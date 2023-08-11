FOOD

Shareables

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Steamed Mussels

$15.00

Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Traverse City Brussels

$15.00

Brussels and Bacon

$13.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$13.00

Pickle Chips

$10.00

Pretzel Breadsticks

$10.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp 1/2lb

$12.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp 1lb

$19.00

Entrees

Pub Steak

$20.00

1/2 Slab BBQ Ribs

$18.50

Whole Slab BBQ Ribs

$26.00

Atlantic Cod

$19.00

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Lake Perch

$24.00

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Baked Spaghetti

$18.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$14.00

Baked Seafood Alfredo

$23.00

Shrimp

$22.00

Bourbon Salmon

$21.00

Ribeye Steak

$29.00

Burgers

1/2lb Burger

$12.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.50

Jalapeno Burger

$14.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.50

Soups/Salads

House Salad

$6.00+

Greek Salad

$8.00+

Black & Bleu Salad

$16.00

Chicken Pecan Salad

$16.00

Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.00

Oriental Chicken Salad

$15.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Michigan Salad

$8.00+

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$8.00+

Summer Salad

$18.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Soup and Salad Combo

$13.00

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Grinders

Steak & Cheese

$15.00

Turkey & Swiss

$15.00

Italian

$15.00

Club

$15.00

Philly Steak

$15.00

Pizza

Garlic Breadsticks

$8.00

Sicilian Cheese Bread

$10.50

Small Cheese & 1 Item

$10.25

Medium Cheese & 1 Item

$12.00

Large Cheese & 1 Item

$13.75

Personal Pizza w/ 1 item

$11.00

Individual Specialty

$13.50

Small Specialty

$16.50

Medium Specialty

$19.00

Large Specialty

$21.50

Individual Half/Half Specialty

$13.50

Small Half/Half Specialty

$16.50

Medium Half/Half Specialty

$19.00

Large Half/Half Specialty

$21.50

Bowl Ranch

$3.50

Bowl Pizza Sauce

$3.50

Kids

Kids Fish & Chips

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$6.00

Kids Marinara Noodles

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$10.50

Sides

Fries Side

$4.00

Baked Potato Side

$3.00

Twice Baked Potato

$4.00

Red Skin Potato Side

$3.00

Rice Side

$3.00

Yukon Gold Side

$3.00

Sweet Potato Side

$3.00

Cole Slaw Side

$3.50

Cottage Cheese Side

$3.50

Apple Sauce Side

$3.50

Maple Vin Cup

$4.50

Maple Vin Bottle

$6.50

2 oz Dressing

$0.75

4oz Dressing

$1.50

Dinner Roll

$0.75

Dinner Roll Dozen W/O Butter

$5.00

Dinner Roll Dozen With Butter

$7.00

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Side Chicken Breast

$5.00

Shrimp Skewer

$6.00

Bowl Ranch

$3.50

Bowl Pizza Sauce

$3.50

Desserts

Carmel Apple Cheesecake

$7.00

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Lemon/Berry Mascarpone

$7.00

Promo

Thursday 1/2 Slab

$15.00

Friday Fish & Chips

$11.00

Friday Cod Dinner

$15.00

Saturday Prime Rib

$25.00

Saturday King Cut Prime Rib

$28.00

Sandwich Special

$13.00

Salad Special

$13.00

Burger Special

$13.00

Entree Special

$22.00

Sunday Charbroiled Prime Rib

$22.00

Wednesday Walleye Special

$24.00

Bloody Mary Bar

$15.00

Lunch

Lodge Club Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

BEVERAGE

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Mt. Dew

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Water

Cherry Pepsi

$3.25

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Milk

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Tonic

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.25

Rootbeer

$3.25

Redbull

$4.00

Shots

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Purple Gatorade Shot

$6.50

Washington Apple Shot

$7.00

Buttery Nipple Shot

$6.00

Kamikaze Shot

$6.00

Pink Starburst Shot

$6.00

Scobby Snack Shot

$6.00

Royal Flush Shot

$7.00

Purple Hooter Shot

$6.00

Promo

Drink of the Day

$10.00

LODGING

Rooms

Room 1

$90.00

Room 2

$70.00

Room 3

$70.00

Room 4

$110.00

Room 5

$75.00

Room 6

$75.00

Room 7

$75.00

Room 8

$75.00

Room 9

$95.00

Room 10

$85.00

Room 11

$85.00

Room 12

$95.00

Room 13

$85.00

Room 14

$85.00

RETAIL

Unifoms

Half Zip Sweatshirt

$40.00

Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$40.00

Hooded Sweatshirt

$50.00

Half Zip Long Sleeve

$40.00

Golf Shirt

$36.00

Hats

$15.00

Emp Golf Shirt

$20.00

Emp Sweatshirt

$20.00

Emp Half Zip Long Sleeve

$20.00

Aprons

$10.00