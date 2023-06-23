Level Crossing Post District
SANDWICHES/APPETIZERS/SALADS
Appetizers
Cheesy Breadsticks
Fresh-made, oven flatbread with garlic, olive oil, and mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce.
Hummus and Flatbread
Roasted red pepper hummus with fresh made oven flatbread sprinkled with olive oil and parmesan cheese.
Pretzel
Stone Ground soft pretzel glazed with our Look Up! Amber Ale, butter, and kosher salt. Served with yellow or whole grain mustard. Add scratch-made beer cheese ($3)
Sausage Platter
A Kielbasa on a bed of sautéed sauerkraut and red onion. Served with a pickle spear, yellow mustard, and our scratch-made beer cheese.
Salads
House Salad
Fresh green leaf lettuce, spinach, grated mozzarella, tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini, croutons & ranch dressing.
Side House Salad
Half portion of our House Salad.
Side Spinach Salad
Half portion of our Spinach Salad.
Spinach
Baby spinach, feta cheese crumbles, red onion, almond slivers, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, raspberry vinaigrette.
Sandwiches
Cubano
Pulled pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, and mayo/mustard aioli, served on a ciabatta roll.
G.O.A.T.
Roasted red peppers, goat cheese, fresh basil, and balsamic drizzle, served on sourdough bread. Add turkey ($2)
Level Crossing Club
Smoked turkey breast, smoked ham, smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, and mayo, served on sourdough bread.
Philly Pork
Pulled pork, provolone, broccolini, and garlic mayo, served on a ciabatta roll.
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, red onion, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing, served on marbled rye.
PIZZA
HOUSE PIES
DETRICK'S HAWAIIAN
San Marzano tomato sauce, ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese
HOLY TRINITY
San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, soppressata & mozzarella cheese
ITALIAN HERO PIZZA
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, pepperoni, Genoa salami, ham, red onion, peppercini, roma tomatoes
JUST CHEESE, PLEASE
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese. Yum!
LEVEL CROSSING PIZZA
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, fontina cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, red onion, fresh basil.
MARGHERITA
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil drizzled with olive oil.
MARGHERITA DE BONALDE
San Marzano tomato sauce, cheddar, smoked ham, bacon, sweet corn, mozzarella cheese.
NOTORIOUS B.O.G.
Fresh minced garlic, red onion, broccolini, mozzarella & freshly grated parmesan.
OHHH, HONEY
San Marzano tomato sauce, salami, honey, fresh basil, parmesan, mozzarella.
PEPPERONI
San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese.
PORK BBQ PIZZA
Sweet & tangy barbeque sauce, pulled pork, red onion, roasted Anaheim peppers, mozzarella.
RED FEATHER
San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, hatch green chiles, mozzarella cheese.
VEGGIN' OUT
San Marzano tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, red onion, hatch green chiles, and broccolini.
DOOR DASH
Sandwiches
Salads and Apps
Beverages
Canada Dry Gingerale
12oz. can of Canada Dry Gingerale
Cock & Bull Non-alcoholic Ginger Beer
12oz. bottle of Cock & Bull Ginger Beer
Coke
12oz. can of Coke
Club Soda
12oz. can of Shasta Club Soda
Diet Coke
12oz. can of Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
12oz. can of Dr. Pepper
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea
16oz. bottle of Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea
Tonic Water
12oz. can of Shasta Tonic Water