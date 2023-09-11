Menu

Starters

chicken wings

$10.00

Harisa, silan marinated & grilled (5pc)

pastelim

$15.00

Potato lamb filled pastry dough. Served with tahini & mango sauce

Moroccan Cigars

$14.00

Handmade mushroom, eggplant & cilantro filled "spring rolls". Served with Tahini & harissa

Cauliflower Nuggets

$13.00

Breaded crispy nuggets. Served with sweet potato hummus, labneh & harissa

Sweet Potato Latkes

$14.00

Not your Bubbe's latkes. Served with yogurt chive dip

Lamb Kebabs

$14.00

Ground lamb kebab. Served with choice of tzatziki or sweet potato hummus & harissa oil

Chicken skewers

$15.00

2 Seared chicken skewers over tomato olive relish & raw tahini

Watermelon salad

$13.00

Red onions, feta cheese, fresh mint leaves, olive oil & Za'atar

Half ashkenazi half sephardic

$16.00

Slow cooked matbuha, burrata & hot peppers.

Hummus

Hummus Tahini

$12.00

Pine nuts & parsley.

Hummus Garlic

$13.00

Garlic confit & cilantro.

Hummus Masabacha

$12.00

Warm chickpeas & parsley

Hummus Platter

$14.00
Hummus Falafel

$14.00

Tahini ,pickled cabbage & parsley.

Hummus small

$8.00
Hummus Basar

$16.00

lamb, sauteed onions, pinenuts, parsly.

Hummus classico

$15.00

Warm chickpea ,tahini & brown egg.

Stuffed Pitas & Sandwiches

Stuffed Cauliflower

$12.00

Hummus, roasted peppers, tahini & parsley.

Classic Schnitzel Sandwich

$15.00

Schug aioli, arugula, tomato & pickles on challah bread.

Stuffed Shawarma

$14.00

Hummus, pickled cabbage, romaine, amba & tahini.

Stuffed falafel

$12.00

Falafel, hummus, Israeli salad, fried eggplant, pickles, tahini, a touch of schug & parsley.

Stuffed kebab

$14.00

Lamb Kebabs, tahini, harissa, arugula & pickled onions.

Market Meze

Falafel

$8.00

falafel with tahini

Labneh

$8.00
Israeli Salad

$8.00
Moroccan Carrot

$8.00
Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00
Market Meze Mix 3

$19.00
Market Meze Mix 4

$24.00
pickles

$8.00

Salads, Bowls, and Soup

Quinoa Bowl

$16.00

Warm bowl of roasted veggies, kale, pickled onions, sunny side up egg, tahini & amba.

Fatush salad

$16.00

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, radish, herbs, crispy chickpeas, feta & lemon dressing.

Lentil Soup cup

$6.00

Lentil Soup Bowl

$9.00
Greek salad

$16.00

Tomatoes ,cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, fresh mint, dry dill, feta.

Entrées

Shakshuka

$15.00

Two poached eggs in tomato sauce, onions & oriental spices. Served with two pitas, add on feta $3.

Siniya

$22.00

Roasted veggies cooked in spicy tomato sauce topped with tahini & warm chickpeas, parsley & pine nuts. Served with Persian rice.

Chicken shawarma

$24.00

Shawarma, tahini, amba, cilantro & paprika oil. Served with your choice of Persian rice, majadra, pita or small Israeli salad.

Home sweet home

$24.00

Chicken Fillet, Israel salad or mixed greens Served with your choice of Persian rice, majadra or french fries.

Harrisa marinated salmon

$28.00

Served with herbed couscous &rocky labneh.

Whole bronzino

$29.00

Grilled ,served with spicy tomato salad, zaatar & tzatziki.

Shortrib tagine

$29.00

Slow cooked, maple, cajun & herbed cuscus.

LEVANTINE BURGER

$14.00

Brioche bun,lettuce ,tomato,sumac onions pickle and caramelized onions,arisa mayo

Sides

Quinoa side

$5.00

French Fries

$8.00

Amba (Large) 4oz

$4.00

Tahini (Large) 4oz

$4.00

Zhug (Large) 4oz

$4.00

Harissa (Large) 4oz

$4.00

Schnitzel (side)

$7.00

chicken shawarma (side)

$7.00

Persian Rice

$6.00

chicken skewer

$7.00

Salmon

$8.00

Small Rice Majadra

$8.00

challa bread

$5.00

rice majadra

$14.00

Add Ons

Avocado

$4.00

brown Egg

$3.00

Raw Onion

$1.00

Sliced Veggies

$3.00

White Pita

$2.00

Whole Wheat Pita

$2.00

Feta

$3.00

Tzatziki side

$4.00

DeliverZero Reusable Containers

$0.99

Order in returnable, reusable containers to join our fight to reduce waste

utensils and napkin fee

$0.20

utensils and napkin pack

Desserts

Chocolate Truffles (3)

$7.00

Extra Chocolate Truffle

$3.00

baklava

$7.00

Beer

Goldstar Dark lager

$7.00

KCBC superhero sidekicks Hazy Ipa

$9.00

Threes vliet pilsner

$9.00

Ebbs kolsch no.2

$7.00

Wine

Red Wine by the Bottle

Red Citrus Sangria - Bottle

$40.00

Psagot Sinai - Bottle

$44.00

Gush Etzion GSM - Bottle

$57.00

Odem Forest - Bottle

$50.00

White Wine by the Bottle

Tabor adama sauvignon blanc - Bottle

$45.00

ramat negev chardonnay - Bottle

$55.00

kompos 2021 - Bottle

$46.00

insolia organic - Bottle

$55.00

Rose & Champagne by the Bottle

jezreel rose - Bottle

$49.00

roquesante - Bottle

$40.00

LaLuca prosecco - Bottle

$40.00

LaLuca prosecco ROSE - Bottle

$12.00

White raspberry lemonade sangria - Bottle

$40.00

BRUT - Bottle

$37.00

NA Beverages

SODA

COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

COLD BEVERAGES

MINT LEMONADE

$6.00

PEACH ICE TEA

$6.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$6.00

HOT BEVERAGES

TURKISH COFFEE

$4.00

MINT TEA

$4.00

