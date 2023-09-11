Levantine
Starters
chicken wings
Harisa, silan marinated & grilled (5pc)
pastelim
Potato lamb filled pastry dough. Served with tahini & mango sauce
Moroccan Cigars
Handmade mushroom, eggplant & cilantro filled "spring rolls". Served with Tahini & harissa
Cauliflower Nuggets
Breaded crispy nuggets. Served with sweet potato hummus, labneh & harissa
Sweet Potato Latkes
Not your Bubbe's latkes. Served with yogurt chive dip
Lamb Kebabs
Ground lamb kebab. Served with choice of tzatziki or sweet potato hummus & harissa oil
Chicken skewers
2 Seared chicken skewers over tomato olive relish & raw tahini
Watermelon salad
Red onions, feta cheese, fresh mint leaves, olive oil & Za'atar
Half ashkenazi half sephardic
Slow cooked matbuha, burrata & hot peppers.
Hummus
Hummus Tahini
Pine nuts & parsley.
Hummus Garlic
Garlic confit & cilantro.
Hummus Masabacha
Warm chickpeas & parsley
Hummus Platter
Hummus Falafel
Tahini ,pickled cabbage & parsley.
Hummus small
Hummus Basar
lamb, sauteed onions, pinenuts, parsly.
Hummus classico
Warm chickpea ,tahini & brown egg.
Stuffed Pitas & Sandwiches
Stuffed Cauliflower
Hummus, roasted peppers, tahini & parsley.
Classic Schnitzel Sandwich
Schug aioli, arugula, tomato & pickles on challah bread.
Stuffed Shawarma
Hummus, pickled cabbage, romaine, amba & tahini.
Stuffed falafel
Falafel, hummus, Israeli salad, fried eggplant, pickles, tahini, a touch of schug & parsley.
Stuffed kebab
Lamb Kebabs, tahini, harissa, arugula & pickled onions.
Market Meze
Salads, Bowls, and Soup
Quinoa Bowl
Warm bowl of roasted veggies, kale, pickled onions, sunny side up egg, tahini & amba.
Fatush salad
Romaine, cucumber, tomato, radish, herbs, crispy chickpeas, feta & lemon dressing.
Lentil Soup cup
Lentil Soup Bowl
Greek salad
Tomatoes ,cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, fresh mint, dry dill, feta.
Entrées
Shakshuka
Two poached eggs in tomato sauce, onions & oriental spices. Served with two pitas, add on feta $3.
Siniya
Roasted veggies cooked in spicy tomato sauce topped with tahini & warm chickpeas, parsley & pine nuts. Served with Persian rice.
Chicken shawarma
Shawarma, tahini, amba, cilantro & paprika oil. Served with your choice of Persian rice, majadra, pita or small Israeli salad.
Home sweet home
Chicken Fillet, Israel salad or mixed greens Served with your choice of Persian rice, majadra or french fries.
Harrisa marinated salmon
Served with herbed couscous &rocky labneh.
Whole bronzino
Grilled ,served with spicy tomato salad, zaatar & tzatziki.
Shortrib tagine
Slow cooked, maple, cajun & herbed cuscus.
LEVANTINE BURGER
Brioche bun,lettuce ,tomato,sumac onions pickle and caramelized onions,arisa mayo