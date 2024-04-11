Skip to Main content
Lia's Lumpia
Pickup
ASAP
from
2219 Logan Ave
0
Your order
Lia's Lumpia 2219 Logan Ave
Delivery
Schedule Pickup
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
2219 Logan Ave
Lunch
Dinner
Drinks
Delivery
Schedule Pickup
Lunch
Lumpia
Lola's LUMPIA 6 JUMBO pieces
$12.00
Chicken Adobo LUMPIA 8 pieces
$14.00
Pork Belly Sisig LUMPIA 8 pieces
$15.00
LUMPIA of the Month 8 pieces
$15.00
Tacos
3 Chicken Adobo Street Tacos
$13.00
3 Pork Belly Sisig Street Tacos
$15.00
Smashburger
Filipino Smashburger & Fries
$15.00
Chicken Wings
6 pieces Calamansi Pepper Wings
$12.00
6 pieces Spicy Sweet Chili Wings
$12.00
6 pieces Adobo Chicken Wings
$12.00
Sides
Vegetable Pancit Noodles
$13.00
Steamed Jasmine Rice
$5.00
Dessert
Turon 8 pieces
$12.00
12 mini Malasadas
$10.00
Scoop of Ice Cream
$5.00
Halo Halo
$15.00
Dinner
Milagros Modern Filipino
Longanisa Scotch Egg
$17.00
Chicken Adobo & Rice Plate
$23.00
Pork Belly Sisig & Rice Plate
$25.00
Ribeye Bistec & Rice Plate
$32.00
Cauliflower & Rice Plate
$22.00
Pork Belly Carbonara
$25.00
Loaded Pancit Noodles
$22.00
Drinks
Drinks
Calamansi Cooler
$8.00
Kuya Arnold
$8.00
Soda
$3.00
Bottled Water
$2.00
Coconut Water
$3.00
Iced Coffee
$5.00
Hot Coffee
$5.00
Hot Tea
$5.00
Alcohol
San Miguel Beer
$6.00
Red Horse Beer
$6.00
Bourbon Barrel Aged Chardonnay (White Wine)
$7.00
CA Rare Red Blend (Red Wine)
$7.00
Lia's Lumpia Location and Hours
(619) 739-3541
2219 Logan Ave, San Diego, CA 92113
Open now
• Closes at 3:59AM
All hours
View menu
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement