- ICED TEA$2.70+Out of stock
- MATCHA LATTE$4.90+
- LAVENDER FOG$4.50+
- CHAI LATTE$4.30+
- HOT TEA$2.80+
- HOT COCOA$3.50+
24 Hour Brew
- SEASONAL LEMONADE$3.00+
- LEMONADE$2.70+
- FRESH JUICE$3.50+
- SMOOTHIE
Letttuce Eat - Cypress Location and Ordering Hours
(813) 402-2035
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 8AM